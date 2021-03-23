Fact Check: NTA ने जारी किया NEET 2021 का पैटर्न? जानिए सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल फोटो का पूरा सच

वायरल नोटिस के मुताबिक, नीट यूजी 2021 में सभी विषयों में दो सेक्शन होंगे। सेक्शन ए में 40 सवाल और सेक्शन बी में 10 सवाल होंगे। सेक्शन बी के 10 में से किन्हीं 5 सवालों के जवाब देने होंगे। नीट 2021 में 720 अंकों के लिए कुल 160 सवाल पूछे जाएंगे। सही जवाब पर चार अंक मिलेंगे और गलत पर एक अंक कटेगा। लेकिन यह नोटिस फर्जी है। एनटीए ने ऐसा कोई पैटर्न जारी नहीं किया है।
There is change in pattern of NEET 2021 Exam.— ADITYA NARAYAN (@narayanaditya45) March 19, 2021
1. You have to attempt 45 out of 50 que in each 4 subject.
2. Each 4 subject will have 2 section, section A (total 40 Que) will be compulsory & in section B, you have to attempt 5 out of 10 Que. #NEET2021 pic.twitter.com/xSpEsfiiq3
केन्द्र सरकार की पॉलिसी/स्कीम्स/विभाग/मंत्रालयों को लेकर गलत सूचना को फैलने से रोकने के लिए काम करने वाले PIB फैक्ट चेक (PIB Fact Check) ने ट्वीट कर इस फेक नोटिस के बारे में लोगों को जागरुक किया है।
PIB ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, “सोशल मीडिया पर कई पोस्ट्स में यह दावा किया जा रहा है कि NTA ने NEET 2021 परीक्षा का पैटर्न जारी कर दिया है। लेकिन ये एग्जाम पैटर्न फेक है और इसे एनटीए ने जारी नहीं किया है। अपडेट्स के लिए एनटीए के ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट nta.ac.in पर जाएं।”
#FakeAlert— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 22, 2021
Several posts claiming that @DG_NTA has released the exam pattern of #NEET2021 are doing the rounds on social media#PIBFactCheck: This exam pattern is #Fake & not released by NTA.
For updates, visit the NTA's official website: https://t.co/rUhCOSavc2 pic.twitter.com/zLz8Aw7CcF