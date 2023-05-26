शुक्रवार, 26 मई 2023
New Parliament House: पीएम मोदी ने शेयर किया नए संसद भवन का वीडियो, लोगों से भी किया आग्रह

Narendra Modi
New Parliament House of India: कई राजनीतिक दलों के विरोध और समर्थन के बीच प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) ने नए संसद भवन का वीडियो ट्‍विटर पर शेयर किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि नए संसद भवन पर हर भारतीय को गर्व होगा। उन्होंने लोगों से भी अपील की है कि वे अपने वॉयस-ओवर के साथ इस वीडियो को सोशल मीडिया पर साझा करें। 
उल्लेखनीय है कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी 28 मई को नई संसद का उद्‍घाटन करने वाले हैं। इसको लेकर विवाद भी काफी हो रहा है। विरोध कर रहे दलों का कहना है कि नए संसद भवन का उद्‍घाटन राष्ट्रपति से कराया जाना चाहिए। हालांकि मोदी ने अपने ट्‍वीट में लोगों से इस वीडियो को अपने वॉयस-ओवर के साथ शेयर करने की अपील की है और कहा है कि इनमें से कुछ वीडियो को वे रीट्‍वीट करेंगे। 

उन्होंने कहा कि माई पार्लियामेंट माई प्राइड हैशटैग का इस्तेमाल करना न भूलें। नए संसद भवन का उद्घाटन रविवार को होगा। इस समारोह की शुरुआत सुबह-सुबह हवन और सर्व-धर्म प्रार्थना के साथ शुरू होगी। इसके बाद प्रधानमंत्री मोदी लोकसभा में औपचारिक उद्घाटन करेंगे। उद्घाटन समारोह में 25 दलों के शामिल होने की उम्मीद है, जबकि 20 विपक्षी दलों ने कार्यक्रम का बहिष्कार करने का फैसला किया है।
दूसरी ओर, जम्मू कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्‍यमंत्री और नेकां नेता उमर अब्दुल्ला ने नए संसद भवन की तारीफ की है।  
उमर अब्दुल्ला ने की नए संसद भवन की तारीफ, कहा- नए संसद भवन की इमारत बेहद प्रभावशाली है। उल्लेखनीय है कि अब्दुल्ला की पार्टी उद्‍घाटन समारोह का बहिष्कार करने की घोषणा कर चुकी है। (वेबदुनिया)
Edited by: Vrijendra Singh Jhala
 
