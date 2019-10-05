आरे कॉलोनी के पेड़ों की कटाई के विरोध में उतरा बॉलीवुड, सोशल मीडिया पर यूं जाहिर किया गुस्सा

Cutting trees at night is a pathetic attempt at trying to get away with something even those doing it know is wrong. #Aarey #GreenIsGold #Mumbai— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 5, 2019
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता फरहान अख्तर ने ट्वीटर पर ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि रात में पेड़ों को काटने को लेकर जो कुछ भी किया जा रहा है वह एक दयनीय प्रयास है। यहां तक कि ऐसा करने वाले भी जानते हैं कि ये गलत है।
श्रद्धा कपूर भी पेड़ काटने के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों के साथ हैं। उन्होंने इस फैसले के प्रति गुस्सा जाहिर करते हुए इंस्टाग्राम पर उन्होंने कुछ लेख के स्क्रीनशॉट शेयर किया और लिखा कि 'यह गलत है, ऐसा नहीं होना चाहिए।' साथ ही उन्होंने यह भी लिखा कि 'मुंबईकर जागो'।
400 trees have been cut in the dead of the night. As citizens sang and joined hands in unity pleading to STOP this massacre. Can’t you see they are UNITED by love!?! Love for nature. Love for our children and our future. #Aarey #ClimateAction #ActNow #ChangeIsComing pic.twitter.com/7XCwSeaqDT— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 5, 2019
यूएन गुडविल की एंबेसडर बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री दिया मिर्जा ने भी ट्वीट कर अपना विरोध जाहिर किया।
Why were trees cut in the dead of the night ? Who gets rich(er) because of this metro car shed? Everything about this is shady from the get go, including how the first signatures for the tree felling were obtained. https://t.co/cnFgxgFmKK— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 5, 2019
ऋचा चड्ढा ने भी ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि आधी रात को पेड़ क्यों काटे जा रहे हैं? मेट्रो कार शेड के कारण कौन अमीर होने वाला है?
मेट्रो परियोजना के तहत आरे जंगल के 2700 पेड़ों को काटने की अनुमति बीएमसी ने दे रखी है। इस ऐलान के बाद से ही कई समूह मेट्रो परियोजना के तहत पेड़ों की कटाई का विरोध कर रहे थे। आरे इलाके में पेड़ों की कटाई को लेकर हो रहा विरोध प्रदर्शन बढ़ता जा रहा है। यहां सीआरपीसी की धारा 144 भी लागू कर दी गई है।