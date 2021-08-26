'मेरे कमेंट का गंदे एजेंडे के लिए ना करें इस्तेमाल', पाक खिलाड़ी के भाला पकड़ने के विवाद पर नीरज (वीडियो)

वीडियो की शुरुआत में नीरज चोपड़ा ने अपने फैंस और दर्शकों को समर्थन के लिए धन्यवाद दिया और कहा कि उन्हें काफी अच्छा महसूस हो रहा है। इसके बाद उन्होंने कल सामने आए विवाद पर अपनी टिपण्णी की।



नीरज चोपड़ा ने कहा कि मैंने एक इंटर्व्यू में कहा था कि फाइनल में अपने पहले थ्रो से पहले मेरा जैवलिन पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी अरशद नदीम लेकर घूम रहे थे। मैंने उनसे जैवलिन लिया था। यह एक छोटी सी बात है जिसका बड़ा मुद्दा बनाया जा रहा है।



नीरज चोपड़ा ने आगे बताया कि अपनी पर्सनल जैवलिन ट्रैक के पास रखते हैं और दूसरे खिलाड़ी भी उसका उपयोग कर सकते हैं। यह नियम कहता है। तो इसमें कुछ गलत नहीं है, अगर अरशद नदीम जैवलिन थ्रो लेकर अपने प्रयास के लिए तैयार हो रहे थे।

यह इतनी बड़ी बात नहीं है। मुझे काफी दुख है कि इसको मेरा सहारा लेकर इसको कल से ही इतना बड़ा मुद्दा बना दिया गया है। मैं आप सभी से यही विनती करता हूं कि ऐसा ना करे। खेल सभी को मिलकर चलना सिखाता है और हम सभी भाला फेंक खिलाड़ियों के बीच में मधुर संबंध है। तो कोई भी ऐसी बात न कहें जिससे हमको ठेस पहुंचे, धन्यवाद।



क्या था मामला

दरअसल इस अखबार में दिए गए इंटर्व्यू में नीरज चोपड़ा ने कहा था स्पर्धा की शुरुआत में जब उनका भाला नहीं मिल रहा था तो वह पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी अरशद नदीम के पास मिला।



नीरज चोपड़ा ने अरशद नदीम से कहा कि यह भाला उनको चाहिए क्योंकि यह उनका है और उनको पहला थ्रो करना है। नदीम ने इतना सुनने पर नीरज को यह भाला दे दिया। नीरज ने बताया कि यही कारण था उन्होंने पहला थ्रो काफी जल्दी में किया क्योंकि थ्रो करने के लिए एक निर्धारित समय ही भाला फेंक खिलाड़ी को दिया जाता है। नीरज के इस बयान के बाद ट्विटर पर बवाल मच गया था और कुछ ऐसे ट्वीट्स देखने को मिले थे।



Pakistani Arshad Nadeem, who wanted to win gold for the world's Muslims and is the darling of Indian seculars, stole the personal javelin of Indian gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Typical behaviour of subcontinental Harmfuls who have been stealing from Hindus for over 1,300 years. pic.twitter.com/eTG31Ii5NI — Rakesh Thiyyan (@ByRakeshSimha) August 25, 2021

" was carrying Neeraj's javelin in his hand so that Neeraj would not have to look around for it" : NDTV pic.twitter.com/KrcyyLNXLQ — BALA (@erbmjha) August 25, 2021

What Arshad Nadeem wanted to do with Neeraj Chopra's Javelin pic.twitter.com/yoe8ZDD3I9 — The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) August 25, 2021

"If you can't take over your opponent in abilities, take his javelin instead." -Arshad Nadeem pic.twitter.com/SPw3VHLGsF — Jasmin Singh (@JasminS15024335) August 25, 2021

नीरज चोपड़ा को अपनी प्रेरणा मानने वाले पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी नदीम ने पहले प्रयास में 82.04 मीटर तक भाला फेंका था। वह लगातार 80 मीटर तक भाला फेंकते रहे। लेकिन अंत में वह मेडल कंटेशन से बाहर हो गए। इस दौरान उन्होंने एक गलती से और एक जानबूझकर फाउल किया था। वह पांचवे स्थान पर रहे थे।(वेबदुनिया डेस्क)



