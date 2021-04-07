पाक की फिर हुई अंतरराष्ट्रीय बेइज्जती, फीफा ने किया निलंबित, जनता ने किया ट्रोल

फुटबॉल की वैश्विक संस्था फीफा ने पाकिस्तान और चाड के राष्ट्रीय सॉकर महासंघों को उनके संचालन के तरीके को लेकर विवाद के बाद बुधवार को निलंबित कर दिया।
Pakistan Football Federation suspended by FIFA (after warning)— Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) April 7, 2021
Pakistan Boxing Federation near suspension
It's all happening when Sports Legend Prime Minister of Pakistan
Sir ab tou PDM break, Please do focus on Pakistan Sports which is dying
Pakistan is best in football.— Marwah Khan (@MarwahKhan64) April 7, 2021
Making Footballs*#fifa
Proud to be a Pakistani what a team It was Even Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar Didn't make a single goal against Pakistan#PakistanFootballFederation #FIFA —
(@dadu_charger) April 7, 2021
Sad day for Pakistan football..all the recent efforts to uplift the interest in respective sport in has been crushed for the 2nd time in last 5 years as FIFA puts a ban on Pak Football Federation.— Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) April 7, 2021
yeh FIFA ko bhi.. apni ministry kay 14/15 grade kay officer samjh bethey they.
Dramatic happenings on Pakistan Football today.— Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) March 31, 2021
Group take over the PFF HQ cancelled their Press Conference
Women footballers Press conference against same group also cancelled
Seems like matter likely to be handle by evening today after FIFA Warning
Cricket is a game that grips our heart closely followed by football. In recent years we saw local talent from across the country worth mentoring for international playoffs. Unfortunately lack of interest & unprofessionalism shown by concerned body relegated it to 'non-scorer'— Barrister Syed Ali Zafar (@SyedAliZafar1) April 1, 2021