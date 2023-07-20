मणिपुर में महिलाओं के साथ हुए दुर्व्यवहार पर फूटा बॉलीवुड का गुस्सा, अक्षय कुमार बोले- दोषियों को कड़ी सजा मिले...

Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 20, 2023
Manipur video has shaken everyone’s soul.— sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 20, 2023
It was humanity that was paraded..not the women
Shocked,shaken,horrified at #manipur video n fact that it’s happened in May with no action on it. Shame on those sitting on their high horses drunk with power,jokers in media boot licking them,celebrities who r silent. When did we reach here dear Bharatiyas/Indians?— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) July 20, 2023
Deeply disturbed with the visuals of the atrocities against the women in Manipur… I am seething with anger… no man should go unpunished for such crime. Attack on the dignity of a woman is an attack on humanity itself.— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 20, 2023