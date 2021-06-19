'फ्लाइंग सिख' मिल्खा सिंह का निधन, बॉलीवुड ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

मिल्खा सिंह के जीवन को पर्दे पर उतारने वाले एक्टर फरहान अख्तर ने लिखा, प्रिय मिल्खा जी, मेरा एक हिस्सा अभी भी यह मानने से इंकार कर रहा है कि आप नहीं रहे। हो सकता है कि यह वो जिद्दी पक्ष है जो मुझे आपसे विरासत में मिला है। वह पक्ष जब वह किसी चीज पर अपना मन लगाता है, तो कभी हार नहीं मानता। और सच तो यह है कि आप हमेशा जीवित रहेंगे। क्योंकि आप एक बड़े दिल वाले, प्यार करने वाले, गर्मजोशी से भरे, जमीन से जुड़े इंसान से ज्यादा थे।

The may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched... An inspiration to me... an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir.

शाहरुख खान ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, फ्लाइंग सिंह अब हमारे बीच नहीं हैं लेकिन उनकी मौजूदगी हमेशा हमारे साथ रहेगी। मेरी और लाखों लोगों की प्रेरणा रहें मिल्खा सिंह की आत्मा को शांति मिले।'

Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen! May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir

अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, ये सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ। ऐसा किरदार जिसे स्क्रीन पर न फिल्माने के लिए मुझे हमेशा दुख रहेगा। फ्लाइंग सिख ओम शांति।

Had the honour of meeting you Sir, you will always have a special place in all our hearts ! Whenever we need to be inspired, “bhaag milkhe bhaag,” will resound in our ears ! Om Shanti. https://t.co/UZC6chEQg8

रवीना टंडन ने ‍मिल्खा सिंह के साथ तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा, आपसे मिलने का सम्मान था सर, आपके लिए हमेशा हम सभी के दिलों में एक विशेष स्थान रहेगा। जब भी हमें प्रेरित होने की आवश्यकता होगी, भाग मिल्खे भाग हमारे कानों में गूंज जाएगा। शांति।

Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so so special. I have been inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. Sending love and prayers to the family. #MilkhaSingh — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 18, 2021

The story of your struggle and achievements will always inspire the world. #RIPMilkhaSinghji pic.twitter.com/GwQT7H3nKX — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 19, 2021

Oh waheguru rip great man. The flying sikh pic.twitter.com/sa4HIh6G3b — ANGAD BEDI (@Imangadbedi) June 18, 2021

“अपने आपको मिल्खा सिंह समझता है क्या?” जब कोई शख़्सियत एक मुहावरा बन जाए तो वो उनकी महानता का प्रतीक बन जाता है।मुझे एक दो बार मिल्खा सिंह जी से मिलने का सौभाग्य मिला था।बहुत कम लोगो में ऐसी उदारता देखने को मिलती है।वो हर आयु के लिए प्रेरणा का प्रतीक थे और रहेंगे। ओम शांति! pic.twitter.com/aM4ELxbDHb — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 19, 2021

Shri #MilkhaSingh Ji‘s name was and will forever be synonymous with speed. He inspired generations to run & never give up. Extremely saddened to know about his demise. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. #LongLiveFlyingSikh pic.twitter.com/0vAvGORe7d — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 19, 2021