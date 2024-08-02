शुक्रवार, 2 अगस्त 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: शुक्रवार, 2 अगस्त 2024 (18:52 IST)

52 साल बाद भारतीय हॉकी टीम ने ओलंपिक में आस्ट्रेलिया को हराया

Indian Hockey Team Paris Olympics 2024 : कप्तान हरमनप्रीत सिंह (Harmanpreet Singh) के दो गोल और पी आर श्रीजेश (PR Sreejesh) की अद्भुत गोलकीपिंग के दम पर भारत ने पेरिस ओलंपिक के आखिरी पूल मैच में शुक्रवार को आस्ट्रेलिया को 3 . 2 से हरा दिया।

ओलंपिक पुरूष हॉकी में 1972 म्युनिख खेलों के बाद भारत की आस्ट्रेलिया पर यह पहली जीत है। आखिरी बार भारत ने सिडनी ओलंपिक 2000 में 2 . 2 से ड्रॉ खेला था। तोक्यो ओलंपिक 2020 में आस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को पूल चरण में 7 . 1 से हराया था।
 
भारत के लिए अभिषेक ने 12वें, हरमनप्रीत ने 13वें और 32वें मिनट में गोल किए। आस्ट्रेलिया के लिए क्रेग थॉमस ने 25वें और ब्लैक गोवर्स ने 55वें मिनट में गोल दागा। 
भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया दोनों पहले ही क्वार्टर फाइनल के लिए क्वालीफाई कर चुके हैं, लेकिन आज का परिणाम तय कर सकता है कि नॉक-आउट चरण में उनमें से प्रत्येक का सामना किससे होगा।

