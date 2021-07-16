फरहान अख्तर की 'तूफान' को सोशल मीडिया पर मिल रही जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रिया

सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने फिल्म की जमकर तारीफ की है। दर्शक और प्रशंसक फरहान के शक्तिशाली प्रदर्शन को पसंद कर रहे हैं और भूमिका के लिए उनके सराहनीय परिवर्तन ने उनके प्रशंसकों के होश उड़ा दिए है। अनन्या की भूमिका निभा रही मृणाल ठाकुर, जो काफी हद तक प्रेरक शक्ति हैं, इस फिल्म की एंकर, अज्जू के साथ शानदार ऑन-स्क्रीन केमिस्ट्री साझा करती हैं।



अमेज़न प्राइम वीडियो पर 'तूफान और उसका जादू' देखने के बाद कुछ प्रशंसकों ने इस तरह अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी...

Watched #Toofaan. A great storyline, hard work of @FarOutAkhtar is completely evident. He has once again left us amazed, not only with his acting skills but with phenomenal transformation. Also, impressed by @SirPareshRawal impeccable performance. #FarhanAkhtar #PareshRawal — Saloni Arora (@saloni_arora24) July 16, 2021

@FarOutAkhtar #Toofaan is a brilliant film. A Must watch for all, Toofaan touches & inspires people of all ages. Sincere & committed performances. By far the best sports film ever made.. EVER .. not just in India. Has the perfect balance of emotions, drama & thrill — Navneet Singh Gujral (@navigujral) July 16, 2021