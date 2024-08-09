89 मीटर पर भी गोल्ड नहीं जीत पाए नीरज, करना पड़ा सिल्वर से संतोष

वहीं नदीम ने नया ओलंपिक रिकॉर्ड बनाते हुए दूसरा थ्रो ही 92 . 97 मीटर का लगाया। उन्होंने छठा और आखिरी थ्रो 91 . 79 मीटर का लगाया ।पाकिस्तान का 1992 बार्सीलोना ओलंपिक के बाद यह पहला ओलंपिक पदक है। इससे पहले दस मुकाबलों में नीरज ने हमेशा नदीम को हराया था।
#Silverit is for Neeraj Adds anotherto his #Olympic collection!@Neeraj_chopra1 gets Silver at the #ParisOlympics2024 with a best throw of 89.45m.— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2024
He becomes the second Indian after Norman Pritchard (1900) to win two medals in track & field.
