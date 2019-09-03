गुरुवार, 5 सितम्बर 2019
पूर्व PAK उच्चायुक्त ने ‘एडल्ट सीन’ को कश्मीरियों पर अत्याचार मानकर किया शेयर, सोशल मीडिया पर हुए TROLL

Last Updated: मंगलवार, 3 सितम्बर 2019 (15:52 IST)
जम्मू कश्मीर से आर्टिकल 370 हटने के बाद से ही पाकिस्तान सोशल मीडिया पर प्रोपगंडा फैलाने से बाज नहीं आ रहा है। ताजा उदाहरण भारत में पाकिस्तान के पूर्व उच्चायुक्त अब्दुल बासित का है। अब्दुल बासित ने सोमवार को एक तस्वीर को रीट्वीट किया, जिसे कश्मीरियों पर अत्याचार बताकर शेयर किया गया था।
तस्वीर शेयर कर लिखा गया था- ‘अनंतनाग का यूसुफ। पैलेट गन से आंखों की रोशनी खो दी। प्लीज, इसके लिए आवाज बुलंद करें।’

लेकिन जिस शख्स को कश्मीरी युवक यूसुफ बताया गया है, वह असल में जॉनी सिन्स हैं, जो एडल्ट फिल्मों में काम करते हैं।

पाकिस्तान की पत्रकार नायला इनायत ने इस बात की जानकारी अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट से दी। उन्होंने बासित के ट्वीट का स्क्रीनशॉट शेयर कर लिखा- ‘भारत में पाकिस्तान के पूर्व उच्चायुक्त अब्दुल बासित ने जॉनी सिन्स को गलती को पैलेट गन से आंख की रोशनी खोने वाला कश्मीरी समझ लिया। बहुत झूठा समय है ये, सच में।

सच जानने के बाद बासित ने अपना ट्वीट डिलीट कर दिया है। लेकिन उनके ट्वीट का स्क्रीनशॉट अब भी सोशल मीडिया पर छाया हुआ है।





 

