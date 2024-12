LAKSHYA SEN INTO THE SEMIFINALS OF KINGS CUP INTERNATIONAL BADMINTON OPEN 2024



Lakshya Sen beat NG Ka Long Angus By 10-21,21-13,21-13 in Quarterfinals



Semifinal Loh Kean Yew Or Hu Zhe An #kingcup2024 #LakshyaSen #Badminton pic.twitter.com/5rihER871C