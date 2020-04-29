इरफान खान का निधन, बॉलीवुड में छाई शोक की लहर

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.

T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas

ने ट्वीट कर लिखा कि इरफान खान के निधन की खबर मिली है, ये काफी दुखी खबर है। एक शानदार टैलेंट, शानदार सहकर्मी जिन्होंने सिनेमा की दुनिया में काफी योगदान दिया। वो आज हमें काफी जल्दी छोड़कर चले गए हैं और एक खालीपन छोड़ गए हैं।

Our loss, heaven’s gain. #IrrfanKhan #RIP Thank you for all the magic you weaved on celluloid. Condolences to the family and loved ones. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 29, 2020

Gone too soon is the inspiration and the #IrrfanKhan a great loss to cinema and the craft .. may you rest in peace brother pic.twitter.com/ggyC2mBAyr — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 29, 2020