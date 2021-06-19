शनिवार, 19 जून 2021
'फ्लाइंग सिख' मिल्खा सिंह का निधन, बॉलीवुड ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

पुनः संशोधित शनिवार, 19 जून 2021 (10:12 IST)
फ्लाइंग सिख के नाम से मशहूर महान धावक मिल्खा सिंह का कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण निधन हो गया है। मिल्खा सिंह 91 साल के थे। मिल्खा सिंह के निधन से देश में शोक की लहर है। उनके निधन से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री भी शोक में डूब गई है। कई सितारें सोशल मीडिया के जरिए मिल्खा सिंह को श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं।

मिल्खा सिंह के जीवन को पर्दे पर उतारने वाले एक्टर फरहान अख्तर ने लिखा, प्रिय मिल्खा जी, मेरा एक हिस्सा अभी भी यह मानने से इंकार कर रहा है कि आप नहीं रहे। हो सकता है कि यह वो जिद्दी पक्ष है जो मुझे आपसे विरासत में मिला है। वह पक्ष जब वह किसी चीज पर अपना मन लगाता है, तो कभी हार नहीं मानता। और सच तो यह है कि आप हमेशा जीवित रहेंगे। क्योंकि आप एक बड़े दिल वाले, प्यार करने वाले, गर्मजोशी से भरे, जमीन से जुड़े इंसान से ज्यादा थे।
शाहरुख खान ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, फ्लाइंग सिंह अब हमारे बीच नहीं हैं लेकिन उनकी मौजूदगी हमेशा हमारे साथ रहेगी। मेरी और लाखों लोगों की प्रेरणा रहें मिल्खा सिंह की आत्मा को शांति मिले।'
अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, ये सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ। ऐसा किरदार जिसे स्क्रीन पर न फिल्माने के लिए मुझे हमेशा दुख रहेगा। फ्लाइंग सिख ओम शांति।
रवीना टंडन ने ‍मिल्खा सिंह के साथ तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा, आपसे मिलने का सम्मान था सर, आपके लिए हमेशा हम सभी के दिलों में एक विशेष स्थान रहेगा। जब भी हमें प्रेरित होने की आवश्यकता होगी, भाग मिल्खे भाग हमारे कानों में गूंज जाएगा। शांति।

















अमिताभ बच्चन, प्रियंका चोपड़ा, मधुर भंडारकर, अंगद बेदी, नेहा धूपिया, तासपी पन्नू और मल्लिका शेरावत समेत कई सेलेब्स मिल्खा सिंह को याद कर रहे हैं।

बता दें कि साल 2013 में मिल्खा सिंह की जिंदगी पर बनी फिल्म 'भाग मिल्खा भाग' सुपरहीट साबित हुई थी। इस फिल्म में फरहान अख्तर ने मिल्खा सिंह का किरदार निभाया था।


