गुरुवार, 20 जुलाई 2023
Written By WD Entertainment Desk
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 20 जुलाई 2023 (12:37 IST)

मणिपुर में महिलाओं के साथ हुए दुर्व्यवहार पर फूटा बॉलीवुड का गुस्सा, अक्षय कुमार बोले- दोषियों को कड़ी सजा मिले...

Bollywood Celebs On Manipur Violence: मणिपुर में बीते कई दिनों से हिंसा चल रही है। हाल ही में मणिपुर में दो महिलाओं के साथ सामूहिक तौर पर दुर्व्यवहार किया गया, जिसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो के वायरल होने के बाद देशभर में आक्रोश देखने को मिल रहा है। बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी महिलाओं के साथ किए गए ऐसे व्यवहार पर अपना गुस्सा व्यक्त कर रहे हैं।
अक्षय कुमार ने पीड़ितों के लिए न्याय की मांग करते हुए ट्वीट किया, मणिपुर में महिलाओं के खिलाफ हिंसा का वीडियो देखकर हिल गया, बहुत निराश हूं। मैं उम्मीद करता हूं कि दोषियों को इतनी कड़ी सजा मिलेगी कि कोई भी दोबारा ऐसी भयावह हरकत करने के बारे में न सोचे।
 
सोनू सूद ने ट्वीट किया, मणिपुर के वीडियो ने सभी की रूह झकझोंर कर रख दी है। यह मानवता थी जिसकी परेड की गई थी..महिलाओं की नहीं।'

ऋचा चड्ढा ने लिखा, शर्मनाक! भयानक! अधर्म!
 
उर्मिला मातोंडकर ने लिखा, मणिपुर का वीडियो देखकर स्तब्ध, भयभीत हूं कि यह घटना मई में हुई और इसपर अबतक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। शर्म आनी चाहिए उन लोगों को जो सत्ता के नशे में चूर ऊंचे घोड़ों पर बैठे हैं, मीडिया में जोकर उन्हें चाट रहे हैं, मशहूर हस्तियां चुप क्यों हैं।
 
रितेश देशमुख ने ट्वीट किया, मणिपुर में महिलाओं के खिलाफ अत्याचार के दृश्यों से बहुत परेशान हूं। मैं गुस्से से उबल रहा हूं। किसी भी पुरुष को ऐसे अपराध के लिए बिना दंडित किए नही जाने देना चाहिए। नारी की अस्मिता पर हमला मानवता पर ही हमला है।
 
बता दें वायरल हो रहे वीडियो में महिलाओं को नग्न अवस्था में कुछ लोग ले जाते दिख रहे हैं। वहीं महिलाएं लगातार मदद की गुहार लगा रही हैं। वहीं इस मामलेमें पुलिस ने मुख्य आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। 
Edited By : Ankit Piplodiya
