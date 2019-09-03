पूर्व PAK उच्चायुक्त ने ‘एडल्ट सीन’ को कश्मीरियों पर अत्याचार मानकर किया शेयर, सोशल मीडिया पर हुए TROLL

तस्वीर शेयर कर लिखा गया था- ‘अनंतनाग का यूसुफ। पैलेट गन से आंखों की रोशनी खो दी। प्लीज, इसके लिए आवाज बुलंद करें।’

लेकिन जिस शख्स को कश्मीरी युवक यूसुफ बताया गया है, वह असल में जॉनी सिन्स हैं, जो एडल्ट फिल्मों में काम करते हैं।

पाकिस्तान की पत्रकार नायला इनायत ने इस बात की जानकारी अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट से दी। उन्होंने बासित के ट्वीट का स्क्रीनशॉट शेयर कर लिखा- ‘भारत में पाकिस्तान के पूर्व उच्चायुक्त अब्दुल बासित ने जॉनी सिन्स को गलती को पैलेट गन से आंख की रोशनी खोने वाला कश्मीरी समझ लिया। बहुत झूठा समय है ये, सच में।

Former Pakistani high commissioner to India Abdul Basit, mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from pellet. Unreal times these, really. pic.twitter.com/9h1X8V8TKF

Former Pakistan High Commissioner to India "Abdul Basit" tweets image of adult movie star Johnny Sins claiming he is Yousuf from Anantnag #Kashmir blinded by pellet. @JohnnySins has been a plumber, a doctor, a teacher, an astronaut but Pak reduced him to a stone-pelter. pic.twitter.com/k1rrcnDyOB