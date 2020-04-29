बुधवार, 29 अप्रैल 2020
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. मिर्च-मसाला

इरफान खान का निधन, बॉलीवुड में छाई शोक की लहर

पुनः संशोधित बुधवार, 29 अप्रैल 2020 (12:45 IST)
बॉलीवुड के मशहूर एक्टर इरफान खान का निधन हो गया है। बुधवार को मुंबई के एक अस्पताल में लंबी बीमारी के बाद उन्होंने अंतिम सांस ली। इरफान के निधन की खबर सामने आने के बाद हर कोई अपना दुख व्यक्त कर रहा है। इस खबर के बाद पूरे बॉलीवुड में भी शोक के लहर दौड़ गई है।
इरफान खान को लेकर बॉलवुड डायरेक्टर और प्रोड्यूसर सुजीत सरकार ने ट्वीट किया: 'मेरे प्रिय मित्र इरफान। आप लड़े और लड़े और लड़े। मुझे आप पर हमेशा गर्व रहेगा.. हम फिर से मिलेंगे। सुतापा और बाबिल के प्रति संवेदना। आपने भी लड़ाई लड़ी, सुतापा आपने इस लड़ाई में जीत के लिए हर संभव कोशिश की। शांति और ओम शांति। इरफान खान को सैल्यूट।'

अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर लिखा कि इरफान खान के निधन की खबर मिली है, ये काफी दुखी खबर है। एक शानदार टैलेंट, शानदार सहकर्मी जिन्होंने सिनेमा की दुनिया में काफी योगदान दिया। वो आज हमें काफी जल्दी छोड़कर चले गए हैं और एक खालीपन छोड़ गए हैं।






रितेश देखमुख, रणदीप हुड्डा, जॉन अब्राहम और अनुपम खेर ने भी ट्वीट करके अपनी संवेदना प्रकट की है।
बता दें कि इरफान खान की मां सईदा बेगम का राजस्थान में कुछ दिनों पहले ही निधन हुआ था, लेकिन अपनी बिमारी की वजह से वे उनके अंतिम संस्कार में
शामिल नहीं हो पाए थे। इरफान खान अपने इलाज के कारण काफी दिनों तक बॉलीवुड से भी दूर रहे थे। हालांकि, लंदन से स्वस्थ होकर लौटने के बाद उन्होंने बॉलीवुड में वापसी की और अंग्रेजी मीडियम की शूटिंग भी की थी।

सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :