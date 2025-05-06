मंगलवार, 6 मई 2025
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. व्यापार
  3. शेयर बाजार
  4. ather energy share listing
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 6 मई 2025 (12:47 IST)

एथर एनर्जी के शेयर की बाजार में लिस्टिंग, कैसी रही शुरुआत?

ather energy
ather energy share :  इलेक्ट्रिक दोपहिया वाहन विनिर्माता कंपनी एथर एनर्जी का शेयर अपने निर्गम मूल्य 321 रुपए से 2 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ मंगलवार को बाजार में सूचीबद्ध हुआ। बीएसई पर शेयर ने 1.57 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 326.05 रुपये पर शुरुआत की। बाद में यह 3.70 प्रतिशत चढ़कर 332.90 रुपए पर पहुंच गया। एनएसई पर यह 2.18 प्रतिशत चढ़कर 328 रुपए पर सूचीबद्ध हुआ।
 
एथर एनर्जी के आरंभिक सार्वजनिक निर्गम (आईपीओ) को बुधवार को बोली के अंतिम दिन 1.43 गुना अभिदान मिला था। कंपनी ने 2,981 करोड़ रुपए के आईपीओ के लिए 304-321 रुपए प्रति शेयर का मूल्य दायरा तय किया था। एथर एनर्जी लिमिटेड ने एंकर यानी बड़े निवेशकों से 1,340 करोड़ रुपए जुटाए हैं।
 
कंपनी का बाजार मूल्यांकन 12,110.53 करोड़ रुपए रहा। कंपनी ने अपने कर्मचारियों को हर शेयर पर 30 रुपए का डिस्काउंट दिया था। बाजार में लिस्टिंग से वे खासे उत्साहित नजर आ रहे हैं। 
 
एथर एनर्जी आईपीओ की आय का उपयोग महाराष्ट्र के पश्चिमी राज्य में अपनी नई फैक्ट्री की फंडिंग के लिए, रिसर्च और डेवलपमेंट, लोन चुकाने और सामान्य कॉर्पोरेट उद्देश्यों के लिए करेगी।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

Pakistan को पस्त करने की पूरी तैयारी, DRDO ने किया MIGM मिसाइल का परीक्षण, रक्षा मंत्री ने दी बधाई

Pakistan को पस्त करने की पूरी तैयारी, DRDO ने किया MIGM मिसाइल का परीक्षण, रक्षा मंत्री ने दी बधाईभारत-पाकिस्तान तनाव के बीच देश ने एक बड़ी सफलता हासिल की है। भारतीय नौसेना को बड़ी ताकत मिली है। भारत ने स्वदेश में तैयार MIGM मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण किया है। DRDO (रक्षा अनुसंधान और विकास संगठन) और भारतीय नौसेना ने मल्टी-इन्फ्लुएंस ग्राउंड माइन का सफल परीक्षण किया।

54 साल बाद देश में युद्ध वाली मॉक ड्रिल, गृह मंत्रालय के राज्यों को निर्देश, 7 मई ब्लैक आउट एक्सरसाइज, नागरिकों और छात्रों को ट्रेनिंग

54 साल बाद देश में युद्ध वाली मॉक ड्रिल, गृह मंत्रालय के राज्यों को निर्देश, 7 मई ब्लैक आउट एक्सरसाइज, नागरिकों और छात्रों को ट्रेनिंगभारत-पाकिस्तान के तनाव के बीच एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है। गृह मंत्रालय ने कई राज्यों से 7 मई को प्रभावी नागरिक सुरक्षा के लिए मॉक ड्रिल करने को कहा है। इस मॉक ड्रिल का उद्देश्य लोगों को किसी भी आपात स्थिति के लिए तैयार करना है। पिछली बार ऐसा अभ्यास 1971 में किया गया था, जिस साल भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच दो मोर्चों पर युद्ध हुआ था। पहलगाम आतंकी हमले के बाद अब भारत ने पाकिस्तान के आतंकी आकाओं को तबाह करने का संकल्प ले लिया है।

उड़ जाएंगे Pakistan के होश, क्या भारत के प्लान में शामिल हैं रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन

उड़ जाएंगे Pakistan के होश, क्या भारत के प्लान में शामिल हैं रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिनरूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने वार्षिक उच्च स्तरीय बैठक के वास्ते भारत आने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के निमंत्रण को स्वीकार कर लिया है।

Moodys की चेतावनी से उड़ी Pakistan की नींद, जंग लड़ी तो तबाही तय, भारत पर क्या होगा असर

Moodys की चेतावनी से उड़ी Pakistan की नींद, जंग लड़ी तो तबाही तय, भारत पर क्या होगा असरपहलगाम में हुए आतंकी हमले के बाद भारत के ताबड़तोड़ एक्शन से पाकिस्तान में हड़कंप मचा हुआ है। अब उसे डराने वाली खबर भी सामने आई है। सोमवार को मूडीज रेटिंग्स ने अपनी एक रिपोर्ट में कहा है कि अगर दोनों देशों के बीच तनाव और बढ़ा तो भारत की आर्थिक सेहत पर तो कुछ खास असर नहीं पड़ेगा लेकिन पड़ोसी पाकिस्तान आर्थिक रूप से खस्ताहाल हो जाएगा।

भारत की प्रमुख रक्षा प्रणालियां जो दुश्मन की मिसाइलों, लड़ाकू विमानों सहित किसी भी हमले को करेंगी नाकाम

भारत की प्रमुख रक्षा प्रणालियां जो दुश्मन की मिसाइलों, लड़ाकू विमानों सहित किसी भी हमले को करेंगी नाकामMilitary power of India and Pakistan: भारत ने हाल के वर्षों में अपनी रक्षा क्षमताओं को मजबूत करने के लिए स्वदेशी और विदेशी रक्षा प्रणालियों में भारी निवेश किया है। भारत के पास कई अन्य उन्नत रक्षा प्रणालियां हैं, जो वायु, थल और समुद्री खतरों का मुकाबला करने में सक्षम हैं।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Weather Updates : राजस्थान से बंगाल तक बारिश का असर, तेज हवाओं ने बढ़ाई परेशानी

Weather Updates : राजस्थान से बंगाल तक बारिश का असर, तेज हवाओं ने बढ़ाई परेशानीWeather Updates : पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान, मध्य प्रदेश, उत्तर प्रदेश, हरियाणा, आंध्र प्रदेश और तमिलनाडु में हल्की से मध्यम बारिश के साथ कुछ स्थानों पर भारी बारिश दर्ज की गई। असम, मेघालय, अरुणाचल प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड, हरियाणा, पंजाब, राजस्थान, विदर्भ, तेलंगाना, छत्तीसगढ़, केरल और अंडमान व निकोबार द्वीप समूह में हल्की से मध्यम बारिश और गरज-चमक के साथ वर्षा हुई। लक्षद्वीप और पश्चिम बंगाल में हल्की बारिश दर्ज की गई। आज भी कई राज्यों में बारिश की संभावना है।

LIVE: भारत ने किया नौसैनिक सुरंग का परिक्षण, LoC पर पाकिस्तान ने फिर तोड़ा सीजफायर

LIVE: भारत ने किया नौसैनिक सुरंग का परिक्षण, LoC पर पाकिस्तान ने फिर तोड़ा सीजफायरLatest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: भारत पाकिस्तान तनाव के बीच नियंत्रण रेखा पर लगातार 12वें दिन पाकिस्तानी सैनिकों ने सीजफायर का उल्लंघन किया। इधर भारत ने पानी के नीचे नौसैनिक सुरंग का सफलतापूर्वक परीक्षण किया। पल पल की जानकारी...

MP Board Result 2025 : 10वीं और 12वीं में छात्राओं ने मारी बाजी

MP Board Result 2025 : 10वीं और 12वीं में छात्राओं ने मारी बाजीMP Board Result 2025 : मुख्यमंत्री मोहन यादव ने मंगलवार को मध्‍य प्रदेश बोर्ड का 10वीं और 12वीं का रिजल्ट जारी किया। एमपी बोर्ड कक्षा 10वीं का पास प्रतिशत 76.22% प्रतिशत और 12वीं का रिजल्ट 74.28 प्रतिशत रहा है।

पहलगाम हमला : फील्ड मार्शल सैम मानेकशॉ होते तो क्या करते?

पहलगाम हमला : फील्ड मार्शल सैम मानेकशॉ होते तो क्या करते?Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw News: पहलगाम हमले जैसी दुखद और उत्तेजक घटनाओं के बाद, भारत में कई बार यह सवाल उठता है कि क्यों समय पर कठोर निर्णय नहीं लिया जाता? क्यों हमारी प्रतिक्रिया में देरी होती है? इस संदर्भ में, फील्ड मार्शल सैम मानेकशॉ की जिंदगी और उनके नेतृत्व से हमें बहुत कुछ सीखने को मिलता है।

भारत से क्या जंग लड़ेगा पाकिस्तान, उसके अपने ही साथ नहीं, भारत का कर रहे हैं समर्थन

भारत से क्या जंग लड़ेगा पाकिस्तान, उसके अपने ही साथ नहीं, भारत का कर रहे हैं समर्थनLal Maszid Maulana Abdul Ghazis viral video of Pakistan: पाकिस्तान के नेता और मंत्री लगातार भारत को धमकियां और भभकियां दे रहे हैं। भारत के साथ जंग लड़ने की बातें कह रहे हैं। लेकिन, क्या हकीकत में ऐसी स्थिति है कि पाकिस्तान युद्ध के मैदान में भारत के सामने टिक पाएगा?

Motorola Edge 60 Pro : 6000mAh बैटरी वाला तगड़ा 5G फोन, जानिए भारत में क्या है कीमत

Motorola Edge 60 Pro : 6000mAh बैटरी वाला तगड़ा 5G फोन, जानिए भारत में क्या है कीमतमोटोरोला एज 60 प्रो लॉन्च कर दिया है। स्मार्टफोन में 6,000mAh की दमदार बैटरी और 12GB रैम जैसे फीचर्स मिलते हैं। फोन का लुक और डिजाइन इस सीरीज के हाल ही में लॉन्च हुए Motorola Edge 60 Fusion की तरह ही है। मोटोरोला के इस फोन की खास बात यह है कि इसमें वाटर और डस्ट प्रूफ फीचर्स दिए गए हैं। जानिए क्या हैं इसकी कीमत और अन्य फीचर्स-

50MP कैमरे और 5000 mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मचा देगा तूफान

50MP कैमरे और 5000 mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मचा देगा तूफाननथिंग ने भारतीय बाजार में अपने सीएमएफ ब्रांड के तहत एक नया स्मार्टफोन सीएमएफ फोन 2 प्रो लॉन्च करने का ऐलान किया। इसकी कीमत 16999 रुपए है। कंपनी ने मंगलवार को यहां जारी बयान में कहा कि इस श्रेणी में यह पहला स्मार्टफोन है जिसमें तीन-कैमरा सिस्टम, ब्राइट डिस्प्ले और प्रीमियम डिज़ाइन दिया गया है।

Oppo K13 5G : 7000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता 5G फोन, फीचर्स मचा देंगे तहलका

Oppo K13 5G : 7000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता 5G फोन, फीचर्स मचा देंगे तहलकाOppo K13 5G : आखिरकार oppo ने अपना नया स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसका सभी को इंतजार था। यह एक सस्ता 5जी स्मार्टफोन है। Oppo K13 5G को दो स्टोरेज वेरिएंट्स- 8GB RAM + 128GB और 8GB RAM + 256GB में खरीद सकते हैं। फोन की शुरुआती कीमत 17,999 रुपये है। इसका टॉप वेरिएंट 19,999 रुपए में आता है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

IPL 2025

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com