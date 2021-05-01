कोरोना काल में मदद के लिए आगे आया एक्सेल एंटरटेनमेंट, फरहान अख्तर ने शेयर की लिस्ट

देश इन दिनों कोरोनावायरस से जूझ रहा है। इस महामारी के समय कई सेलेब्स मदद के लिए आगे आ रहे हैं। अब एक्सेल एंटरटेनमेंट ने जरूरतमंद मरीजों को सुविधा प्रदान कर रहे एनजीओ में पैसे दान करके हर तरह से संभव मदद का हाथ आगे बढ़ाया है।
Sharing a list of organisations that @excelmovies has donated to thus far, in the fight against COVID-19. From oxygen to ambulances to food, they are doing some incredible work on the ground. Encourage you to do your bit to help. Every rupee matters. Jai Hind. @ritesh_sid— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 1, 2021
फरहान अख्तर ने अपने सोशल मीडिया पर एनजीओ की एक संक्षिप्त सूची साझा है जहां एक्सेल एंटरटेनमेंट ने डोनेट किया है। उन्होंने लिखा, Sharing a list of organisations that excelmovies has donated to thus far, in the fight against COVID-19. From oxygen to ambulances to food, they are doing some incredible work on the ground. Encourage you to do your bit to help. Every rupee matters. Jai Hind.
Give India.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 1, 2021
The deadly 2nd wave of the coronavirus is wreaking havoc in families and hospitals. To support them with life-saving equipment, donate now: https://t.co/QFabtnZgHb
हेमकुंट फाउंडेशन, डॉक्टर फॉर यू, मिशन वायु, रसोई ऑन व्हील्स, गिव इंडिया, होप वेलफेयर ट्रस्ट, एसबीएस फाउंडेशन, सत्यार्थ सोशियो कुछ ऐसे संगठन हैं जो ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर उपलब्ध करवाने के साथ-साथ क्वारंटीन मरीजों के लिए भोजन और वायरस से लड़ रहे लोगों को दवा मुहैया करवाते हैं।
एक्सेल एंटरटेनमेंट, रितेश सिधवानी और फरहान अख्तर द्वारा इन सभी ऑर्गनाइजेशन को वेरीफाई किया गया है और इस जानकारी को साझा करने का महत्व यह है कि अब आम लोग जानते है कि उन्हें किस जगह का रुख करना है।