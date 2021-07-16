रविवार, 18 जुलाई 2021
फरहान अख्तर की 'तूफान' को सोशल मीडिया पर मिल रही जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रिया

पुनः संशोधित शुक्रवार, 16 जुलाई 2021 (16:58 IST)
फरहान अख्तर की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म 'तूफान' अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर रिलीज़ हो गई है। फिल्म में फरहान अख्तर के साथ मृणाल ठाकुर और परेश रावल मुख्य भूमिकाओं में हैं। फिल्में में फरहान अख्तर द्वारा अभिनीत अजीज अली - द बॉक्सर की कहानी दिखाई गई है जो डोंगरी से बॉक्सिंग रिंग तक लड़ने के जुनून और प्यार के मजबूत समर्थन के साथ दिलचस्प सफ़र तय करता है।

सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने फिल्म की जमकर तारीफ की है। दर्शक और प्रशंसक फरहान के शक्तिशाली प्रदर्शन को पसंद कर रहे हैं और भूमिका के लिए उनके सराहनीय परिवर्तन ने उनके प्रशंसकों के होश उड़ा दिए है। अनन्या की भूमिका निभा रही मृणाल ठाकुर, जो काफी हद तक प्रेरक शक्ति हैं, इस फिल्म की एंकर, अज्जू के साथ शानदार ऑन-स्क्रीन केमिस्ट्री साझा करती हैं।

इसके अलावा, प्रशंसकों ने परेश रावल और फरहान के बीच केमिस्ट्री की भी सराहना की है जो फ़िल्म में फरहान के कोच नाना निभा रहे हैं और लोगों ने इस फिल्म के हर करैक्टर के साथ प्रतिध्वनित किया है। निस्संदेह, यह मनोरंजक कहानी आपको पूरी तरह से स्तब्ध कर देगी।

अमेज़न प्राइम वीडियो पर 'तूफान और उसका जादू' देखने के बाद कुछ प्रशंसकों ने इस तरह अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी...







फिल्म में फरहान अख्तर, मृणाल ठाकुर, परेश रावल, सुप्रिया पाठक शाह और हुसैन दलाल मुख्य भूमिका में हैं और राकेश ओमप्रकाश मेहरा द्वारा निर्देशित है। तूफ़ान" को अमेज़न प्राइम वीडियो ने एक्सेल एंटरटेनमेंट और ROMP पिक्चर्स के सहयोग से प्रस्तुत किया है। तूफान का निर्माण रितेश सिधवानी और फरहान अख्तर की एक्सेल एंटरटेनमेंट और ROMP पिक्चर्स ने किया है।


