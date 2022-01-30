रविवार, 30 जनवरी 2022
पीएम मोदी ने सुनाई 4 गुमनाम नायकों की कहानी, जानिए क्यों मिला इन्हें पद्म श्री...

पुनः संशोधित रविवार, 30 जनवरी 2022 (11:57 IST)
नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को 2022 में पहली बार मन की बात के जरिए देशवासियों को संबोधित किया। कार्यक्रम में उन्होंने पद्म श्री पुरस्कार प्राप्त 4 गुमनाम नायकों के बारे में बताया।


पीएम मोदी ने कहा, ‘देश में अभी पद्म सम्मान की भी घोषणा हुई है। पद्म पुरस्कार पाने वाले में कई ऐसे नाम भी हैं जिनके बारे में बहुत कम लोग जानते हैं। ये हमारे देश के गुमनाम नायक हैं, जिन्होंने साधारण परिस्थितियों में असाधारण काम किए हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि उत्तराखंड की बसंती देवी जी को पद्मश्री से सम्मानित किया गया है। बसंती देवी ने अपना पूरा जीवन संघर्षों के बीच जीया। कम उम्र में ही उनके पति का निधन हो गया था। वो एक आश्रम में रहने लगी। यहां रहकर उन्होंने नदी को बचाने के लिए संघर्ष किया और पर्यावरण के क्षेत्र में असाधारण योगदान ‍दिया। उन्होंने महिलाओं के सशक्तिकरण के लिए भी काफी काम किया।

पीएम ने बताया कि मणिपुर की 77 साल की लौरेम्बम बीनो देवी दशकों से मणिपुर की Liba textile art का संरक्षण कर रही हैं। उन्हें भी पद्मश्री से सम्मानित किया गया है। मध्यप्रदेश के अर्जुन सिंह को बैगा नृत्य की कला को पहचान दिलाने के लिए पद्म सम्मान दिया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि पद्म सम्मान पाने वाले एक और व्यक्ति हैं, अमाई महालिंगा नाइक। ये एक किसान है और कर्नाटक के रहने वाले हैं। उन्हें कुछ लोग Tunnel Man भी कहते हैं। इन्होंने खेती में ऐसे-ऐसे इनोवेशन किए हैं, जिन्हें देखकर कोई भी हैरान रह जाए। इनके प्रयासों का लाभ छोटे छोटे किसानों को हो रहा है।


