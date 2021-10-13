बुधवार, 13 अक्टूबर 2021
मुंबई में भयावह आग, 20 बाइकें जलकर खाक

पुनः संशोधित बुधवार, 13 अक्टूबर 2021 (11:30 IST)
मुंबई। मुंबई के कुर्ला इलाके में बुधवार को भीषण आग लग गई। नेहरूनगर में लगी आग में 20 बाइकें जलकर खाक हो गई। मौके पर पहुंची दमकल विभाग की गाड़ियों ने आग को बुझाया।
आग लगने की खबर से इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया। फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां पहुंचने से पहले ही पार्किंग में खड़ी 20 बाइकें पूरी तरह जल गई। आग कैसे लगी इसका पता अभी तक चल नहीं पाया है।


