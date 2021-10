बाबर इस वीडियो में न्यूजीलैंड टीम को चिढ़ा रहे थे या बचा रहे थे, अंदाजा लगाना मुश्किल

This team has nailed the wholesome and professional thing. Here's captain and vice-captain Shadab Khan asking the Pakistan crowd to tone down their "security" chants to New Zealand. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Is0YZzZ2HI

That's why I said that this pakistani team (minus Hassan Ali) is very mature. While Captain Babar was signalling their fans not to bully NZ team, sasta pandya was instigating them to be louder. https://t.co/M05bqOXygS