'मैं फुटबॉल टीम का गोलकीपर हूं, पंजाब का पूर्व CM नहीं', अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा मुझे टैग मत करो

Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, of Indian and not the Former of the State Punjab Please stop tagging me. — (@Amrinder_1) September 30, 2021

टीआरपी का खेल है बाबू भईया.. टीआरपी का खेल.. बच नहीं पाओगे आप.. इससे बेहतर है ख़ुद को Ex CM ही मान लो आप @Amrinder_1 सर — Jay Shukla (@JayShukla08) September 30, 2021

Rahul Gandhi also tagged Navjot Singh Sidhu, former Indian and former cricket player, thinking him a politician and look where that got us. — Eminent Intellectual (@total_woke_) September 30, 2021

Thankfully you are not captain of the team.



Or else you'd literally be Captain Amrinder Singh — शिव-am (@Shivamda) September 30, 2021

Join BJP and help the Congress score a self goal



Consider it as your service to the nation — Devi Prasad Rao (@DeviPrasadRao8) September 30, 2021

I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead. https://t.co/MRy4aodJMx — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 30, 2021

जबसे में सियासी घमासान शुरु हुआ है तब से मीडिया पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री पर कड़ी निगाह रखे हुए है। कॉंग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता ने हाल ही में पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री पद से इस्तीफा दिया था और इसके बाद चरण जीत सिंह चन्नी ने मुख्यमंत्री की शपथ ली थी।अमरिंदर सिंह की मुलाकात कल ही ग्रहमंत्री से हुई थी जो 45 मिनट तक चली। कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के अगले कदम कोलेकर मीडिया काफी उत्सुक है लेकिन इस उत्सुकता में कुछ मीडिया हाउस ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर गलत अमरिंदर सिंह को ट्वीट कर दिया।जिसके जवाब में इस अमरिंदर सिंह ने खुद परेशान होकर ट्वीट लिखा कि प्यारी मीडिया और पत्रकारों, मेरा नाम अमरिंदर सिंह है लेकिन मैं भारतीय का हूं। पंजाब का पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री नहीं। कृप्या मुझको अपने ट्वीट्स में टैग करना बंद करें।उनके इस ट्वीट के बाद ट्विटर पर काफी मजेदार कमेंट देखने को मिले।इस पर पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री का भी ट्वीट आया और उन्होंने गोलकीपर अमरिंदर सिंह से सहानुभूति दिखाते हुए आगे के मैचों के लिए शुभकामनाएं दी।फुटबॉल टीम भी अभी इस कारण सुर्खियों में है क्योंकि भारतीय टीम को मालदीव में होने वाले सैफ टूर्नामेंट में 4 देशों से दो दो हाथ करने है।