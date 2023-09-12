सीधा रन-अप, आक्रामक लय मेरी वनडे सफलता की कुंजी: कुलदीप यादव

Kuldeep credits straighter run-up, increased pace for ODI success— Cricket Updates (@rameez_kazmi) September 12, 2023
"It's been over one and a half years since I had surgery,"
"The run-up has become straighter. The rhythm has become aggressive. The approach is nice. Maybe my hand used to fall over but that is well in control…
A brilliant spell
Kuldeep Yadav is the first Indian spinner after Sachin Tendulkar to take a five-wicket haul in men's ODIs against Pakistan #AsiaCup2023 | #PAKvIND
What a day
Looking forward to the next one!
Kuldeep Yadav has stated that he will cherish his five-wicket haul against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four game whenever he retires.