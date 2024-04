विनेश फोगाट ने महिला 50 किग्रा का पेरिस ओलंपिक कोटा हासिल किया (Video)

VINESH WON THE OLYMPIC QUOTA!!!



Vinesh Phogat won the Paris Olympics quota for India in 50kg at Wrestling #AsianQualifiers



Congratulations #VineshPhogat



She defeated Laura Ganikyzy (Kaz) 10-0 to win the quota.



