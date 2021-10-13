मुंबई में भयावह आग, 20 बाइकें जलकर खाक

मुंबई। मुंबई के कुर्ला इलाके में बुधवार को भीषण आग लग गई। नेहरूनगर में लगी आग में 20 बाइकें जलकर खाक हो गई। मौके पर पहुंची दमकल विभाग की गाड़ियों ने आग को बुझाया।

आग लगने की खबर से इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया। फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां पहुंचने से पहले ही पार्किंग में खड़ी 20 बाइकें पूरी तरह जल गई। आग कैसे लगी इसका पता अभी तक चल नहीं पाया है।



Mumbai: A massive broke out in around 20 motorcycles parked at a residential society in Nehru Nagar, Kurla earlier this morning. All the motorcycles were gutted in the fire that was later doused by the fire department's personnel. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bGBXV2rkzE