पीएम मोदी ने सुनाई 4 गुमनाम नायकों की कहानी, जानिए क्यों मिला इन्हें पद्म श्री...

पीएम मोदी ने कहा, ‘देश में अभी पद्म सम्मान की भी घोषणा हुई है। पद्म पुरस्कार पाने वाले में कई ऐसे नाम भी हैं जिनके बारे में बहुत कम लोग जानते हैं। ये हमारे देश के हैं, जिन्होंने साधारण परिस्थितियों में असाधारण काम किए हैं।



of Uttarakhand, who has been honored with Padma Shri, lived her whole life in the midst of struggles. She fought to save a river and made an extraordinary contribution to the environment: PM

उन्होंने कहा कि पद्म सम्मान पाने वाले एक और व्यक्ति हैं, अमाई महालिंगा नाइक। ये एक किसान है और कर्नाटक के रहने वाले हैं। उन्हें कुछ लोग Tunnel Man भी कहते हैं। इन्होंने खेती में ऐसे-ऐसे इनोवेशन किए हैं, जिन्हें देखकर कोई भी हैरान रह जाए। इनके प्रयासों का लाभ छोटे छोटे किसानों को हो रहा है।

Another person to receive the Padma award is Shriman Amai Mahalinga Naik. He is a farmer and hails from Karnataka. Some people also call him Tunnel Man. He has made such innovations in agriculture, seeing which anyone could be surprised: