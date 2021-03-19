शुक्रवार, 19 मार्च 2021
Alert! RBI गवर्नर के नाम से इनाम जीतने के ई-मेल हैं फेक, निजी जानकारी कतई न करें शेयर

Last Updated: शुक्रवार, 19 मार्च 2021 (12:27 IST)
कई लोगों को इन दिनों भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (आरबीआई) के गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास के नाम से एक ई-मेल आ रहा है। इस ई-मेल में आरबीआई की तरफ से इनाम मिलने का दावा करते हुए यूजर्स से दिए गए ईमेल पर उनकी निजी जानकारी को शेयर करने के लिए कहा गया है। लेकिन यह वित्तीय धोखाधड़ी के मकसद से किया गया फर्जी ई-मेल है। ऐसे ईमेल पर निजी जानकारी शेयर करना आपके लिए खतरनाक हो सकता है और आप किसी धोखाधड़ी के शिकार हो सकते हैं।

केन्द्र सरकार की पॉलिसी/स्कीम्स/विभाग/मंत्रालयों को लेकर गलत सूचना को फैलने से रोकने के लिए काम करने वाले PIB फैक्ट चेक (PIB Fact Check) ने ट्वीट कर इस फर्जी ई-मेल के बारे में लोगों को जागरुक किया है।



PIB फैक्ट चेक के ट्वीट में लिखा गया है, “आरबीआई गवर्नर के कथित ईमेल में दावा किया गया है कि प्राप्तकर्ता ने एक आर्थिक इनाम जीता है और इनाम राशि पाने के लिए निजी जानकारी मांगा गया है। PIBFactCheck: ये ईमेल फर्जी है। आरबीआई न तो ऐसे मैसेज भेजता है और न ही कम्युनिकेशन के लिए जीमेल अकाउंट्स का उपयोग करता है।”


