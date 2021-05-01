शनिवार, 1 मई 2021
कोरोना काल में मदद के लिए आगे आया एक्सेल एंटरटेनमेंट, फरहान अख्तर ने शेयर की लिस्ट

पुनः संशोधित शनिवार, 1 मई 2021 (17:50 IST)
देश इन दिनों कोरोनावायरस से जूझ रहा है। इस महामारी के समय कई सेलेब्स मदद के लिए आगे आ रहे हैं। अब एक्सेल एंटरटेनमेंट ने जरूरतमंद मरीजों को सुविधा प्रदान कर रहे एनजीओ में पैसे दान करके हर तरह से संभव मदद का हाथ आगे बढ़ाया है।

फरहान अख्तर ने अपने सोशल मीडिया पर एनजीओ की एक संक्षिप्त सूची साझा है जहां एक्सेल एंटरटेनमेंट ने डोनेट किया है। उन्होंने लिखा, Sharing a list of organisations that excelmovies has donated to thus far, in the fight against COVID-19. From oxygen to ambulances to food, they are doing some incredible work on the ground. Encourage you to do your bit to help. Every rupee matters. Jai Hind.

हेमकुंट फाउंडेशन, डॉक्टर फॉर यू, मिशन वायु, रसोई ऑन व्हील्स, गिव इंडिया, होप वेलफेयर ट्रस्ट, एसबीएस फाउंडेशन, सत्यार्थ सोशियो कुछ ऐसे संगठन हैं जो ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर उपलब्ध करवाने के साथ-साथ क्वारंटीन मरीजों के लिए भोजन और वायरस से लड़ रहे लोगों को दवा मुहैया करवाते हैं।

एक्सेल एंटरटेनमेंट, रितेश सिधवानी और फरहान अख्तर द्वारा इन सभी ऑर्गनाइजेशन को वेरीफाई किया गया है और इस जानकारी को साझा करने का महत्व यह है कि अब आम लोग जानते है कि उन्हें किस जगह का रुख करना है।



