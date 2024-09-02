Paris Paralympics में भारत को मिला एक और गोल्ड, नितेश लगातार 2 बार अविजित

नितेश की जीत के साथ एसएल3 वर्ग का स्वर्ण पदक भारत के पास बरकरार रहा। तोक्यो में तीन साल पहले जब पैरा बैडमिंटन ने पदार्पण किया था तो प्रमोद भगत ने इस स्पर्धा का स्वर्ण पदक जीता था। (भाषा)
Another historic moment for India!— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 2, 2024
Nitesh Kumar clinches Gold in men's singles SL3 para-badminton at the Paris Paralympics!
Proud of his determination and skill! #Paralympics2024 #NiteshKumar #Paris2024 #Cheer4Bharat @mansukhmandviya @IndiaSports @MIB_India @PIB_India… pic.twitter.com/OcoqP0qgrV