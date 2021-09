भारतीय पैरा तैराक सुयश जाधव ने ब्रेस्टस्ट्रोक फाइनल में तोड़ा यह नियम, हुए डिस्क्वालिफाई

Ace Indian swimmer @SuyashNJadhav will begin his event at Tokyo #Paralympics shortly Watch this space for updates and don't forget to cheer him on with #Cheer4India messages #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/xhqN61wpmc

#ParaSwimming Update



Suyash's campaign in Men's 100m Breaststroke SB7 Final at Tokyo #Paralympics comes to an end



His time is not registered in the final as he has been termed disqualified



He will compete next in 50m Butterfly S7 event on 3rd Sept