बुधवार, 9 अक्टूबर 2019
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. मिर्च-मसाला

आरे कॉलोनी के पेड़ों की कटाई के विरोध में उतरा बॉलीवुड, सोशल मीडिया पर यूं जाहिर किया गुस्सा

पुनः संशोधित शनिवार, 5 अक्टूबर 2019 (14:29 IST)
बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट ने आरे कॉलोनी से जुड़ी याचिकाएं खारिज कर दी। कोर्ट ने आरे को वनक्षेत्र घोषित करने और पेड़ों की कटाई पर स्टे लगाने से इनकार कर दिया। हाईकोर्ट के इस फैसले के बाद मेट्रो कारशेड के तहत बीएमसी ने पेड़ों को काटना शुरू कर दिया है। जिसके बाद पेड़ काटने का मामला गर्मा गया है।
ALSO READ:
कैंसर रिसर्च के लिए सनी लियोनी ने नीलाम की अपने द्वारा बनाई गई पेंटिंग्स

मुंबई की आरे कॉलोनी में पेड़ कटने के खिलाफ कई सेलिब्रिटीज ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपना गुस्सा जाहिर किया है। फरहान अख्तर, दिया मिर्जा, स्वरा भास्कर, विशाल ददलानी ने रातोंरात हुई इस कार्यवाही की जमकर निंदा की है।

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता फरहान अख्तर ने ट्वीटर पर ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि रात में पेड़ों को काटने को लेकर जो कुछ भी किया जा रहा है वह एक दयनीय प्रयास है। यहां तक ​​कि ऐसा करने वाले भी जानते हैं कि ये गलत है।
श्रद्धा कपूर भी पेड़ काटने के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों के साथ हैं। उन्होंने इस फैसले के प्रति गुस्सा जाहिर करते हुए इंस्टाग्राम पर उन्होंने कुछ लेख के स्क्रीनशॉट शेयर किया और लिखा कि 'यह गलत है, ऐसा नहीं होना चाहिए।' साथ ही उन्होंने यह भी लिखा कि 'मुंबईकर जागो'।
यूएन गुडविल की एंबेसडर बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री दिया मिर्जा ने भी ट्वीट कर अपना विरोध जाहिर किया।
ऋचा चड्ढा ने भी ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि आधी रात को पेड़ क्यों काटे जा रहे हैं? मेट्रो कार शेड के कारण कौन अमीर होने वाला है?
स्वरा भास्कर ने विरोध जताते हुए लिखा कि और ये शुरू हो गया। आरे जंगल नष्ट हो गया।

मेट्रो परियोजना के तहत आरे जंगल के 2700 पेड़ों को काटने की अनुमति बीएमसी ने दे रखी है। इस ऐलान के बाद से ही कई समूह मेट्रो परियोजना के तहत पेड़ों की कटाई का विरोध कर रहे थे। आरे इलाके में पेड़ों की कटाई को लेकर हो रहा विरोध प्रदर्शन बढ़ता जा रहा है। यहां सीआरपीसी की धारा 144 भी लागू कर दी गई है।

 

सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :