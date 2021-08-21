शनिवार, 21 अगस्त 2021
फिल्म प्रोड्यूसर प्रदीप गुहा का निधन, कैंसर से थे पीड़ित

Last Updated: शनिवार, 21 अगस्त 2021 (17:27 IST)
Photo - Twitter
फिजा और मिशन कश्मीर जैसी फिल्मों के प्रोड्यूसर प्रदीप गुहा का निधन हो गया है। वह कैंसर जैसी गंभीर बीमारी सा जूझ रहे थे। तीन हफ्ते पहले ही प्रदीप गुहा को एडवांस लीवर कैंसर का पता चला था। वह मुंबई के कोकिलाबेन अंबानी अस्पताल में भर्ती थे।
प्रदीप गुहा को शुक्रवार सुबह वेंटिलेटर पर रखा गया था। उनका इलाज स्पेशलिस्ट डॉक्टर कर रहे थे, लेकिन उन्होंने 21 अगस्त को अंतिम सांस ली। प्रदीप गुहा के निधन से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई हैं।

कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स सोशल मीडिया के जरिए प्रदीप गुहा को श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं। लारा दत्ता ने लिखा, मेरे प्यारे पीजी आप हमेशा राजा थे जो सबसे सफल 'क्वीन मेकर' थे। काश हम, आपके शागिर्द हमेशा अपनी स्मृति जीवित रखने के लिए और उज्ज्वल चमक बनाये रखे और आप हमेशा हम पर नजर रखें।

दीया मिर्जा ने लिखा, हमारे प्यारे पीजी के रूप में हम इतनी प्यार से उन्हें बुलाते थे। एक विकट बल... 21 सालों से मैं आपको जानती थी आप बहुत जल्दी चले गए।

मनोज बाजपेयी ने लिखा, अपने दोस्त के बारे में सुनकर गहरा सदमा और दुख हुआ। प्रदीप गुहाजी का निधन। आपकी आत्मा को शांति मिले प्रदीप।







