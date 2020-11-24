कोरोना के बीच मालदीव घूम रहे बॉलीवुड स्टार्स पर फूटा निखिल द्विवेदी का गुस्सा- ‘ये बेवकूफी है’

दरअसल, बरखा दत्त ने देश में बढ़ते कोरोना मामलों के बीच बॉलीवुड सितारों के यूं मालदीव में वेकेशन एंजॉय करती हुई तस्वीरों पर नाराजगी जाहिर की थी। जिस पर एक्टर ने लिखा- ‘फिर हमें हैरानी होती है कि अनावश्यक कारणों से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री पर लोग हमला करते हैं। हम खुद में इतना खो गए हैं कि अपने आस-पास की बातों से बेखबर हैं। मैं यह भी विश्वास दिलाता हूं कि वह हार्टलेस नहीं हैं। बस बेवकूफ हैं।’
वहीं, वीर दास ने भी ताना मारते हुए कहा कि ‘मालदीव में अभी इतने सेलिब्रिटीज हैं कि वहां एक कैमरा और स्क्रिप्ट भेज दो तो ये वहां से फिल्म बनाकर लौट सकते हैं।’
बताते चलें कि निखिल द्विवेदी का कोरोना वायरस टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आया है और उन्होंने घर पर खुद को आइसोलेट कर लिया है।