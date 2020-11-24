मंगलवार, 24 नवंबर 2020
कोरोना के बीच मालदीव घूम रहे बॉलीवुड स्टार्स पर फूटा निखिल द्विवेदी का गुस्सा- ‘ये बेवकूफी है’

Last Updated: मंगलवार, 24 नवंबर 2020 (15:55 IST)
लंबे लॉकडाउन के बाद बॉलीवुड सितारे इन दिनों वेकेशन मनाने मालदीव पहुंचे हुए हैं और वहां से सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीरें शेयर कर रहे हैं। तापसी पन्नू से लेकर कैटरीना कैफ, रकुल प्रीत, तारा सुतारिया, सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, दिशा पाटनी, टाइगर श्राफ, वरुण धवन मालदीव घूम रहे हैं या वहां हाल ही में घूमकर आए हैं। लेकिन कोरोना के बीच सेलिब्रिटीज के यूं वेकेशन मनाने और इसकी तस्वीरें पोस्ट करने पर अब बॉलीवुड एक्टर और प्रोड्यूसर निखिल द्विवेदी का गुस्सा फूट पड़ा है। निखिल द्विवेदी ने कोरोना महामारी के बीच सितारों का यूं छुट्टियां मनाने जाने और इनकी तस्वीरें शेयर करने को बेहद बेवकूफी भरा काम बताया है।

दरअसल, बरखा दत्त ने देश में बढ़ते कोरोना मामलों के बीच बॉलीवुड सितारों के यूं मालदीव में वेकेशन एंजॉय करती हुई तस्वीरों पर नाराजगी जाहिर की थी। जिस पर एक्टर ने लिखा- ‘फिर हमें हैरानी होती है कि अनावश्यक कारणों से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री पर लोग हमला करते हैं। हम खुद में इतना खो गए हैं कि अपने आस-पास की बातों से बेखबर हैं। मैं यह भी विश्वास दिलाता हूं कि वह हार्टलेस नहीं हैं। बस बेवकूफ हैं।’



वहीं, वीर दास ने भी ताना मारते हुए कहा कि ‘मालदीव में अभी इतने सेलिब्रिटीज हैं कि वहां एक कैमरा और स्क्रिप्ट भेज दो तो ये वहां से फिल्म बनाकर लौट सकते हैं।’




बताते चलें कि निखिल द्विवेदी का कोरोना वायरस टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आया है और उन्होंने घर पर खुद को आइसोलेट कर लिया है।


