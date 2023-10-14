शनिवार, 14 अक्टूबर 2023
  • Follow us
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. प्रादेशिक
  4. Terror module busted in punjab
Written By
पुनः संशोधित: शनिवार, 14 अक्टूबर 2023 (11:42 IST)

पंजाब में लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के आतंकी मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़

पंजाब में लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के आतंकी मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़ - Terror module busted in punjab
चंडीगढ़। पंजाब पुलिस ने शनिवार को जम्मू-कश्मीर के दो निवासियों को गिरफ्तार कर लश्कर-ए-तैयबा (एलईटी) के आतंकी मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़ करने का दावा किया।
 
पुलिस ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार संदिग्धों के पास से दो IED (इंप्रोवाइज्ड एक्सप्लोसिव डिवाइस), 2 हथगोले, 1 पिस्तौल, 2 मैगजीन, 24 कारतूस, एक टाइमर स्विच, 8 डेटोनेटर और चार बैटरियां बरामद की गई हैं।

पुलिस महानिदेशक गौरव यादव ने कहा कि अमृतसर पुलिस के राज्य विशेष अभियान प्रकोष्ठ ने एक केंद्रीय एजेंसी के साथ मिलकर यह अभियान चलाया।
 
उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया मंच ‘एक्स’ पर कहा कि राज्य विशेष अभियान प्रकोष्ठ-अमृतसर ने एक बड़ी सफलता दर्ज करते हुए एक केंद्रीय एजेंसी के साथ संयुक्त अभियान चलाकर लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के आतंकी मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़ कर दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया, जो जम्मू-कश्मीर के निवासी हैं।
 
यादव ने बताया कि आतंकी मॉड्यूल का संचालन लश्कर-ए-तैयबा का सक्रिय सदस्य फिरदौस अहमद भट संभाल रहा था। उन्होंने दोनों संदिग्धों की गिरफ्तारी को पंजाब में शांति भंग करने की कोशिश कर रहे आतंकी मॉड्यूल के लिए एक बड़ा झटका करार दिया।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

कौन है यह महिला, जिसने प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की कलाई पर बांधी राखी?

कौन है यह महिला, जिसने प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की कलाई पर बांधी राखी?G20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit: बड़ा ही भावुक दृश्य था... एक महिला भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को राखी बांधती हैं फिर आशीर्वाद स्वरूप मोदी उनके सिर पर हाथ रख देते हैं, उनकी आंखें स्वत: ही मोदी के सम्मान में बंद हो जाती है। आसपास खड़े लोग भी इस दृश्य को अचरज भरी नजरों से देख रहे थे। कुछ के चेहरे पर मुस्कराहट भी थी।

अब भी बदल सकते हैं 2000 के नोट, RBI कार्यालयों में लगीं कतारें

अब भी बदल सकते हैं 2000 के नोट, RBI कार्यालयों में लगीं कतारेंexchange of Rs 2000 notes News : वाणिज्यिक बैंकों के 2000 रुपए के नोट लेना बंद करने के बाद लोगों ने अब 2000 के नोट बदलने के लिए भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) के 19 कार्यालयों में कतारें लगानी शुरू कर दी हैं। कोई भी व्यक्ति या संस्था एक बार में 20 हजार रुपए के नोट बदल सकता है।

भारतीय महिला लुबना नजीर मिस्र सीमा पर फंसी

भारतीय महिला लुबना नजीर मिस्र सीमा पर फंसीLubna Nazir Shabu News: गाजा में रहने वाली एक भारतीय महिला ने परिवार सहित अपना घर छोड़ दिया है और हमास शासित क्षेत्र से निकलने के लिए मिस्र के साथ लगती दक्षिणी सीमा पर सुरक्षित मार्ग की प्रतीक्षा कर रही है। इसराइल ने शुक्रवार को लगभग 11 लाख फिलिस्तीनियों को उत्तरी गाजा को खाली करने और दक्षिणी हिस्से में जाने का आदेश दिया है।

बेटी के कत्‍ल पर बोले पिता- इस मंजर में मौत एक राहत है

बेटी के कत्‍ल पर बोले पिता- इस मंजर में मौत एक राहत हैऐसी दुनिया किस काम की जहां जिंदगी जीता जागता नर्क बन जाए और उसमें जिंदा आदमी मौत की कामना करने लगे,यह कहते हुए कि मौत एक ब्‍लेसिंग है, इजरायल- हमास की जंग में बच्‍चों का क्‍या कसूर था। छोटे-छोटे मासूम लगभग गुलाब के फूलों के रंग की तरह जिनकी काया है, उनके ऊपर अगर इजरायल और हमास की मिसाइलें गिर रही हैं तो क्‍या आप अंदाजा लगा सकते हैं उनका क्‍या होता होगा?

इंडिया गठबंधन फेसबुक और गूगल से क्यों हुआ नाराज, 2024 के लिए चेताया

इंडिया गठबंधन फेसबुक और गूगल से क्यों हुआ नाराज, 2024 के लिए चेतायाविपक्षी दलों के गठबंधन 'इंडिया' सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म व्हॉट्सऐप, फेसबुक और गूगल पर सांप्रदायिक नफरत फैलाने का आरोप लगाते हुए मेटा के सीईओ मार्क ज़ुकरबर्ग और गूगल के सीईओ सुंदर पिचई को चिट्टी लिख कर कहा है कि फेसबुक और गूगल जैसे प्लेटफॉर्म 2024 के चुनाव में निष्पक्षता बरकरार बनाए रखें।

और भी वीडियो देखें

ट्रेनिंग के लिए इसराइल गई थीं तमिलनाडु की प्रोफेसर, गाजा के पास फंसीं

ट्रेनिंग के लिए इसराइल गई थीं तमिलनाडु की प्रोफेसर, गाजा के पास फंसींIsrael news in hindi : तिरुचिरापल्ली स्थित तमिलनाडु कृषि विश्वविद्यालय (TNU) की एक एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर 2 महीने के प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम पर इजराइल गई थीं और वहां संघर्ष क्षेत्र में फंस गईं। प्रोफेसर ने स्वदेश लौटने के लिए मदद मांगी है। यह जानकारी उनके पति ने दी, जो कि इसी विश्वविद्यालय में विभागाध्यक्ष हैं।

Petrol Diesel Prices: क्रूड ऑइल के दामों में आई तेजी, जानिए क्या हैं पेट्रोल-डीजल के ताजा दाम

Petrol Diesel Prices: क्रूड ऑइल के दामों में आई तेजी, जानिए क्या हैं पेट्रोल-डीजल के ताजा दामPetrol-Diesel Price Today: कच्चे तेल की कीमतों में अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में हल्की तेजी के बावजूद देश में पेट्रोल-डीजल के कीमतें स्थिर बनी हुई हैं। तेल कंपनियों ने पेट्रोल-डीजल के ताजा भाव जारी कर दिए हैं। राजधानी दिल्ली, मुंबई और कोलकाता में पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतों में कोई परिवर्तन देखने को नहीं मिला, हालांकि चेन्नई में ईंधन की कीमतों में सिर्फ 0.32 पैसे की वृद्धि हुई है।

स्वामी निश्चलानंद ने की हिन्दुओं से अपील, रोज निकालें 1 रुपया व 1 घंटा

स्वामी निश्चलानंद ने की हिन्दुओं से अपील, रोज निकालें 1 रुपया व 1 घंटाSwami Nischalananda Saraswati: पुरी पीठ के शंकराचार्य स्वामी निश्चलानंद सरस्वती (Swami Nischalananda Saraswati) ने फरीदाबाद में कहा है कि हिन्दू (Hindus) अपने अस्तित्व की रक्षा के लिए प्रति परिवार से 1 रुपया व 1 घंटा रोज निकालें और हिन्दू धर्म (Hindu religion) का प्रचार करें। उन्होंने कहा कि हिन्दू लोग सिर्फ शासन तंत्र के भरोसे ही न रहें। वे भारत को हिन्दू राष्ट्र बनाने में अपनी भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करें।

बिहार में 48 घंटों में दूसरा ट्रेन हादसा, रेल इंजन पटरी से उतरा

बिहार में 48 घंटों में दूसरा ट्रेन हादसा, रेल इंजन पटरी से उतराtrain accident: अभी बीती 11 अक्टूबर को ही नॉर्थ ईस्‍ट सुपरफास्‍ट ट्रेन हादसे का शिकार हुई थी कि 48 घंटे में फिर दूसरा रेल हादसा हो गया है। यहां सीवान जिले के रघुनाथपुर स्टेशन पर इंजन पटरी से उतर गया। यह इंजन स्पेशल लाइन पर चल रहा था। यह हादसा उस वक्त हुआ, जब यह इंजन नॉर्थ ईस्ट एक्सप्रेस की बोगियों को लूप लाइन में ले जा रहा था।

बाइडन ने क्यों कहा अल कायदा से भी बदतर है हमास?

बाइडन ने क्यों कहा अल कायदा से भी बदतर है हमास?Israel Hamas war update : अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि फिलिस्तीनी आतंकवादी समूह हमास आतंकवादी संगठन अलकायदा से भी बदतर है। उन्होंने कहा कि फिलिस्तीन की अच्छी खासी आबादी का हमास से और उसके हमलों से कोई लेना नहीं है।

Oppo Find N3 Flip : 3 रियर कैमरे वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन, इस दिन भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यह रह सकती है कीमत

Oppo Find N3 Flip : 3 रियर कैमरे वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन, इस दिन भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यह रह सकती है कीमतOppo launches Find N3 Flip : OPPO अब अपने 3 रियर कैमरे से धमाका मचाने जा रहा है। Oppo Find N3 Flip के लॉन्च की भारत में तारीख कन्फर्म हो गई है। यह स्मार्टफोन सैमसंग और रेजर 2023 को कड़ी टक्कर देगा। Oppo Find N3 Flip को भारत में 12 अक्टूबर को लॉन्च किया जा सकता है।

iPhone 11, iPhone 12 , iPhone 13 , iPhone 14 हुए सस्ते, मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट, जानिए क्या है कीमत

iPhone 11, iPhone 12 , iPhone 13 , iPhone 14 हुए सस्ते, मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट, जानिए क्या है कीमतत्योहारी सीजन में Flipkart और Amazon की सेल शुरू हो गई है। Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 और Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 शुरू हो गई है इनमें कई ऑफर्स दिए जा रहे हैं। इसमें स्मार्टफोन पर कई तरह के ऑफर्स दिए जा रहे हैं।

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE : सैमसंग का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE : सैमसंग का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमतSamsung Galaxy S23 FE has been launched : सैमसंग (Samsung) ने अपना स्मार्टफोन Galaxy S23 FE भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। स्मार्टफोन की शुरुआती कीमत भारत में 49,999 रुपए है। Samsung Galaxy S23 FE को 3 अलग कलर ऑप्शन मिंट, ग्रेफाइट और पर्पल में लॉन्च किया गया है।

OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G, 18GB रैम के साथ एक साथ चला पाएंगे 50 ऐप्स, लाल कलर का स्मार्टफोन मचा देगा धमाका

OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G, 18GB रैम के साथ एक साथ चला पाएंगे 50 ऐप्स, लाल कलर का स्मार्टफोन मचा देगा धमाकाOnePlus ने OnePlus 11R 5G को हाल ही में लॉन्च किया था। अब इसका स्पेशल एडिशन लॉन्च कर दिया गया है। सोलर रेड नाम से स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च किया गया है। इमसें 50 ऐप्स एक साथ चला पाएंगे। यह डिवाइस OnePlus 11R 5G का स्पेशल एडिशन वैरिएंट है, जिसे भारत में फरवरी में लॉन्च किया गया था।

Vivo T2 Pro 5G हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हैं खास फीचर्स

Vivo T2 Pro 5G हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हैं खास फीचर्सVivo T2 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया गया है। फीचर्स की बात करें तो Vivo T2 Pro 5G मीडियाटेक डाइमेंशन 7200 प्रोसेसर के साथ आता है। माना जा रहा है कि यह इस सेगमेंट का सबसे तेज फोन है। लॉन्च होने के बाद इस फोन का क्रेज देखते ही बनता है। इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 23999 रुपए है। इसमें 3डी कर्व्ड डिस्प्ले है और यह दो कलर ऑप्शन में आता है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

क्रिकेट विश्वकप

श्राद्ध पर्व

विधानसभा चुनाव

बॉलीवुड

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com