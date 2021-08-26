गुरुवार, 26 अगस्त 2021
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. अन्य खेल
  3. समाचार

'मेरे कमेंट का गंदे एजेंडे के लिए ना करें इस्तेमाल', पाक खिलाड़ी के भाला पकड़ने के विवाद पर नीरज (वीडियो)

Last Updated: गुरुवार, 26 अगस्त 2021 (16:02 IST)
ओलंपिक में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाले भारतीय भाला फेंक खिलाड़ी नीरज चोपड़ा का एक बयान अंग्रेजी अखबार की कटिंग के माध्यम से बुधवार को काफी वायरल हुआ था। उस अखबार में दिए गए बयान के मुताबिक फाइनल के पहले प्रयास से पहले अपना भाला ढूंढ रहे थे। अचानक उन्होंने पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी अरशद नदीम को अपना भाला लेकर घूमते हुए देखा था। इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया खासकर ट्वटिर पर इस बात को लेकर बवाल मच गया था।

आज नीरज चोपड़ा ने इस पर ट्विटर पर एक वीडियो संदेश अपलोड कर के अपने फैंस को एक संदेश देना चाहा साथ ही इस विवाद पर अपना एक स्पष्टिकरण भी दिया।

नीरज चोपड़ा ने वीडियो के कैप्शन में लिखा मेरी आप सभी से विनती है की मेरे कमेंट्स को अपने गंदे एजेंडा को आगे बढ़ाने का माध्यम न बनाए। खेल हम सबको एकजूट होकर साथ रहना सिखाता हैं और कमेंट करने से पहले खेल के रूल्स जानना जरूरी होता है।
वीडियो की शुरुआत में नीरज चोपड़ा ने अपने फैंस और दर्शकों को समर्थन के लिए धन्यवाद दिया और कहा कि उन्हें काफी अच्छा महसूस हो रहा है। इसके बाद उन्होंने कल सामने आए विवाद पर अपनी टिपण्णी की।

नीरज चोपड़ा ने कहा कि मैंने एक इंटर्व्यू में कहा था कि फाइनल में अपने पहले थ्रो से पहले मेरा जैवलिन पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी अरशद नदीम लेकर घूम रहे थे। मैंने उनसे जैवलिन लिया था। यह एक छोटी सी बात है जिसका बड़ा मुद्दा बनाया जा रहा है।

नीरज चोपड़ा ने आगे बताया कि अपनी पर्सनल जैवलिन ट्रैक के पास रखते हैं और दूसरे खिलाड़ी भी उसका उपयोग कर सकते हैं। यह नियम कहता है। तो इसमें कुछ गलत नहीं है, अगर अरशद नदीम जैवलिन थ्रो लेकर अपने प्रयास के लिए तैयार हो रहे थे।

यह इतनी बड़ी बात नहीं है। मुझे काफी दुख है कि इसको मेरा सहारा लेकर इसको कल से ही इतना बड़ा मुद्दा बना दिया गया है। मैं आप सभी से यही विनती करता हूं कि ऐसा ना करे। खेल सभी को मिलकर चलना सिखाता है और हम सभी भाला फेंक खिलाड़ियों के बीच में मधुर संबंध है। तो कोई भी ऐसी बात न कहें जिससे हमको ठेस पहुंचे, धन्यवाद।
क्या था मामला

दरअसल इस अखबार में दिए गए इंटर्व्यू में नीरज चोपड़ा ने कहा था स्पर्धा की शुरुआत में जब उनका भाला नहीं मिल रहा था तो वह पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी अरशद नदीम के पास मिला।

नीरज चोपड़ा ने अरशद नदीम से कहा कि यह भाला उनको चाहिए क्योंकि यह उनका है और उनको पहला थ्रो करना है। नदीम ने इतना सुनने पर नीरज को यह भाला दे दिया। नीरज ने बताया कि यही कारण था उन्होंने पहला थ्रो काफी जल्दी में किया क्योंकि थ्रो करने के लिए एक निर्धारित समय ही भाला फेंक खिलाड़ी को दिया जाता है। नीरज के इस बयान के बाद ट्विटर पर बवाल मच गया था और कुछ ऐसे ट्वीट्स देखने को मिले थे।

नीरज चोपड़ा को अपनी प्रेरणा मानने वाले पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी नदीम ने पहले प्रयास में 82.04 मीटर तक भाला फेंका था। वह लगातार 80 मीटर तक भाला फेंकते रहे। लेकिन अंत में वह मेडल कंटेशन से बाहर हो गए। इस दौरान उन्होंने एक गलती से और एक जानबूझकर फाउल किया था। वह पांचवे स्थान पर रहे थे।(वेबदुनिया डेस्क)



सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :