कृति शर्मा
शुक्रवार, 28 जून 2024 (13:26 IST)

जीत के बाद भावुक हुए रोहित शर्मा, कोहली ने संभाला, वीडियो देख फैन्स भी हुए इमोशनल

IND vs ENG : इंग्लैंड को 68 रनों से हराकर भारत टी20 वर्ल्ड कप के सेमी फाइनल में पहुंची

जीत के बाद भावुक हुए रोहित शर्मा, कोहली ने संभाला, वीडियो देख फैन्स भी हुए इमोशनल - Rohit Sharma got emotional outside dressing room virat kohli cheered him india vs england semi final
Rohit Sharma got Emotional IND vs ENG Semi Final : रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के दो स्तंभ, जिनके कुछ फैन्स हमेशा सोशल मीडिया पर विवाद छेड़ने के लिए कहते रहते हैं कि दोनों के बीच रिफ्ट है, लेकिन रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली ने हमेशा दर्शाया है कि चाहे ऑन ग्राउंड हो या ऑफ ग्राउंड वे हमेशा एक साथ मिलकर काम करते हैं, एक दूसरे का ख्याल रखना जानते हैं और एक दूसरे का सम्मान करते हैं। 27 जून को खेले गए एक बड़े ही रोमांचक मैच में भारत इंग्लैंड को सेमीफाइनल में हराकर 10 साल बाद फाइनल में पहुंची।

रोहित शर्मा जो अब तक सारे टी20 वर्ल्ड कप का हिस्सा रहे हैं, मैच जीतने के बाद इमोशनल हो गए। जब औपचारिक तौर पर इंग्लैंड के खिलाड़ियों से हाथ मिलाने के बाद भारतीय खिलाड़ी ड्रेसिंग रूम की और जा रहे थे, रोहित शर्मा ड्रेसिंग रूम के बाहर बैठे इस दौरान उनकी आँखों में ख़ुशी के आंसू थे, विराट ने जब उन्हें देखा और कंधे पर हाथ रखा तो कप्तान ने अपने हाथ से अपने आंसू पोंछे, विराट कोहली ने इस दौरान उन्हें हंसाने की भी कोशिश की।

रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली का यह वीडियो फैन्स को भी बेहद इमोशनल कर गया और करता भी कैसे न, 2023 के वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप और वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में फाइनल में हारने के बाद रोहित शर्मा ने मेहनत से भारतीय टीम को एक बार और ICC टूर्नामेंट में फाइनल तक पहुंचाया है।



2013 में भारत ने अपनी आखिरी ICC ट्रॉफी जीती थी उसके बाद से सूखा पड़ा हुआ है, फैन्स इस सूखे को खत्म होते तो देखना ही चाहते हैं लेकिन यह चाहते हैं कि अपने करियर के कुछ आखिरी सालों में रोहित शर्मा विराट कोहली के साथ ICC ट्रॉफी उठाएं। 
देखें फैन्स ने इस मोमेंट पर कैसे रियेक्ट किया



मैच के बाद ऑफिस का काम, लोगों ने कहा नारायण मूर्ति कहीं सौरभ नेत्रवलकर को भारत न बुला लें

मैच के बाद ऑफिस का काम, लोगों ने कहा नारायण मूर्ति कहीं सौरभ नेत्रवलकर को भारत न बुला लेंUSA के खिलाड़ी Saurabh Netravalkar पेशे से Oracle कंपनी में Software Engineer के रूप में काम करते हैं

कुर्बानी के जानवर हाजिर हों, पाकिस्तान टीम को उनके ही मुल्क के पूर्व दिग्गजों ने खूब लताड़ा

कुर्बानी के जानवर हाजिर हों, पाकिस्तान टीम को उनके ही मुल्क के पूर्व दिग्गजों ने खूब लताड़ाUSA vs IRE : अमेरिका ने किया Super 8 में क्वालीफाई, पाकिस्तान टीम हुई T20 World Cup के बाहर

फारुकी ने लाइव इंटरव्यू में राशिद खान को बोला You Shut Up, कॉलेज के दिनों की दिलाई याद

फारुकी ने लाइव इंटरव्यू में राशिद खान को बोला You Shut Up, कॉलेज के दिनों की दिलाई यादAFG vs PNG : Afghanistan ने Papua New Guinea को हराकर Super 8 के लिए किया क्वालीफाई

सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा में रहा अमेरिका का Nassau Stadium ध्वस्त करने की तैयारी शुरू

सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा में रहा अमेरिका का Nassau Stadium ध्वस्त करने की तैयारी शुरूT20 World Cup के कई रोमांचक मैचों का गवाह रहा Nassau County International Stadium को ध्वस्त करने की तैयारी

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने Vaishno Devi Attack को लेकर किया पोस्ट, भारतीय है खिलाड़ी की पत्नी, जानें क्या बोले

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने Vaishno Devi Attack को लेकर किया पोस्ट, भारतीय है खिलाड़ी की पत्नी, जानें क्या बोलेजम्मू कश्मीर में आतंकी हमले पर भारत के समर्थन में उतरे Hasan Ali

INDvsENG: गत विजेता को 68 रनों से रौंदकर किया बाहर, फाइनल में पहुंची टीम इंडिया

INDvsENG: गत विजेता को 68 रनों से रौंदकर किया बाहर, फाइनल में पहुंची टीम इंडियाENGvsIND गत विजेता इंग्लैंड को 68 रनों से बड़ी हार थमाकर भारतीय टीम तीसरी बार टी-20 विश्वकप के फाइनल में पहुंचा। भारत 10 साल पहले 2014 में टी-20 विश्वकप फाइनल में पहुंचा था। भारतीय टीम ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 7 विकेट पर 171 रन बनाए लेकिन भारतीय गेंदबाजों ने ऐसा कमाल किया कि इंग्लैंड की पूरी टीम 16.4 ओवरों में 103 रनों पर आउट हो गई।

धीमी पिच पर भारत ने खड़ा कर लिया औसत से ज्यादा का स्कोर

धीमी पिच पर भारत ने खड़ा कर लिया औसत से ज्यादा का स्कोरINDvsENG कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (57) और सूर्यकुमार यादव (47) की शानदार पारियों के दम पर भारत ने गुरुवार को टी-20 विश्वकप के दूसरे सेमीफाइनल के वर्षा बाधित मैच में इंग्लैंड को जीत के लिये 172 रनों का लक्ष्य दिया है।

IND vs ENG : रिंकू सिंह की जगह चुने गए शिवम दुबे पर निकला फैन्स का गुस्सा

IND vs ENG : रिंकू सिंह की जगह चुने गए शिवम दुबे पर निकला फैन्स का गुस्साIndia vs England Semi Final Shivam Dube : भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच T20 वर्ल्ड कप का सेमीफाइनल गायन में खेला जा रहा है जहां पर पहले इंग्लैंड ने बोलिंग चुनकर भारतीय टीम को बल्लेबाजी का न्योता दिया था. इस मैच में रोहित शर्मा की अर्धशतकीय पारी की मदद से भारतीय टीम ने 171 रन बनाए लेकिन सात नंबर पर भेजे गए शिवम दुबे फ्लॉप हुए.

IND vs ENG : राहुल द्रविड़ का विराट कोहली को सांत्वना देते हुए वीडियो ने किया फैन्स को इमोशनल

IND vs ENG : राहुल द्रविड़ का विराट कोहली को सांत्वना देते हुए वीडियो ने किया फैन्स को इमोशनलIndia vs England Semi Final Virat Kohli Rahul David Video : विराट कोहली, एक ऐसा नाम जिसके सामने आने से सामने वाली टीमों के गेंदबाज काँपने लगते हैं, उनका टी20 वर्ल्ड कप का अब तक का सफर काफी खराबी रहा था लेकिन उनके फैन्स विश्वास से भरे हुए थे

टूर्नामेंट पूरी तरह से भारत के हिसाब से बनाया गया है, ICC की निष्पक्षता पर माइकल वॉन ने उठाए सवाल

टूर्नामेंट पूरी तरह से भारत के हिसाब से बनाया गया है, ICC की निष्पक्षता पर माइकल वॉन ने उठाए सवालINDvsENG इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन का मानना ​​है कि मौजूदा टी20 विश्व कप ‘पूरी तरह से भारत के हिसाब से बनाया गया है’ और वैश्विक संस्था आईसीसी को अन्य देशों के प्रति थोड़ा निष्पक्ष होना चाहिए क्योंकि यह सिर्फ व्यावसायिक फायदे के लिए करायी जाने वाली द्विपक्षीय श्रृंखला नहीं है। वॉन अकसर भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) और भारत की अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में अपनी ताकत दिखाने के लिए आलोचना करते रहते हैं।

मोदी सरकार के भ्रष्‍टाचारी मॉडल पर बरसी कांग्रेस, कहा पूरा देश लीक हो रहा है

मोदी सरकार के भ्रष्‍टाचारी मॉडल पर बरसी कांग्रेस, कहा पूरा देश लीक हो रहा हैDelhi airport terminal 1 : कांग्रेस ने इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे के टर्मिनल-1 की छत का एक हिस्सा ढहने की घटना को मोदी सरकार के ‘भ्रष्टाचारी मॉडल’ की मिसाल करार दिया और आरोप लगाया कि पिछले 10 वर्षों में बने बुनियादी ढांचे घटिया गुणवत्ता के चलते ताश के पत्तों की तरह ढह रहे हैं। पार्टी ने दावा किया कि सिर्फ पेपर लीक नहीं हो रहे पूरा देश लीक हो रहा है।

शाहरुख की फिल्म की नकल करना पड़ा महंगा, रील बनाने के चक्कर में 6 यूट्यूबर पहुंच गए थाने

शाहरुख की फिल्म की नकल करना पड़ा महंगा, रील बनाने के चक्कर में 6 यूट्यूबर पहुंच गए थानेउत्तरप्रदेश के बुलंदशहर जिले में 6 यूट्यूबर्स (6 YouTubers) को रील की दीवानगी भारी पड़ गई। सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर हीर शाहरुख खान की नकल करते हुए रील पोस्ट करने की मंशा ने उन्हें सलाखों के पीछे धकेल दिया। ये 6 युवा यूट्यूबर अपने को मशहूर करने के चक्कर में शरीर के ऊपर लाल स्याही से रंगी पट्टी बांधकर हाथों में डंडा लेकर डिबाई के बाजार में शोर मचाते हुए वीडियो शूट कर रहे थे।

हेमंत सोरेन को झारखंड हाईकोर्ट से जमानत, जमीन घोटाले में ED ने किया था गिरफ्तार

हेमंत सोरेन को झारखंड हाईकोर्ट से जमानत, जमीन घोटाले में ED ने किया था गिरफ्तारbail to hemant soren : झारखंड हाईकोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को झारखंड के पूर्व मुख्‍यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन को जमानत दे दी। ईडी ने 31 जनवरी को उन्हें जमीन घोटाले से जुड़े धनशोधन मामले में गिरफ्तार किया था। गिरफ्तारी से पहले उन्होंने मुख्‍यमंत्री पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया था।

Share bazaar News: शेयर बाजार ऑलटाइम, सेंसेक्स 308 और निफ्टी 104 अंक उछला

Share bazaar News: शेयर बाजार ऑलटाइम, सेंसेक्स 308 और निफ्टी 104 अंक उछलाShare bazaar News: वैश्विक बाजारों में तेजी, रिलायंस (Reliance) इंडस्ट्रीज में खरीदारी और विदेशी कोषों की लिवाली के बीच प्रमुख शेयर सूचकांक सेंसेक्स (Sensex) और निफ्टी (Nifty) शुक्रवार को शुरुआती कारोबार में अपने सर्वकालिक उच्च स्तर पर पहुंच गए। इस दौरान 30 शेयरों वाला बीएसई सेंसेक्स (BSE Sensex) 308.49 अंक उछलकर 79,551.67 पर था। निफ्टी 103.75 अंक चढ़कर 24,148.25 के नए सर्वकालिक उच्च स्तर पर पहुंच गया।

राष्ट्रपति पद की बहस में भिड़े बाइडन और ट्रंप, एक दूसरे को बताया सबसे खराब राष्ट्रपति

राष्ट्रपति पद की बहस में भिड़े बाइडन और ट्रंप, एक दूसरे को बताया सबसे खराब राष्ट्रपतिbiden vs trump first debate : राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन और उनके रिपब्लिकन प्रतिद्वंद्वी डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के बीच राष्ट्रपति पद की चुनाव प्रक्रिया की पहली बहस के दौरान अर्थव्यवस्था, सीमा, विदेश नीति, गर्भपात और राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा की स्थिति पर बहस हुई। इस दौरान दोनों ने एक दूसरे को झूठा और अमेरिकी इतिहास का सबसे खराब राष्ट्रपति करार दिया।
