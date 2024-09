Asian Champions Trophy में भारत ने द. कोरिया को दी 3-1 से मात (Video)

Perfect Penalty Corner doesn't exis... Captian Harmanpreet perfectly executes the drag flick to give a 2-goal cushion against ???????? in the Hockey #AsianChampionsTrophy Watch #TeamIndia , LIVE NOW on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/9CQoojV9KW

Araijeet Singh Hundal & Captain Harmanpreet break through the ranks and score fabulous goals in a span of just 2️ minutes



Watch LIVE NOW on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/WHI8HJu6nn