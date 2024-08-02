शुक्रवार, 2 अगस्त 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 2 अगस्त 2024 (16:29 IST)

पेरिस ओलंपिक की क्लोजिंग सेरेमनी में खतरनाक स्टंट करेंगे Tom Cruise, इस देश को सौंपा जाएगा ओलंपिक ध्वज

पेरिस ओलंपिक के क्लोजिंग सेरेमनी में खतरनाक स्टंट करेंगे Tom Cruise - Tom Cruise to make an appearance at the closing ceremony
Tom Cruise Paris Olympics : हॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार टॉम क्रूज के 11 अगस्त को पेरिस ओलंपिक के समारोपन समारोह में हिस्सा लेने की उम्मीद है।
 
मिशन इम्पॉसिबल सीरीज, टॉप गन और ऐज ऑफ टुमॉरो जैसी बेहद सफल फिल्मों में काम करने वाले एक्शन हीरो टॉम क्रूज के समापन समारोह में एक स्टंट करने की उम्मीद है जब ओलंपिक ध्वज 2028 ओलंपिक के मेजबान शहर लॉस एंजिलिस (Los Angeles) को सौंपा जाएगा। ‘डेडलाइन’ प्रकाशन ने विश्वसनीय सूत्रों के हवाले से यह जानकारी दी।


‘डेडलाइन’ ने सूत्रों के हवाले से कहा, ‘‘आप हॉलीवुड प्रोडक्शन की बड़ी भूमिका होने की उम्मीद कर सकते हैं।’’
 
कार्यक्रम की जानकारी को गोपनीय रखा गया है लेकिन इस दौरान पेरिस की मेयर ऐनी हिडाल्गो ओलंपिक ध्वज को लॉस एंजिलिस की मेयर केरेन बास को सौंपेंगी।
हॉलीवुड वेबसाइट ‘टीएमजेड’ ने समापन समारोह में क्रूज के हिस्सा लेने की जानकारी सबसे पहले दी थी। वेबसाइट ने दावा किया था कि अपने एक्शन के लिए पहचाना जाने वाला यह अभिनेता ओलंपिक के लिए ‘बेजोड़ स्टंट’ की योजना बना रहा है।
 
ओलंपिक 2028 का आयोजन लॉस एंजिलिस में 14 से 30 जुलाई तक किया जाएगा। यह शहर इससे पहले 1932 और 1984 में भी ओलंपिक की मेजबानी कर चुका है। (भाषा)

