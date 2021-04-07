बुधवार, 7 अप्रैल 2021
पाक की फिर हुई अंतरराष्ट्रीय बेइज्जती, फीफा ने किया निलंबित, जनता ने किया ट्रोल

ज्यूरिख:
फुटबॉल की वैश्विक संस्था फीफा ने पाकिस्तान और चाड के राष्ट्रीय सॉकर महासंघों को उनके संचालन के तरीके को लेकर विवाद के बाद बुधवार को निलंबित कर दिया।

पीएफएफ के नाम से पहचाने जाने वाले पाकिस्तान सॉकर महासंघ को तीसरे पक्ष के हस्तक्षेप के कारण चार साल में दूसरी बार निलंबित किया गया जब पिछले महीने अधिकारियों और प्रदर्शनकारियों के एक समूह ने संस्था के मुख्यालय पर कब्जा कर लिया।

ये प्रदर्शनकारी अधिकारियों के समूह के बीच वर्षों की आंतरिक लड़ाई के बाद पाकिस्तान में खेल के संचालन के लिए फीफा द्वारा नियुक्त ‘नॉर्मलाइजेशन समिति’ का विरोध कर रहे थे। पीएफएफ मुख्यालय पर कब्जे के कारण पहले ही राष्ट्रीय महिला चैंपियनशिप में खलल पड़ गया है।

चाड को उस समय निलंबित किया गया जब इस अफ्रीकी देश की सरकार ने राष्ट्रीय सॉकर महासंघ को भंग करके खेल के संचालन के लिए नए अधिकारियों की नियुक्ति करने का प्रयास किया। फीफा ने कहा है कि वे निलंबन तभी हटाएंगे जब सरकार अपने फैसले को रद्द करेगी और फुटबॉल महासंघ के अध्यक्ष को दोबारा अधिकार सौंपेगी।

इस खबर के बाद भारत से तो छोड़िए खुद पाकिस्तान के लोगों ने अपनी सरकार की आलोचना शुरु कर दी। ज्यादातर लोगों का यह मानना था कि ऐसे हालात तब है जब देश का प्रधानमंत्री खेलों से जुड़ा हुआ है। (एपी)


