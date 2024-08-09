शुक्रवार, 9 अगस्त 2024
89 मीटर पर भी गोल्ड नहीं जीत पाए नीरज, करना पड़ा सिल्वर से संतोष

नीरज को रजत, पाकिस्तान के अरशद नदीम ने ओलंपिक रिकॉर्ड के साथ स्वर्ण जीता

Neeraj Chopra
भारत की स्वर्ण पदक की सबसे बड़ी उम्मीद गत चैम्पियन नीरज चोपड़ा ने पेरिस ओलंपिक की भालाफेंक स्पर्धा में 89 . 45 के सत्र के अपने सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन के साथ रजत पदक जीता जबकि पाकिस्तान के अरशद नदीम ने ओलंपिक में नये रिकॉर्ड के साथ स्वर्ण अपने नाम किया।

26 वर्ष के नीरज का दूसरा थ्रो ही उनका एकमात्र वैध थ्रो रहा जिसमें उन्होंने 89 . 45 मीटर फेंका। इसके अलावा उनके पांचों प्रयास फाउल रहे । उन्होंने तोक्यो में 87 . 58 मीटर के थ्रो के साथ पीला तमगा जीता था।
वहीं नदीम ने नया ओलंपिक रिकॉर्ड बनाते हुए दूसरा थ्रो ही 92 . 97 मीटर का लगाया। उन्होंने छठा और आखिरी थ्रो 91 . 79 मीटर का लगाया ।पाकिस्तान का 1992 बार्सीलोना ओलंपिक के बाद यह पहला ओलंपिक पदक है। इससे पहले दस मुकाबलों में नीरज ने हमेशा नदीम को हराया था।

पिछला ओलंपिक रिकॉर्ड नॉर्वे के आंद्रियास टी के नाम था जिन्होंने 2008 में बीजिंग खेलों में 90 . 57 मीटर का थ्रो फेंका था ।ग्रेनाडा के एंडरसन पीटर्स तीसरे स्थान पर रहे।  (भाषा )
सरपंच साहब, आपको और टीम को बधाई, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने हॉकी कप्तान हरमनप्रीत से कहा

सरपंच साहब, आपको और टीम को बधाई, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने हॉकी कप्तान हरमनप्रीत से कहाPM Modi congratulates Indian Hockey Team : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पेरिस में भारतीय हॉकी टीम को फोन करके ओलंपिक में लगातार दूसरा कांस्य पदक जीतने पर बधाई दी और खिलाड़ियों के अथक प्रयासों की सराहना की। भारतीय टीम के कप्तान हरमनप्रीत सिंह ने फोन पर उन्हें जैसे ही ‘नमस्कार सर’ बोला, प्रधानमंत्री ने तुरंत कहा, सरपंच साहब। मोदी ने कहा, आपको और पूरी टीम को बहुत बहुत बधाई।

भारतीय हॉकी की समृद्ध विरासत को पुनर्जीवित किया, ब्रांज जीत पर बोलीं नीता अंबानी

भारतीय हॉकी की समृद्ध विरासत को पुनर्जीवित किया, ब्रांज जीत पर बोलीं नीता अंबानीभारतीय हॉकी टीम ने पेरिस ओलंपिक में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए देश को एक और मेडल दिलाया है। भारतीय टीम ने स्पेन को 2-1 से हराकर ब्रॉन्ज मेडल अपने नाम किया। रिलायंस फाउंडेशन की चेयरपर्सन और आईओसी सदस्य नीता अंबानी ने कहा कि टीम इंडिया की इस जीत से भविष्य में अब इस खेल को लेकर और भी रास्ते खुलेंगे। टीम ने ओलंपिक में भारतीय हॉकी की समृद्ध विरासत को पुनर्जीवित किया है।

अमन सेमीफाइनल हारे अब पुरुष पहलवान कांस्य पदक के सहारे

अमन सेमीफाइनल हारे अब पुरुष पहलवान कांस्य पदक के सहारेभारतीय पहलवान अमन सहरावत को पेरिस ओलंपिक कुश्ती प्रतियोगिता में गुरुवार को पुरुषों के 57 किग्रा फ्रीस्टाइल सेमीफाइनल में जापान के री हिगुची से हार का सामना करना पड़ा। अब रेपेचेज प्रतियोगिता में अमन कांस्य पदक के लिए मुकाबला करेंगे।

श्रीजेश को टीम ने दिया गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर हरमनप्रीत ने कंधे पर उठाकर दी विदाई

श्रीजेश को टीम ने दिया गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर हरमनप्रीत ने कंधे पर उठाकर दी विदाईअपना अंतिम हॉकी मैच पेरिस ओलंपिक के ब्रॉंज मेडल मैच में खेल रहे श्रीजेश को भारतीय टीम ने ना केवल गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया बल्कि कप्तान हरमनप्रीत ने उनको कंधे पर भी उठा लिया। श्रीजेश ने पूरे ओलंपिक में बेहतरीन बचाव किए और ब्रॉंज मेडल मैच में 9 पेनल्टी कॉर्नर बचाए।

बांग्लादेश में अंतरिम सरकार का गठन, मुहम्मद यूनुस को PM मोदी ने भेजा संदेश

बांग्लादेश में अंतरिम सरकार का गठन, मुहम्मद यूनुस को PM मोदी ने भेजा संदेशBangladesh crisis News in hindi : नोबेल पुरस्कार विजेता मुहम्मद यूनुस के नेतृत्व वाली बांग्लादेश की अंतरिम सरकार ने शपथ ग्रहण कर ली है। देश में चल रही राजनीतिक अशांति और विरोध प्रदर्शनों के बीच प्रधानमंत्री शेख हसीना के इस्तीफे के बाद अंतरिम सरकार का गठन किया गया है। यूनुस अंतरिम सरकार का नेतृत्व संभालने के लिए गुरुवार को पेरिस से ढाका पहुंचे

Spam Calls की परेशानी से जल्द मिलेगी मुक्ति, TRAI का बड़ा एक्शन

Spam Calls की परेशानी से जल्द मिलेगी मुक्ति, TRAI का बड़ा एक्शनTRAI action against spam calls : दूरसंचार नियामक (TRAI) ने फर्जी (Spam) कॉल करने वालों के खिलाफ एक बड़ी कार्रवाई के तहत गुरुवार को कहा कि दूरसंचार कंपनियां उन संस्थाओं के दूरसंचार संसाधनों को बंद कर देंगी, जो फर्जी कॉल करने के लिए थोक कनेक्शन का दुरुपयोग करेंगी। ट्राई ने यह भी कहा कि ऐसी संस्थाओं को सभी परिचालक दो साल तक के लिए काली सूची में डालेंगे।

Bangladesh Crisis : मोहम्मद यूनुस बोले- बांग्लादेश के लोगों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करेगी सरकार

Bangladesh Crisis : मोहम्मद यूनुस बोले- बांग्लादेश के लोगों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करेगी सरकारMohammad Yunus's statement on Bangladesh : शेख हसीना के अपदस्थ होने के बाद अंतरिम सरकार के प्रमुख के तौर पर शपथ ग्रहण करने के लिए पेरिस से बांग्लादेश लौटे नोबेल पुरस्कार से सम्मानित अर्थशास्त्री मोहम्मद यूनुस ने बृहस्पतिवार को कहा कि सरकार लोगों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करेगी। उन्होंने बांग्लादेश के पुनर्निर्माण में उनकी मदद करने का भी आग्रह किया।
