52 साल बाद भारतीय हॉकी टीम ने ओलंपिक में आस्ट्रेलिया को हराया

HISTORY CREATED AT THE PARIS OLYMPICS.
The Indian Hockey team beat Australia for the first time in 52 years at the Olympics.
— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 2, 2024
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored 2 goals.
Breaking the 52-Year Wait!
Celebrating our first win against Australia in the Olympics since 1972!
This victory is for every Indian.
Let's keep the momentum, let's keep the adrenaline!
Onto the Quarter Finals
FT
India 3 - 2 Australia
Abhishek 12'
Harmanpreet…