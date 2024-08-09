नीरज चोपड़ा 2 ओलंपिक में पदक जीतने वाले चौथे खिलाड़ी, पीएम ने बताया उत्कृष्टता का साकार रूप

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने भी एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, 'असाधारण एथलीट नीरज चोपड़ा को पेरिस ओलंपिक 2024 में पुरुषों की भाला फेंक स्पर्धा में उनकी अद्भुत उपलब्धि और रजत पदक जीतने के लिए बहुत-बहुत बधाई। वह कड़ी मेहनत, समर्पण और निरंतरता के प्रतीक हैं। उनकी सफलता से पूरा देश प्रसन्न है।'
Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he's shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver. He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams…
— Narendra Modi
गत चैम्पियन नीरज चोपड़ा पेरिस ओलंपिक की भालाफेंक स्पर्धा में रजत पदक जीतकर लगातार दो ओलंपिक पदक जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय ट्रैक और फील्ड खिलाड़ी बन गए लेकिन पाकिस्तान के अरशद नदीम ने ओलंपिक में नये रिकॉर्ड के साथ बाजी मार ली ।
A big congratulations to the exceptional athlete, Neeraj Chopra, for his amazing achievement in the Men's javelin throw at Paris Olympics 2024 and winning the Silver Medal. He is an epitome of hard work, dedication and consistency. His success has delighted the entire nation.…
— Rajnath Singh