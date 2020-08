राम मंदिर भूमि पूजन पर ट्वीट ना करने पर ट्रोल हो रहे अमिताभ बच्चन

Entire nation prayed for well being of Amitabh Bachchan. Many went to Mandir did arti for him. Yet, Amitabh didn't tweeted single word on Bhumi Pujan. 500 years of journey, entire nation and media covered by the news but BigB was sleeping.

Mr. @SrBachchan, are you ashamed or afraid to be a part of #AyodhyaRamMandir Celebration?? You always wish all #Muslims on #Eid without fail. Can you not wish your 100 crore #Hindu brothers on #RamMandir ?? Nation expected you to lead #Bollywood on #RamMandir but you failed!! pic.twitter.com/zDZM2aOKhC