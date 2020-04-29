इरफान खान का निधन, बॉलीवुड में छाई शोक की लहर

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.— Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020
T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020
An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..
Prayers and duas
Our loss, heaven’s gain. #IrrfanKhan #RIP Thank you for all the magic you weaved on celluloid. Condolences to the family and loved ones.— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 29, 2020
Gone too soon is the inspiration and the entertainment #IrrfanKhan a great loss to cinema and the craft .. may you rest in peace brother pic.twitter.com/ggyC2mBAyr— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 29, 2020
You will be missed ... RIP #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/2l2BLq1lwv— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) April 29, 2020
Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/QSm05p7PfU— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 29, 2020
शामिल नहीं हो पाए थे। इरफान खान अपने इलाज के कारण काफी दिनों तक बॉलीवुड से भी दूर रहे थे। हालांकि, लंदन से स्वस्थ होकर लौटने के बाद उन्होंने बॉलीवुड में वापसी की और अंग्रेजी मीडियम की शूटिंग भी की थी।