Written By कृति शर्मा
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 27 जून 2024 (23:45 IST)

IND vs ENG : राहुल द्रविड़ का विराट कोहली को सांत्वना देते हुए वीडियो ने किया फैन्स को इमोशनल

IND vs ENG : राहुल द्रविड़ का विराट कोहली को सांत्वना देते हुए वीडियो ने किया फैन्स को इमोशनल - India vs england t20 world cup semi final match Rahul Dravid consoles Virat Kohli picture goes viral fans react
India vs England Semi Final Virat Kohli Rahul David Video : विराट कोहली, एक ऐसा नाम जिसके सामने आने से गेंदबाज काँपने लगते हैं, उनका टी20 वर्ल्ड कप का अब तक का सफर काफी खराब रहा, इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 9 रन पर आउट होने से पहले Super 8 मैच में उन्होंने अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ 24 गेंदों में 24 रन बनाए थे, बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ 37 रन और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वे शून्य पर आउट हो चुके थे.

उनके फैन्स विश्वास से भरे हुए थे कि सेमी फाइनल जैसे बड़े मैचों में तो विराट की वापसी होनी तय है लेकिन विराट पावरप्ले में ही आउट हो गए, आउट होने के बाद जब वे उतरा हुआ चेहरा लेकर पावेलियन गए, भारत के हेड कोच राहुल द्रविड़ ने उन्हें सांत्वना दी.



इस 'Gesture' से विराट कोहली फैन्स ने काफी रिलेट किया, क्योंकि हर कोई जानता है विराट का लगातार फ्लॉप होना टीम और फैन्स पर मानसिक दबाव डालता है. वे इस वक़्त दुनिया के सबसे सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाडियों में से एक रहें हैं और अभी भी हैं. उनका लोहा दुनिया मानता है यहां तक कि दूसरे खेल के बड़े दिग्गज भी. विराट के आउट होने के बाद फैन्स भी उन्हें निराश देखकर दुखी थे ऐसे में राहुल द्रविड़ ने वही काम किया जो विराट के फैन्स महसूस कर रहे थे. देखें किस तरह सोशल मीडिया ने इस वीडियो पर रियेक्ट किया

