सोमवार, 15 जुलाई 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : सोमवार, 15 जुलाई 2024 (13:45 IST)

Wimbledon 2024 : वेल्स की राजकुमारी केट ने अल्काराज को दी विम्बलडन ट्रॉफी

Wimbledon 2024 : वेल्स की राजकुमारी केट ने अल्काराज को दी विम्बलडन ट्रॉफी - Kate, the Princess of Wales, presents Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon trophy
Wimbledon Final 2024 : कैंसर का उपचार करा रही वेल्स की राजकुमारी केट मिडलटन (Kate Middleton) ने विम्बलडन पुरूष एकल चैम्पियन कार्लोस अल्काराज (Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz) को ट्रॉफी  सौंपी।
 
युवराज विलियम्स की पत्नी केट का यहां रॉयल बॉक्स में पहुंचने पर दर्शकों ने खड़े होकर अभिवादन किया। पुरस्कार वितरण के बाद कोर्ट से जाते हुए उन्होंने मुख्य स्टेडियम के भीतर कमरे में अल्काराज से बात भी की।
 
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ तुमने बहुत अच्छा खेला। मैच देखकर अच्छा लगा।’’
 
आल इंग्लैंड क्लब की संरक्षक के तौर पर केट यहां आई थी। उन्होंने बॉल किड्स से हाथ मिलाया और दोनों खिलाड़ियों से बात की।


केट की बहन पिप्पा मैथ्यूज, अभिनेता टॉम क्रूस और बेनेडिक्ट कुम्बरबाक के अलावा पूर्व चैम्पियन रॉड लावेर, आंद्रे अगासी और स्टीफन एडबर्ग भी यहां मौजूद थे।  (भाषा)
 
इस साल मार्च में केट मिडलटन ने खुलासा किया था कि उन्हें कैंसर हो गया है और वह कीमोथेरेपी से गुजर रही हैं। आखिरी बार वह पिछले महीने किंग चार्ल्स III के जन्मदिन की परेड के लिए सार्वजनिक रूप से सामने आई थीं।


