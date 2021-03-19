Alert! RBI गवर्नर के नाम से इनाम जीतने के ई-मेल हैं फेक, निजी जानकारी कतई न करें शेयर

केन्द्र सरकार की पॉलिसी/स्कीम्स/विभाग/मंत्रालयों को लेकर गलत सूचना को फैलने से रोकने के लिए काम करने वाले PIB फैक्ट चेक (PIB Fact Check) ने ट्वीट कर इस फर्जी ई-मेल के बारे में लोगों को जागरुक किया है।
Emails allegedly from the Governor of RBI claim that the recipient has won monetary compensation and are asking for personal details to redeem the prize.#PIBFactCheck: These emails are #Fake. @RBI neither sends such messages nor uses Gmail accounts for communication. pic.twitter.com/M5rCfJJfl7— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 18, 2021
PIB फैक्ट चेक के ट्वीट में लिखा गया है, “आरबीआई गवर्नर के कथित ईमेल में दावा किया गया है कि प्राप्तकर्ता ने एक आर्थिक इनाम जीता है और इनाम राशि पाने के लिए निजी जानकारी मांगा गया है। PIBFactCheck: ये ईमेल फर्जी है। आरबीआई न तो ऐसे मैसेज भेजता है और न ही कम्युनिकेशन के लिए जीमेल अकाउंट्स का उपयोग करता है।”