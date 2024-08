अमन सेमीफाइनल हारे अब पुरुष पहलवान कांस्य पदक के सहारे

Result Update: Men’s Freestyle #Wrestling 57KG



Tough luck for Aman Sehrawat



The 21-year-old, who had put up impressive performances in the Round of 16 & Quarter-Finals lost to No. 1 seed Higuchi Rei by 0-10.



Aman will play for Bronze tomorrow against Puerto Rico's…