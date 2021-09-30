गुरुवार, 30 सितम्बर 2021
'मैं फुटबॉल टीम का गोलकीपर हूं, पंजाब का पूर्व CM नहीं', अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा मुझे टैग मत करो

Last Updated: गुरुवार, 30 सितम्बर 2021 (15:25 IST)
जबसे पंजाब में सियासी घमासान शुरु हुआ है तब से मीडिया पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह पर कड़ी निगाह रखे हुए है। कॉंग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने हाल ही में पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री पद से इस्तीफा दिया था और इसके बाद चरण जीत सिंह चन्नी ने मुख्यमंत्री की शपथ ली थी।

अमरिंदर सिंह की मुलाकात कल ही ग्रहमंत्री से हुई थी जो 45 मिनट तक चली। कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के अगले कदम को
लेकर मीडिया काफी उत्सुक है लेकिन इस उत्सुकता में कुछ मीडिया हाउस ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर गलत अमरिंदर सिंह को ट्वीट कर दिया।
जिसके जवाब में इस अमरिंदर सिंह ने खुद परेशान होकर ट्वीट लिखा कि प्यारी मीडिया और पत्रकारों, मेरा नाम अमरिंदर सिंह है लेकिन मैं भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम का गोलकीपर हूं। पंजाब का पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री नहीं। कृप्या मुझको अपने ट्वीट्स में टैग करना बंद करें।

उनके इस ट्वीट के बाद ट्विटर पर काफी मजेदार कमेंट देखने को मिले।

इस पर पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री का भी ट्वीट आया और उन्होंने गोलकीपर अमरिंदर सिंह से सहानुभूति दिखाते हुए आगे के मैचों के लिए शुभकामनाएं दी।
फुटबॉल टीम भी अभी इस कारण सुर्खियों में है क्योंकि भारतीय टीम को मालदीव में होने वाले सैफ टूर्नामेंट में 4 देशों से दो दो हाथ करने है।


