सोमवार, 11 सितम्बर 2023
Written By WD Entertainment Desk
पुनः संशोधित: सोमवार, 11 सितम्बर 2023 (10:48 IST)

जी20 समिट की सफलता पर बॉलीवुड भी खुश, स्टार्स ने की पीएम मोदी की तारीफ

modi in G 20
Bollywood Celebs On G20 Summit: दिल्ली में आयोजित हुई 'जी20 समिट' की सफल मेजबानी पर पूरा देश गर्व महसूस कर रहा है। इसे भारत की कूटनीतिक जीत के रूप में देखा जा रहा है। इस समिट के बाद पूरा देश पीएम मोदी को बधाई दे रहा है। बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी जी20 के सफल आयोजन की पीएम मोदी को बधाई दे रहे हैं। 
 
सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान ने भी एक ट्वीट किया है। जिसमें उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को समिट की सफलता पर बधाई दी। उन्होंने लिखा, भारत की G20 अध्यक्षता की सफलता और दुनिया के लोगों के बेहतर भविष्य के लिए राष्ट्रों के बीच एकता को बढ़ावा देने के लिए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को बधाई देता हूं... इसने हर भारतीय के दिल में सम्मान और गौरव की भावना पैदा की है। 
 
उन्होंने लिखा, सर आपके नेतृत्व में हम अलगाव में नहीं बल्कि एकता में समृद्ध होंगे। एक पृथ्वी, एक परिवार, एक भविष्य। 
 
अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, एक पृथ्वी, एक परिवार, एक भविष्य. एक ऐतिहासिक G20 समिट को चिह्नित करने का क्या शानदार तरीका है। भारत के नेतृत्व ने यह सिद्ध कर दिया है कि वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम नई विश्व व्यवस्था का यथार्थ है। वह भारतीय के रूप में गर्व महसूस कर रहे हैं। हम आज देशवासियों का मस्तक ऊंचा हो गया। धन्यवाद मोदी जी। उन सभी को धन्यवाद जिन्होंने हमें दुनिया के टॉप पर महसूस कराया। जय हिंद, जय भारत।
 
अनुपम खेर ने लिखा, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी जी, G20 समिट के सफल आयोजन के लिए भारत सरकार को और खासकर आपको बहुत बहुत बधाई। आपने 140 करोड़ भारतवासियों का सीना गर्व से चौड़ा कर दिया है। आपने सादगी, दृढ़ता और नम्रता से सबको दिखा दिया की कैसे अब भारत विश्व का नेतृत्व करने की क्षमता रखता है। दो दिवसीय कार्यक्रम बहुत गरिमा, शालीनता और सटीकता के साथ आयोजित किया गया। हमें इतना गौरवान्वित महसूस कराने के लिए धन्यवाद। जय भारत।
 
