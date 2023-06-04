रविवार, 4 जून 2023
सिब्बल का सवाल, एक साथ इतने बड़े मंत्रालय कैसे संभाल रहे हैं अश्विनी वैष्णव

Odisha Train Accident : राज्यसभा सदस्य कपिल सिब्बल ने ओडिशा में शुक्रवार को हुए भीषण रेल हादसे को लेकर रविवार को केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि रेलवे और संचार, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एवं सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी जैसे बड़े मंत्रालयों को एक मंत्री नहीं संभाल सकता, जैसा कि अश्विनी वैष्णव कर रहे हैं।
 
ओडिशा के बालासोर जिले में बाहानगा स्टेशन के पास शालीमार-चेन्नई सेंट्रल कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस और बेंगलुरु-हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के पटरी से उतरने और एक मालगाड़ी से टकराने के कारण हुए भीषण रेल हादसे में कम से कम 288 यात्रियों की मौत हुई है और 1,100 से अधिक यात्री घायल हो गए।
 
सिब्बल ने एक ट्वीट में कहा, 'अश्विनी वैष्णव, आईटी एवं इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स मंत्री और रेल मंत्री। रेल बजट नहीं। कोई जवाबदेही नहीं। इतने बड़े मंत्रालयों को एक मंत्री नहीं संभाल सकता। बुलेट ट्रेन। वंदे भारत। खास लोगों को सुविधाएं दो, आम जनों को छोड़ दो! आपदा को दावत देने का तरीका!'
 
उन्होंने एक अन्य ट्वीट में दावा किया, 'हादसे-(ट्रेन के) पटरी से उतरने की कुल घटनाएं : 257 (2017-18); 526 (2018-19); 399 (2019-20)...कारण : कैग के अनुसार, 1) पटरियों की मरम्मत (167); 2) ट्रैक निर्माण पैमानों की अनदेखी (149); 3) चालक की लापरवाही (144)। 2017 से 2022 तक सुरक्षा के लिए आवंटित एक लाख करोड़ रुपए में से रेलवे हर साल 5,000 करोड़ रुपए भी देने में नाकाम रहा।'
 
केंद्र में संप्रग की पहली और दूसरी सरकार में मंत्री रहे सिब्बल पिछले साल मई में कांग्रेस से अलग हो गए थे। वह सपा के समर्थन से राज्यसभा के निर्दलीय सदस्य के रूप में निर्वाचित हुए थे।
