Paris Paralympics में भारत को मिला एक और गोल्ड, नितेश लगातार 2 बार अविजित

Another historic moment for India!



Nitesh Kumar clinches Gold in men's singles SL3 para-badminton at the Paris Paralympics!



Proud of his determination and skill! #Paralympics2024 #NiteshKumar #Paris2024 #Cheer4Bharat @mansukhmandviya @IndiaSports @MIB_India @PIB_India… pic.twitter.com/OcoqP0qgrV