शनिवार, 3 अगस्त 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. अन्य खेल
  3. पेरिस ओलंपिक 2024
  4. Paris Olympics Sports Ministry installed 40 ACs for Indian players troubled by humidity
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शनिवार, 3 अगस्त 2024 (11:13 IST)

Paris Olympics : उमस से परेशान भारतीय खिलाड़ियों के लिए खेल मंत्रालय ने लगवाए 40 AC, खुश हुए फैन्स

Paris Olympics : उमस से परेशान भारतीय खिलाड़ियों के लिए खेल मंत्रालय ने लगवाए 40 AC, खुश हुए फैन्स - Paris Olympics Sports Ministry installed 40 ACs for Indian players troubled by humidity
Paris Olympics 2024 : पेरिस ओलंपिक में गर्मी और उमस से परेशान भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को राहत देने के लिए खेल मंत्रालय ने खेलगांव में उनके कमरों में 40 पोर्टेबल एसी लगवाए हैं।
 
मंत्रालय के सूत्रों ने बताया कि यहां फ्रेंच दूतावास और भारतीय ओलंपिक संघ से बातचीत के बाद खेलगांव में एसी भेजे गए।
 
एक सूत्र ने बताया ,‘‘ ओलंपिक खेलगांव में गर्मी और उमस के कारण खिलाड़ियों की परेशानी को देखते हुए खेल मंत्रालय ने वहां भारतीय खिलाड़ियों के लिए 40 एसी लगवाने का फैसला किया है।’’
 
पेरिस और शेटराउ में तापमान बहुत अधिक है। शेटराउ में निशानेबाजी के दौरान कल भारत के लिए 50 मीटर राइफल थ्री पोजिशंस में कांस्य पदक जीतने वाले स्वप्निल कुसाले (Swapnil Kusale) को पसीने में भीगा हुआ देखा जा सकता था।
 

 
ऐसी रिपोर्ट हैं कि पेरिस में तापमान 40 डिगी के पार भी गया है।
खेल शुरू होने से पहले ही कई देशों ने पेरिस के मौसम को देखते हुए खेलगांव को पर्यावरण अनुकूल रखने के लिए एसी नहीं लगवाने के आयोजकों के फैसले पर चिंता जताई थी।
 
अमेरिका समेत कई देशों ने पोर्टेबल एसी खरीदकर लगवाए हैं।
 
मंत्रालय के सूत्र ने कहा ,‘‘ यह फैसला शुक्रवार की सुबह लिया गया और सारी लागत मंत्रालय वहन करेगा।’’ (भाषा) 



 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

Paris Olympic में भारत का किस दिन किस समय पर होगा कौन सा खेल? पढ़े पूरा शेड्यूल

Paris Olympic में भारत का किस दिन किस समय पर होगा कौन सा खेल? पढ़े पूरा शेड्यूलपेरिस ओलंपिक में स्पर्धाओं का कार्यक्रम

100 साल बाद फैशन की राजधानी पेरिस में लौट रहे ओलंपिक में दिखेगी लैंगिक समानता और पर्यावरण सुरक्षा

100 साल बाद फैशन की राजधानी पेरिस में लौट रहे ओलंपिक में दिखेगी लैंगिक समानता और पर्यावरण सुरक्षापेरिस ओलंपिक: कम संसाधन में अधिक करने की कोशिश

अबकी बार 10 पार, क्या पेरिस ओलंपिक में टोक्यो का रिकॉर्ड टूटेगा?

अबकी बार 10 पार, क्या पेरिस ओलंपिक में टोक्यो का रिकॉर्ड टूटेगा?भारत का लक्ष्य: पेरिस ओलंपिक में पदकों की संख्या दोहरे अंकों में पहुंचाना

Olympic Diary: आधे होटल हैं खाली, स्थानीय यातायात महंगा, सीन की सुरक्षा पर सवाल

Olympic Diary: आधे होटल हैं खाली, स्थानीय यातायात महंगा, सीन की सुरक्षा पर सवालपेरिस ओलंपिक के लिये यहां पहुंचे करीब 45000 वालिंटियर का यहां आना सार्थक हो गया जब उन्हें हवाई अड्डे पर टेनिस स्टार कार्लोस अल्काराज से मिलने का मौका मिला।पेरिस में सौ साल बाद ओलंपिक हो रहे हैं और वालिंटियर्स के लिये यह जिंदगी में एक बार मिलने वाला अनुभव है।

11 बरस के बच्चे से लेकर 60 पार के बुर्जुग तक ओलंपिक में बिखेरेंगे चमक

11 बरस के बच्चे से लेकर 60 पार के बुर्जुग तक ओलंपिक में बिखेरेंगे चमकग्यारह बरस की स्केटबोर्ड खिलाड़ी से लेकर 60 पार के घुड़सवार तक, पेरिस ओलंपिक में हर उम्र के खिलाड़ी अपनी चमक बिखेरते नजर आयेंगे।भारतीय दल में भी चौदह साल की तैराक धिनिध देसिंघु भी है जो 44 बरस के टेनिस दिग्गज रोजन बोपन्ना से प्रेरणा ले सकती हैं। PTI (भाषा) ने 26 जुलाई से शुरू हो रहे पेरिस ओलंपिक में सबसे छोटे और सबसे उम्रदराज खिलाड़ियों पर नजर डाली है।

और भी वीडियो देखें

भारत के शटलर लक्ष्य सेन ने पेरिस ओलंपिक में रचा इतिहास, पदक से एक कदम दूर

भारत के शटलर लक्ष्य सेन ने पेरिस ओलंपिक में रचा इतिहास, पदक से एक कदम दूरShuttler Lakshya Sena in semi-final: लक्ष्य सेन पेरिस ओलंपिक पुरूष एकल बैडमिंटन स्पर्धा में पदक से एक जीत दूर हैं, जिन्होंने चीनी ताइपे के चोउ तियेन चेन को रोमांचक मुकाबले में हराकर सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाई। सेन ओलंपिक में सेमीफाइनल तक पहुंचने वाले पहले भारतीय पुरुष खिलाड़ी बन गए हैं।

52 साल बाद भारतीय हॉकी टीम ने ओलंपिक में आस्ट्रेलिया को हराया

52 साल बाद भारतीय हॉकी टीम ने ओलंपिक में आस्ट्रेलिया को हरायाIndian Hockey Team Paris Olympics 2024 : कप्तान हरमनप्रीत सिंह के दो गोल और पी आर श्रीजेश की अद्भुत गोलकीपिंग के दम पर भारत ने पेरिस ओलंपिक के आखिरी पूल मैच में शुक्रवार को आस्ट्रेलिया को 3 . 2 से हरा दिया।

मनु भाकर 25 मीटर महिला पिस्टल स्पर्धा के फाइनल में, ईशा बाहर

मनु भाकर 25 मीटर महिला पिस्टल स्पर्धा के फाइनल में, ईशा बाहरParis Olympics Manu Bhaker : मनु भाकर ने पेरिस ओलंपिक खेलों में भारत के लिए अभूतपूर्व तीसरे पदक की ओर कदम बढ़ाते हुए शुक्रवार को यहां निशानेबाजी की 25 मीटर महिला पिस्टल स्पर्धा के फाइनल के लिए क्वालीफाई किया लेकिन ईशा सिंह प्रतियोगिता से बाहर हो गईं।

मनु भाकर के कोच को भारत लौटने पर लगा बड़ा झटका, 2 दिन में घर गिराने का मिला नोटिस

मनु भाकर के कोच को भारत लौटने पर लगा बड़ा झटका, 2 दिन में घर गिराने का मिला नोटिसManu Bhaker Coach Paris Olympics : पेरिस ओलंपिक में मनु भाकर और सरबजोत सिंह को कांस्य पदक दिलाने वाले राष्ट्रीय पिस्टल शूटिंग कोच समरेश जंग (Samaresh Jung) जब घर लौटे तो उन्हें पता चला कि उनके घर और पड़ोस को दो दिनों के भीतर गिरा दिया जाएगा। जंग, जो खुद एक ओलंपियन हैं, को दिल्ली के सिविल लाइन्स में खैबर पास इलाके के अन्य निवासियों के साथ आवास ध्वस्त का नोटिस मिला।

पेरिस ओलंपिक की क्लोजिंग सेरेमनी में खतरनाक स्टंट करेंगे Tom Cruise, इस देश को सौंपा जाएगा ओलंपिक ध्वज

पेरिस ओलंपिक की क्लोजिंग सेरेमनी में खतरनाक स्टंट करेंगे Tom Cruise, इस देश को सौंपा जाएगा ओलंपिक ध्वजTom Cruise Paris Olympics : हॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार टॉम क्रूज के 11 अगस्त को पेरिस ओलंपिक के समारोपन समारोह में हिस्सा लेने की उम्मीद है।

इंदिरा गांधी की आवाज बनाकर बैंक से कैसे हुई थी 60 लाख रुपए की ऐतिहासिक ठगी

इंदिरा गांधी की आवाज बनाकर बैंक से कैसे हुई थी 60 लाख रुपए की ऐतिहासिक ठगीदिन के ग्यारह बजकर 35 मिनट पर स्टेट बैंक ऑफ़ इंडिया की संसद मार्ग शाखा के चीफ़ कैशियर वेद प्रकाश मल्होत्रा अपने केबिन में बैठे किसी ग्राहक से बात कर रहे थे। तभी उनके फ़ोन नंबर 45486 की घंटी बजी। जैसे ही मल्होत्रा ने फ़ोन उठाया, दूसरे छोर से फ़ोन पर कहा गया, ‘प्रधानमंत्री के सचिव पीएन हक्सर आप से बात करेंगे।’

पेरिस ओलंपिक में भारत के लिए बड़ा दिन, जानिए कितनी बजे है मनु भाकर का मुकाबला?

पेरिस ओलंपिक में भारत के लिए बड़ा दिन, जानिए कितनी बजे है मनु भाकर का मुकाबला?Paris Olympics 2024: पेरिस ओलंपिक में 8वें दिन भारत को महिला 25 मीटर पिस्टर फाइनल में स्टार निशानेबाज मनु भाकर से एक बार फिर पदक की उम्मीद है। वे ओलंपिक में भारत के लिए 2 कांस्य पदक जीत चुकी हैं। शनिवार को भारत का कार्यक्रम इस प्रकार है :

US Election 2024 : कमला हैरिस डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी की राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार, ट्रंप से मुकाबला

US Election 2024 : कमला हैरिस डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी की राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार, ट्रंप से मुकाबलाUS Election 2024 : अमेरिका की मौजूदा उपराष्ट्रपति कमला हैरिस को शुक्रवार को सत्तारूढ़ डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी ने आगामी राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए अपना उम्मीदवार घोषित कर दिया। हैरिस पहली भारतीय-अफ्रीकी मूल की महिला हैं जिन्हें राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए उम्मीदवार बनाया गया है।

प्रदेश में वितरित होने वाली राशन सामग्री में श्रीअन्न को शामिल किया जाए : मोहन यादव

प्रदेश में वितरित होने वाली राशन सामग्री में श्रीअन्न को शामिल किया जाए : मोहन यादवमुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने कहा है कि प्रदेश में वितरित होने वाली राशन सामग्री में प्रदेश में उत्पन्न होने वाले ज्वार, बाजरा, रागी जैसे श्रीअन्न को शामिल किया जाए। इसके लिए स्थानीय किसानों से अनाज लेने और प्रक्रिया में स्व-सहायता समूहों को जोड़ने पर विचार किया जाए। इसके साथ ही प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण अन्न योजना के तहत जिन्हें पर्ची जारी की गई है। वह योजना के लिए पात्र हैं या नहीं इसका भी सर्वे कराया जाए।

देश में जनसंख्या के मुकाबले कितने हैं चिकित्सक, संसद में सरकार ने दिया यह जवाब...

देश में जनसंख्या के मुकाबले कितने हैं चिकित्सक, संसद में सरकार ने दिया यह जवाब...Central government's statement regarding doctors in the country : स्वास्थ्य राज्यमंत्री अनुप्रिया पटेल ने शुक्रवार को लोकसभा को बताया कि देश में चिकित्सक और जनसंख्या का अनुपात विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (WHO) के मानक से बेहतर है और भारत में 836 लोगों पर एक चिकित्सक है। डब्ल्यूएचओ मानक के अनुसार 1000 लोगों पर एक चिकित्सक होना चाहिए।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

श्रावण मास

ओलंपिक

बॉलीवुड

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

धर्म-संसार

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com