पंजाब में लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के आतंकी मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़

In a major breakthrough, SSOC-Amritsar in a joint operation with Central agency busted a LeT module and arrested 2 persons who are residents of J&K— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) October 14, 2023
Seizure: 2 IEDs, 2 Hand Grenades, 1 pistol with 2 Magazines, 24 cartridges, 1 Timer Switch, 8 Detonators & 4 Batteries (1/2) pic.twitter.com/IkyVID8IvI
Terror module handled by Firdaus Ahmed Bhat, an active member of the Lashkar-e-Toiba— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) October 14, 2023
Major blow to terror module attempting to disturb peace in Punjab. @PunjabPoliceInd striving to make #Punjab secure & safe as per vision of CM @BhagwantMann (2/2)