गुरुवार, 6 फ़रवरी 2025
  4. Olympic medalist badminton player Saina Nehwal reached Mahakumbh with her father
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 6 फ़रवरी 2025 (13:05 IST)

ओलंपिक पदक विजेता बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी साइना नेहवाल पिता के साथ महाकुंभ पहुंचीं [Video]

ओलंपिक पदक विजेता बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी साइना नेहवाल पिता के साथ महाकुंभ पहुंचीं
Saina Nehwal Visits Mahakumbh : भारतीय बैडमिंटन स्टार और ओलंपिक कांस्य पदक विजेता साइना नेहवाल महाकुंभ के दौरान त्रिवेणी संगम के पवित्र जल में डुबकी लगाने के लिए बुधवार को यहां पहुंचीं। महाकुंभ को दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा आध्यात्मिक समागम बताते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि वह इस भव्य आयोजन का हिस्सा बनकर सौभाग्यशाली महसूस कर रही हैं।
 
साइना से पहले खेल जगत से ओलंपियन मुक्केबाज और पूर्व राज्यसभा सांसद एम सी मैरीकॉम, पूर्व क्रिकेटर सुरेश रैना और अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) के चेयरमैन जय शाह महाकुंभ में आ चुके हैं जो 26 फरवरी तक चलेगा।

साइना ने कहा कि वह अपने पिता के साथ त्रिवेणी संगम जाएंगी। इस शटलर ने कहा, ‘‘इस पवित्र आयोजन का हिस्सा बनना एक विशेष अनुभव है। मैं उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार को इस तरह के शानदार उत्सव के आयोजन के लिए बधाई देती हूं। मुझे उम्मीद है कि अधिक से अधिक लोग यहां आएंगे और इसे दुनिया भर में पहचान दिलाएंगे।’’ (भाषा) 

