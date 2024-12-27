आमिर खान के फैंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड किया #MissingAamirOnChristmas, जानिए क्या है वजह

Aamir Khan's Christmas releases were more than simply movies; they were celebrations, feelings, and unadulterated cinematic genius that fans would never forget.#MissingAamirOnChristmaspic.twitter.com/Ul47Zwwrb6— (@cputweeting) December 25, 2024
Watching my fav movie PK today..!! We miss them #MissingAamirOnChristmas pic.twitter.com/CuEIkWkAsT— (@RebeInLovee) December 25, 2024
Christmas feels a little incomplete without Aamir’s magic on screen this year. His charm and timeless films are truly missed during the festive season. #MissingAamirOnChristmas pic.twitter.com/0Nc9gAthsS— Anamika Shukla (@Its_Shukla01) December 25, 2024
Christmas feels incomplete without Aamir Khan’s magic on screen. His charm is truly missed this festive season. #MissingAamirOnChristmas pic.twitter.com/Aepi5SUnnA— Astitva (@astitvapandeyx) December 25, 2024
Christmas feels incomplete without Aamir Khan's magic on the big screen. #MissingAamirOnChristmas pic.twitter.com/KjIbT2phqM— Boss (@Pandit_Saheb) December 25, 2024