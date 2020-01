Ghost Stories के बाद जोरदार वापसी को तैयार Netflix, चार नई फिल्मों का ऐलान, ये एक्टर्स आएंगे नजर

It’s only January but this year already feels like a 20/20. We’re pleased to announce 4 more Indian films coming your way. directed by starring and Roshan Mathew. directed by starring and Anurag Kashyap. A yet to be titled anthology of 4 films produced by and Dharmatic starring a cast that includes Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Nusrat Bharucha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Jaideep Ahlawat. directed by starring Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala, Huma Qureshi, Kalki Koechlin, Divya Dutta, Zoya Husain, Shashank Arora, and Neeraj Kabi.