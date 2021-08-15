बॉलीवुड सितारों ने देशवासियों को दी स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बधाई

भारत आज 75वां का जश्न मना रहा है। देश की आजादी की हर कोई एक-दूसरे को बधाई दे रहा है। इस खास मौके पर कई ने भी देशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामना सोशल मीडिया के जरिए दी है।



75 years young ! ️ From “हम होंगे कामयाब” to “सारे जहाँ से अच्छा” summarises my wish for my beautiful country and relentless citizens. #happyindependencedayindia

तापसी पन्नू ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर तिरंगा लहराते हुए का एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इसके साथ उन्होंने लिखा 75 साल जवान। हम होंगे कामयाब से सारे जहां से अच्छा तक... मेरे खूबसूरत देश और दृश देशवासियों के लिए मेरी शुभकामनाएं।

आज़ाद हिंदुस्तान के 75th स्वतंत्रता दिवस की देश विदेश में रहने वाले सभी नागरिकों को बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ। Wishing all the citizens of India all over the world a very very happy 75th Independence Day. #ProudIndian #75thIndependenceDay #HappyIndependenceDay #JaiHind #

निमरत कौर ने लिखा है, आजाद हिंदुस्तान के 75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की देश विदेश में रहने वाले सभी नागरिकों को बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएं।

Happy birthday #India May your children truly learn to value freedom- their own, and that of others.. and May we learn that the greatest freedom is freedom from hatred and fear! #IndependenceDay

स्वरा भास्कर ने लिखा, हैप्पी बर्थडे इंडिया। उम्मीद है आपके बच्चे अपनी और दूसरों की आजादी का महत्व समझें। आशा करती हूं कि हमें ये सीख मिलें कि सबसे बड़ी आजादी नफरत और डर से होती है।

बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता धर्मेंद्र ने लिखा, आप सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं।

Let us take immense pride in our country’s 75 th Independence Day, a day when our young nation’s founding fathers achieved freedom from British rule after a great struggle. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/NexyjDG0Uc — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 15, 2021

“Greater love hath no man than this, that he lays down his life for his people.”



Deep gratitude to our Indian army, navy and airforce officers. Your selflessness and valour protects our freedom.

We salute you.



Wishing you all a happy Independence Day — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) August 15, 2021

Sighting the Indian Flag brings just one emotion to the fore—gratitude...

Gratefulness to our Defence Forces who keep it flying high, no matter what#HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/dY7mshpAHf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 15, 2021