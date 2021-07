नोवाक जोकोविच की प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में एक किनारे पर रखी नजर आई Coca Cola की बोतल, Euro Cup का खौफ अभी भी बरकरार

Hahaha! Coca Cola being placed away, but @iabhijitdesh gets it in the frame! Good one... https://t.co/ztWe6WaxQs

Photo clicked by me with @Canon camera. It's @DjokerNole.



Coco-cola bottle was places strategically on the other side. Coke cannot take another billion dollar hit #Tokyo2020 @Tokyo2020 @Serbia . pic.twitter.com/ZszUYKokU9