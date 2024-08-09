89 मीटर पर भी गोल्ड नहीं जीत पाए नीरज, करना पड़ा सिल्वर से संतोष

#Silverit is for Neeraj Adds anotherto his #Olympic collection!@Neeraj_chopra1 gets Silver at the #ParisOlympics2024 with a best throw of 89.45m.



He becomes the second Indian after Norman Pritchard (1900) to win two medals in track & field.



The GOAT gave it his all to…