शुक्रवार, 9 अगस्त 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Modified: शुक्रवार, 9 अगस्त 2024 (07:34 IST)

नीरज चोपड़ा 2 ओलंपिक में पदक जीतने वाले चौथे खिलाड़ी, पीएम ने बताया उत्कृष्टता का साकार रूप

Neeraj Chopra medal : टोक्यो ओलंपिक के स्वर्ण पदक विजेता नीरज चोपड़ा ने 89.45 मीटर का थ्रो फेंककर पेरिस में रजत पदक हासिल किया। वे 2 ओलंपिक में पदक जीतने वाले चौथे खिलाड़ी हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पेरिस ओलंपिक में रजत पदक जीतने वाले नीरज को बधाई देते हुए कहा है कि वह उत्कृष्टता के साकार रूप हैं। ALSO READ: 89 मीटर पर भी गोल्ड नहीं जीत पाए नीरज, करना पड़ा सिल्वर से संतोष
 
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर उन्हें बधाई देते हुए लिखा, 'नीरज चोपड़ा उत्कृष्टता का साकार रूप हैं। बार बार उन्होंने अपनी श्रेष्ठता की बानगी दी है। भारत हर्षित है कि उन्होंने एक बार फिर ओलंपिक में सफलता पाई है।'
 
उन्होंने कहा कि रजत जीतने पर उन्हें बधाई। वह आने वाले असंख्य एथलीटों को अपने सपने पूरे करने और देश को गौरवान्वित करने के लिए प्रेरित करते रहेंगे।

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने भी एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, 'असाधारण एथलीट नीरज चोपड़ा को पेरिस ओलंपिक 2024 में पुरुषों की भाला फेंक स्पर्धा में उनकी अद्भुत उपलब्धि और रजत पदक जीतने के लिए बहुत-बहुत बधाई। वह कड़ी मेहनत, समर्पण और निरंतरता के प्रतीक हैं। उनकी सफलता से पूरा देश प्रसन्न है।'
 
गत चैम्पियन नीरज चोपड़ा पेरिस ओलंपिक की भालाफेंक स्पर्धा में रजत पदक जीतकर लगातार दो ओलंपिक पदक जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय ट्रैक और फील्ड खिलाड़ी बन गए लेकिन पाकिस्तान के अरशद नदीम ने ओलंपिक में नये रिकॉर्ड के साथ बाजी मार ली ।
 
26 वर्ष के नीरज का दूसरा थ्रो ही उनका एकमात्र वैध थ्रो रहा जिसमें उन्होंने 89.45 मीटर फेंका जो इस सत्र का उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ थ्रो था। इसके अलावा उनके पांचों प्रयास फाउल रहे। उन्होंने तोक्यो में 87.58 मीटर के थ्रो के साथ पीला तमगा जीता था।
 
वहीं नदीम ने नया ओलंपिक रिकॉर्ड बनाते हुए दूसरा थ्रो ही 92.97 मीटर का लगाया। उन्होंने छठा और आखिरी थ्रो 91.79 मीटर का लगाया। पाकिस्तान का 1992 बार्सीलोना ओलंपिक के बाद यह पहला ओलंपिक पदक है। इससे पहले दस मुकाबलों में नीरज ने हमेशा नदीम को हराया था।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta
भारतीय हॉकी की समृद्ध विरासत को पुनर्जीवित किया, ब्रांज जीत पर बोलीं नीता अंबानी

भारतीय हॉकी की समृद्ध विरासत को पुनर्जीवित किया, ब्रांज जीत पर बोलीं नीता अंबानीभारतीय हॉकी टीम ने पेरिस ओलंपिक में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए देश को एक और मेडल दिलाया है। भारतीय टीम ने स्पेन को 2-1 से हराकर ब्रॉन्ज मेडल अपने नाम किया। रिलायंस फाउंडेशन की चेयरपर्सन और आईओसी सदस्य नीता अंबानी ने कहा कि टीम इंडिया की इस जीत से भविष्य में अब इस खेल को लेकर और भी रास्ते खुलेंगे। टीम ने ओलंपिक में भारतीय हॉकी की समृद्ध विरासत को पुनर्जीवित किया है।

