गुरुवार, 23 नवंबर 2023
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 23 नवंबर 2023 (13:18 IST)

पैरा तीरंदाजी में अब बादशाह कोरिया नहीं भारत, PM मोदी ने दी बधाई (Video)

विश्व रैंकिंग में पांचवें स्थान पर काबिज राकेश कुमार ने स्वर्ण पदकों की हैट्रिक लगाई जिसके दम पर भारत ने एशियाई पैरा तीरंदाजी चैम्पियनशिप में बुधवार को नौ पदक जीतकर दक्षिण कोरिया जैसे दिग्गज पर बढत बनाई।भारत को चार स्वर्ण, चार रजत और एक कांस्य पदक मिला। वहीं दक्षिण कोरिया तीन स्वर्ण, एक रजत और एक कांस्य जीतकर दूसरे स्थान पर रहा।

हांगझोउ पैरा एशियाई खेलों के रजत पदक विजेता राकेश ने पुरूषों के कंपाउंड वर्ग में इंडोनेशिया के केन एस को 145 . 144 से हराया।

इससे पहले राकेश और सूरज सिंह ने पुरूषों के कंपाउंड वर्ग में चीनी ताइपै के पुंग हुंग वू और चिह चियांग चांग को 147 . 144 से हराकर टीम स्पर्धा का स्वर्ण जीता। राकेश ने शीतल देवी के साथ इंडोनेशिया के टी आडी आयुडिया फेरेली और केन एस को 154 . 149 से हराकर मिश्रित टीम वर्ग में भी स्वर्ण हासिल किया।

महिला कंपाउंड ओपन टीम में शीतल और ज्योति ने कोरिया की जिन यंग जियोंग और ना मि चोइ को 148 . 137 से हराकर स्वर्ण हासिल किया। भारत ने महिला रिकर्व टीम फाइनल , पुरूष रिकर्व युगल, पुरूष रिकर्व डब्ल्यूवन युगल में रजत पदक जीता। सरिता ने महिला कंपाउंड व्यक्तिगत वर्ग में कांस्य जीता था।
मोदी ने एशियाई चैम्पियनशिप में शानदार प्रदर्शन पर भारतीय पैरा तीरंदाजी टीम को बधाई दी

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने एशियाई पैरा तीरंदाजी चैम्पियनशिप में भारतीय दल के तालिका में शीर्ष पर रहने के लिए प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा कि उन्होंने अपना नाम इतिहास के पन्नों में दर्ज करा दिया।मोदी ने ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, ‘‘दल ने चैम्पियनशिप में चार स्वर्ण सहित कुल नौ पदक जीतकर चमकदार प्रदर्शन किया। प्रत्येक एथलीट को उनके योगदान के लिए बधाई। ये खिलाड़ी हमेशा हमें इसी तरह गौरवान्वित करते रहें। ’’
उन्होंने लिखा, ‘‘बैंकॉक में पैरा एशियाई तीरंदाती चैम्पियनशिप में ऐतिहासिक जीत। भारतीय पैरा तीरंदाजी टीम को उनके अभूतपूर्व प्रदर्शन और अपना नाम इतिहास के पन्नों में दर्ज कराने के लिए बधाई। ’’विश्व रैंकिंग में पांचवें स्थान पर काबिज राकेश कुमार ने स्वर्ण पदकों की हैट्रिक लगाई जिसके दम पर भारत बुधवार को बैंकॉक में एशियाई पैरा तीरंदाजी चैम्पियनशिप में नौ पदक जीतकर पदक तालका में दक्षिण कोरिया जैसे दिग्गज को पछाड़कर शीर्ष पर रहा।(भाषा)
