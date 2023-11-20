बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने बढ़ाया टीम इंडिया का हौसला, शाहरुख बोले- आप पूरे भारत में बहुत खुशी लाते हैं...

The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in…— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 19, 2023
हारकर जीतने वाले को बाजीगर कहते हैं!— Kajol (@itsKajolD) November 19, 2023
Well played team India
Congratulations Australia on another World Cup!#CWC23Final #INDvsAUS #WorldcupFinal #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/KsCK9BHLdf
A tough loss after a valiant effort. Commendable performance by the men in blue throughout. Hold your heads high and thank you for the journey. #TeamIndia #CWC23— Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) November 19, 2023
Super heartbroken, especially Vivaan Commendable play by our #teamindia throughout this series— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) November 19, 2023
Today could have been our big W but through and through we will be the biggest fans of our #MenInBlue and the next cup will be ours
Jai Hind #CWC23Final #INDvsAUS… pic.twitter.com/BGn5MYdD1f
India, your relentless spirit throughout the championship was a victory in itself… Heads high #INDvsAUS #CWC2023Final pic.twitter.com/mfBnJFq1SE— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 19, 2023
Congratulations to Australia on their World Cup Final victory!— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) November 19, 2023
One bad day for #MyTeamIndia.
So let’s not lose sight of the absolute force this #TeamIndia has been throughout the tournament, winning 10 matches on the trot! Truly a world-class team with outstanding performances… pic.twitter.com/gXGninVr0K
“दोनों में से किसी ने तो जीतना था!” Mom’s analysis of today’s game! She watched the whole game. Her words were philosophical and soothing. Listen to her! Her words will make you feel better! But won’t say that I am not disappointed like every Indian all over the world. We were… pic.twitter.com/hZqiXPQweG— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 19, 2023