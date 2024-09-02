सोमवार, 2 सितम्बर 2024
  4. Nitesh Kumar grabs golden glory in back to back paralympics
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: सोमवार, 2 सितम्बर 2024 (17:39 IST)

Paris Paralympics में भारत को मिला एक और गोल्ड, नितेश लगातार 2 बार अविजित

पैरा बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी कुमार नितेश ने पैरालंपिक में स्वर्ण पदक जीता

भारत के कुमार नितेश ने सोमवार को यहां पुरुष एकल एसएल3 बैडमिंटन फाइनल में कड़े मुकाबले में ग्रेट ब्रिटेन के डेनियल बेथेल को हराकर पैरालंपिक में पहली बार स्वर्ण पदक जीता।हरियाणा के 29 साल के नितेश ने अपने मजबूत डिफेंस और सही शॉट चयन की मदद से तोक्यो पैरालंपिक के रजत पदक विजेता बेथेल को एक घंटे और 20 मिनट चले मुकाबले में 21-14 18-21 23-21 से हराया।

एसएल3 वर्ग के खिलाड़ियों के शरीर के निचले हिस्से में अधिक गंभीर विकार होता है और वह आधी चौड़ाई वाले कोर्ट पर खेलते हैं। जब नितेश 15 वर्ष के थे तब उन्होंने 2009 में विशाखापत्तनम में एक रेल दुर्घटना में अपना बायां पैर खो दिया था लेकिन वह इस सदमे से उबर गए और पैरा बैडमिंटन को अपनाया।
नितेश की जीत के साथ एसएल3 वर्ग का स्वर्ण पदक भारत के पास बरकरार रहा। तोक्यो में तीन साल पहले जब पैरा बैडमिंटन ने पदार्पण किया था तो प्रमोद भगत ने इस स्पर्धा का स्वर्ण पदक जीता था। (भाषा)
पेरिस ओलंपिक में जीते आधा दर्जन पदक, ग्लास आधा खाली या भरा

पेरिस ओलंपिक में जीते आधा दर्जन पदक, ग्लास आधा खाली या भराभारतीय अभियान में मनु भाकर रहीं स्टार, विनेश को अयोग्य ठहराना निराशाजनक

श्रीजेश का उतार-चढ़ाव भरा सफर: बोर्ड में ग्रेस अंक पाने से लेकर 4 ओलंपिक खेलने वाले हॉकी प्लेयर

श्रीजेश का उतार-चढ़ाव भरा सफर: बोर्ड में ग्रेस अंक पाने से लेकर 4 ओलंपिक खेलने वाले हॉकी प्लेयरश्रीजेश ने ओलंपिक में भारतीय हॉकी टीम को मिले 13वें और लगातार दूसरे पदक के साथ अंतरराष्ट्रीय हॉकी को अलविदा कहा

12 साल बाद बैडमिंटन से नहीं आया एक भी मेडल, पुरुष खिलाड़ियों ने मौका गंवाया

12 साल बाद बैडमिंटन से नहीं आया एक भी मेडल, पुरुष खिलाड़ियों ने मौका गंवायाभारतीय बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी पेरिस ओलंपिक में उम्मीदों पर खरे नहीं उतरे

Paris Olympics में गोल करने के भी सरपंच हरमनप्रीत, सर्वाधिक 10 गोल किए

Paris Olympics में गोल करने के भी सरपंच हरमनप्रीत, सर्वाधिक 10 गोल किएभारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम को पेरिस ओलंपिक 2024 खेलों की हॉकी प्रतियोगिता में कांस्य पदक जिताने में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले कप्तान हरमनप्रीत सिंह गोल स्कोरिंग सूची में शीर्ष स्थान पर रहे।हरमनप्रीत सिंह ने पेरिस 2024 पुरुष हॉकी प्रतियोगिता में आठ मैचों में सबसे ज्यादा 10 गोल किए। इसके बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ब्लेक गोवर्स ने सात गोल किए।

अमन सेहरावत भी थे विनेश फोगाट की तरह Overweight, मैच से पहले सिर्फ 10 घंटे में कम किया 4.5 किलो वजन

अमन सेहरावत भी थे विनेश फोगाट की तरह Overweight, मैच से पहले सिर्फ 10 घंटे में कम किया 4.5 किलो वजनअमन सेहरावत कांस्य पदक जीत सबसे कम उम्र में ओलंपिक मेडल जीतने वाले भारतीय एथलीट बने

फिर फ्लॉप हुए बाबर आजम, इन 3 बांग्लादेशी पेसर्स ने लिए 10 पाक विकेट

फिर फ्लॉप हुए बाबर आजम, इन 3 बांग्लादेशी पेसर्स ने लिए 10 पाक विकेटBANvsPAK हसन महमूद (पांच विकेट) और नाहिद राणा (4 विकेट) की घातक गेंदबाजी के दम पर बंगलादेश ने दूसरे टेस्ट मैच के चौथे दिन पाकिस्तान को दूसरी पारी में 172 के स्कोर पर ढ़ेर कर मैच पर अपनी मजबूत पकड़ बना ली है। बंगलादेश को जीत के लिये 184 रन बनाने है।

19 छक्के और सबसे तेज शतक बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज आयुष बदोनी (Video)

19 छक्के और सबसे तेज शतक बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज आयुष बदोनी (Video)उत्तरी दिल्ली स्ट्राइकर्स के खिलाफ रिकार्ड 19 छक्के लगाने वाले साउथ दिल्ली सुपरस्टार्स के कप्तान आयुष बडोनी का मानना ​​है कि दिल्ली प्रीमियर लीग (डीपीएल) मैच में अपनी शानदार टाइमिंग के दम पर वह 55 गेंद में 165 रन की रिकॉर्डतोड़ पारी खेलने में सफल रहे।

Paris Paralympics में भारत को मिला एक और पदक, इस खिलाड़ी ने जीता सिल्वर

Paris Paralympics में भारत को मिला एक और पदक, इस खिलाड़ी ने जीता सिल्वरभारत के पैरा एथलीट योगेश कथुनिया ने सोमवार को चक्का फेंक स्पर्धा में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए रजत पदक जीता है।आज यहां हुई स्पर्धा में योगेश ने एफ 56 वर्ग में 42.22 स्कोर के साथ रजत पदक अपने नाम किया। ब्राजील के बतिस्ता डॉस सैंटोस ने 46.86 स्कोर के साथ स्वर्ण पदक जीता।उल्लेखनीय है कि योगेश ने 2020 के पैरालिंपिक में पुरुषों की डिस्कस थ्रो एफ 56 स्पर्धा में भी रजत पदक जीता था।

79 की उम्र में बल्लेबाजी कर रहे हैं मोहम्मद कैफ के पिता, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

79 की उम्र में बल्लेबाजी कर रहे हैं मोहम्मद कैफ के पिता, वीडियो हुआ वायरलमोहम्मद कैफ ने हाल ही में एक वीडियो में उनकी फिटनेस का राज बताया। उन्होंने नेट सत्र में अपने पिता को गेंदबाजी की। कैफ ने कहा कि उनके पिता की फिटनेस अभी भी बहुत अच्छी है और वह नेट में बल्लेबाजी करना पसंद करते हैं। दरअसल बेहतरीन फिटनेस उनके Genes में है क्योंकि वह इलाहबादी है। अब भी इलाहबाद में तारीफ भाई, कैफ के पिता के छक्कों की बात करते हैं।

Paris Paralympics में निषाद कुमार ने ऊंची कूद स्पर्धा में जीता रजत पदक (Video)

Paris Paralympics में निषाद कुमार ने ऊंची कूद स्पर्धा में जीता रजत पदक (Video)भारतीय पैरा एथलीट निषाद कुमार ने पुरुषों की टी47 ऊंची कूद स्पर्धा में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए रजत पदक अपने नाम किया है।रविवार देर रात हुये मुकाबले में निषाद कुमार ने पुरुषों की टी47 ऊंची कूद स्पर्धा में अपनी 2.04 मीटर की छलांग के साथ पेरिस पैरालंपिक खेलों का रजत पदक जीता। पेरिस पैरालंपिक में भारत का यह सातवां पदक है।अमेरिका के रॉडरिक टाउनसेंड-रॉबर्ट्स 2.08 मीटर की छलांग लगाकर स्वर्ण पदक जीता।

Jammu and Kashmir: वैष्णोदेवी मंदिर मार्ग पर भूस्खलन से 2 महिलाओं की मौत, 1 लड़की घायल

Jammu and Kashmir: वैष्णोदेवी मंदिर मार्ग पर भूस्खलन से 2 महिलाओं की मौत, 1 लड़की घायलlandslide on Vaishnodevi temple road : जम्मू-कश्मीर के रियासी जिले में वैष्णोदेवी (Vaishnodevi) मंदिर के नए रास्ते पर सोमवार को भूस्खलन (landslide) होने से 2 महिला तीर्थयात्रियों की मौत हो गई और एक लड़की गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई। अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी देते बताया कि अपराह्न करीब 2 बजकर 35 मिनट पर भवन से 3 किमी आगे पंछी के पास भूस्खलन हुआ जिससे लोहे के ढांचे का एक हिस्सा भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। तीर्थयात्री मंदिर की ओर जा रहे थे तभी भूस्खलन के कारण वे लोहे के ढांचे के नीचे फंस गए।

Caste Census पर RSS का बड़ा बयान, कहा- जाति जनगणना जरूरी, लेकिन...

Caste Census पर RSS का बड़ा बयान, कहा- जाति जनगणना जरूरी, लेकिन...RSS on caste census: राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (RSS) संघ जातीय जनगणना का परोक्ष रूप समर्थन तो किया है, लेकिन साथ में नसीहत भी दी है कि इसका इस्तेमाल चुनावी उद्देश्यों के लिए नहीं किया जाना चाहिए। संघ ने इसे बहुत ही संवेदनशील मुद्दा बताया है। पंच परिवर्तन के तहत इस मुद्दे पर चर्चा की गई। बंगाल में ट्रेनी डॉक्टर से दुष्कर्म और हत्या के मामले की निंदा भी की गई।

अभिषेक मनु सिंघवी ने की मांग, राज्यपाल का पद खत्म हो या सबकी सहमति से नियुक्ति हो

अभिषेक मनु सिंघवी ने की मांग, राज्यपाल का पद खत्म हो या सबकी सहमति से नियुक्ति होpost of Governor: कांग्रेस कार्यसमिति (सीडब्ल्यूसी) के सदस्य अभिषेक मनु सिंघवी (Abhishek Manu Singhvi) ने सोमवार को केंद्र सरकार पर राज्यपालों की भूमिका को दयनीय बना देने का आरोप लगाया और कहा कि या तो राज्यपाल का पद खत्म कर दिया जाए या फिर सबकी सहमति से ऐसे व्यक्ति की नियुक्ति हो जो तुच्छ राजनीति में शामिल नहीं हो।

अब इंदौर में नशे में धुत व्यक्ति ने की महिला चिकित्सक के कमरे में घुसने की कोशिश

अब इंदौर में नशे में धुत व्यक्ति ने की महिला चिकित्सक के कमरे में घुसने की कोशिशइंदौर (मध्यप्रदेश)। इंदौर के शासकीय महाराजा यशवंतराव चिकित्सालय (एमवायएच) में एक मरीज के तीमारदार ने नशे में धुत होकर शनिवार और रविवार की दरमियानी रात 25 वर्षीय महिला जूनियर डॉक्टर के कमरे में कथित तौर पर घुसने की कोशिश की और उसके साथ अभद्र व्यवहार भी किया। अधिकारियों ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी।

Shambhu Border: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने किसानों की शिकायतों के सौहार्दपूर्ण निवारण के लिए गठित की समिति

Shambhu Border: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने किसानों की शिकायतों के सौहार्दपूर्ण निवारण के लिए गठित की समितिShambhu Border: उच्चतम न्यायालय (Supreme Court) ने शंभू सीमा पर प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों की शिकायतों के सौहार्दपूर्ण निवारण के लिए पंजाब और हरियाणा उच्च न्यायालय (Punjab and Haryana High Court) के पूर्व न्यायाधीश न्यायमूर्ति नवाब सिंह की अध्यक्षता में सोमवार को एक समिति का गठन किया।
