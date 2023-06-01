गुरुवार, 1 जून 2023
पुनः संशोधित: गुरुवार, 1 जून 2023 (14:24 IST)

कर्नाटक में क्रैश हुआ वायुसेना का ट्रेनी विमान, पायलट सुरक्षित

Karnataka News : भारतीय वायु सेना का एक किरन प्रशिक्षण विमान कर्नाटक के चामराजनगर जिले के एक गांव में खुले मैदान में गुरुवार को दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। विमान में सवार दोनों पायलट दुर्घटना से पहले सुरक्षित तरीके से विमान से कूद गए।
 
प्रशिक्षण विमान ने बेंगलुरु में वायु सेना अड्डे से उड़ान भरी थी और यह सुबह के वक्त भोगापुर गांव में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। तेजपाल और भूमिका को मामूली चोटें आईं हैं। इसमें किसी की जान नहीं गई।
 
वायुसेना के अनुसार पायलट नियमित अभ्यास पर थे और तभी यह दुर्घटना हुई। दुर्घटना के कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए कोर्ट ऑफ इंक्वायरी के आदेश दिए गए हैं।
 
वायु सेना ने ट्वीट किया, 'वायुसेना का किरन प्रशिक्षण विमान कर्नाटक के चामराजनगर के निकट आज दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। वह नियमित प्रशिक्षण उड़ान पर था। चालक दल के दोनों सदस्य सुरक्षित बाहर निकल गए। दुर्घटना के कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए कोर्ट ऑफ इंक्वायरी के आदेश दिए गए हैं।'
 
LoC : पाकिस्तान हरकतों से नहीं आ रहा बाज, हथियार, गोला-बारूद की खेप भेजकर बड़ी साजिश को देना चाहता था अंजाम

LoC : पाकिस्तान हरकतों से नहीं आ रहा बाज, हथियार, गोला-बारूद की खेप भेजकर बड़ी साजिश को देना चाहता था अंजामjammu kashmir news hindi : पाकिस्तान में सियासी उठापटक चल रही है, लेकिन आतंकी हरकतें जारी है। घाटी में उनके नापाक मंसूबों को एक बार फिर भारतीय सेना ने नाकाम कर दिया है। सेना ने एलओसी से सटे पुंछ जिले के खड़ी करमारा में चेतन फारवर्ड पोस्ट के पास उन 3 आतंकियों को जिंदा पकड़ लिया जो उस पार से हथियार, गोला-बारूद और मादक पदार्थ लेकर आ रहे थे। इनमें से एक जख्मी भी हुआ है क्योंकि सेना की चेतावनी को नजरअंदाज कर उन्होंने भागने का प्रयास किया था।

WhatsApp पर नया फीचर, दूसरे यूजर से कर सकेंगे स्क्रीन शेयर

WhatsApp पर नया फीचर, दूसरे यूजर से कर सकेंगे स्क्रीन शेयरWhatsApp rolling out screen sharing feature : अपने यूजर्स के लिए नए फीचर लॉन्च करता रहता है। हाल ही में आए नए फीचर में स्क्रीन-शेयरिंग की सुविधा शामिल है। इसकी टेस्टिंग वर्तमान में एंड्रॉयड डिवाइसेज पर हो रही है। यह फीचर यूजर्स को वीडियो कॉल के दौरान अपने स्मार्टफोन स्क्रीन को दूसरों के साथ शेयर करने की अनुमति प्रदान करता है। इससे कंटेंट शोकस करना या किसी अन्य यूजर से सहायता पाना आसान हो जाएगा।

Modi Go Back: राजस्थान के अजमेर में प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी का विरोध

Modi Go Back: राजस्थान के अजमेर में प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी का विरोधModi Go Back: कांग्रेस शासित राज्य राजस्थान के अजमेर पहुंचने से प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी का विरोध देखने को मिला। सड़क पर जहां कुछ लोगों ने Modi Go Back लिख दिया, वहीं Modi No Entry और Stop के पोस्टर भी शहर में दिखाई दिए। लोगों ने ट्‍विटर पर तीखी टिप्पणियां भी की हैं।

Maharashtra : अहमदनगर का नाम बदलकर अहिल्या नगर किया जाएगा, CM एकनाथ शिंदे ने किया ऐलान

Maharashtra : अहमदनगर का नाम बदलकर अहिल्या नगर किया जाएगा, CM एकनाथ शिंदे ने किया ऐलानअहमदनगर। Ahmednagar now Ahilya Bai Nagar : महाराष्ट्र के अहमद नगर जिले का नाम बदलकर अहिल्याबाई होलकर के नाम पर किया गया है। मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे ने जिले के नाम को बदलने की घोषणा बुधवार को की। 31 मई को अहिल्याबाई होलकर की जयंती है। इससे पहले औरंगाबाद और उस्मानाबाद जिलों के नाम बदले गए थे। औरंगाबाद का नाम छत्रपति संभाजीनगर और उस्मानाबाद का नाम धाराशिव किया गया था।

महाकाल लोक में चायनीज नेट से बनी मूर्तियां लगाई गई, कांग्रेस का आरोप, हाईकोर्ट के सिटिंग जज से जांच की मांग

महाकाल लोक में चायनीज नेट से बनी मूर्तियां लगाई गई, कांग्रेस का आरोप, हाईकोर्ट के सिटिंग जज से जांच की मांगउज्जैन में महाकाल लोक आंधी के चलते कई मूर्तियों के खंडित होने के बाद अब सियासत जारी है। महाकाल लोक के निर्माण में भ्रष्टाचार के मुद्दों को लेकर कांग्रेस और भाजपा में जुबानी जंग चल रही है। उज्जैन में महाकाल लोक का दौरा कर लौटे कांग्रेस के नेताओं में प्रेस कॉफ्रेंस कर भाजपा सरकार पर जमकर हमला बोला।

दमोह में निजी स्कूल के पोस्टर में हिंदू लड़कियों को हिजाब में दिखाने पर सख्त CM शिवराज, कलेक्टर को नए सिरे से जांच के दिए निर्देश

दमोह में निजी स्कूल के पोस्टर में हिंदू लड़कियों को हिजाब में दिखाने पर सख्त CM शिवराज, कलेक्टर को नए सिरे से जांच के दिए निर्देशदमोह जिले के गंगा जमुना स्कूल में एमबोर्ड की हिंदू टॉपर लड़कियों को हिजाब में दिखाने का मामले में अब सरकार एक्शन मोड में आ गई है। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह ने पूरे मामले को लेकर दमोह कलेक्टर को जांच के आदेश दिए है। मुख्यमंत्री ने पूरे मामले पर नाराजगी जताते हुए पूरे मामले की नए सिरे से विस्तृत जांच के निर्देश दिए है। वहीं इस पूरे मामले को लेकर हिंदू संगठन स्कूल की मान्यता रद्द करने की मांग पर अड़ गए है

नेपाल से भारत की दोस्ती का नया अध्‍याय, प्रधानमंत्री प्रचंड से मिलकर पीएम मोदी बोले- हमारी पार्टनरशिप हिट

नेपाल से भारत की दोस्ती का नया अध्‍याय, प्रधानमंत्री प्रचंड से मिलकर पीएम मोदी बोले- हमारी पार्टनरशिप हिटPM Modi meets with Nepali PM : प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने भारत की यात्रा पर आए अपने नेपाली समकक्ष पुष्पकमल दाहाल ‘प्रचंड’ से गुरुवार को ऊर्जा, संपर्क और व्यापार सहित कई क्षेत्रों में भारत-नेपाल सहयोग को बढ़ावा देने पर केंद्रित व्यापक वार्ता की।

राहुल गांधी बोले, भारत और चीन के बीच संबंध ‘मुश्किल’

राहुल गांधी बोले, भारत और चीन के बीच संबंध ‘मुश्किल’Rahul Gandhi in stanford university : 3 अमेरिकी शहरों की यात्रा पर आए कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने कैलिफोर्निया में स्टेनफोर्ड विश्वविद्यालय में छात्रों के एक सवाल के जवाब में कहा कि चीन भारत पर कुछ थोप नहीं सकता। भारत तथा चीन के संबंध आसान नहीं हैं, ये मुश्किल होते जा रहे हैं।

विदेश में राहुल गांधी को याद आई फोन टैपिंग, भाजपा का पलटवार- फैला रहे हैं नफरत का बाजार

विदेश में राहुल गांधी को याद आई फोन टैपिंग, भाजपा का पलटवार- फैला रहे हैं नफरत का बाजारBJP on Rahul Gandhi : अमेरिकी दौरे पर गए पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी लगातार मोदी सरकार और भाजपा पर हमलावर है। इस बीच भाजपा नेता रविशंकर प्रसाद ने पलटवार करते हुए कहा कि राहुल गांधी नफरत का बाजार फैला रहे हैं। मोहब्बत का पैगाम तो बहाना है। वे भारत के विकास के खिलाफ है।

जम्मू सीमा पर पाक घुसपैठिया ढेर, 5 महीनों में 8 घुसपैठिए मारे गए, 11 गिरफ्तार

जम्मू सीमा पर पाक घुसपैठिया ढेर, 5 महीनों में 8 घुसपैठिए मारे गए, 11 गिरफ्तारJammu Kashmir News : पाकिस्तान से सटी जम्मू कश्मीर की 814 किमी लंबी एलओसी और 264 किमी लंबे इंटरनेशनल बार्डर पर घुसपैठ के प्रयासों में बिजली सी तेजी आ गई है। बढ़ते घुसपैठ के प्रयासों ने रक्षाधिकारियों को चिंता में डाल दिया है। आज भी जम्मू सीमा पर एक घुसपैठिए को ढेर कर दिया गया।

Redmi Note 12T Pro 5G लॉन्च, इतनी कम कीमत में 64MP कैमरा और 5080mAh बैटरी

Redmi Note 12T Pro 5G लॉन्च, इतनी कम कीमत में 64MP कैमरा और 5080mAh बैटरीRedmi Note 12T Pro Launched : Redmi ने चीन में Redmi Note 12T Pro को लॉन्च कर दिया है। खास फीचर्स की बात करें तो कैमरा में 64 मेगापिक्सल का मेन कैमरा मिलता है। इसमें 5,080mAh की बड़ी बैटरी है जिसके साथ 67W फास्ट चार्जिंग का सपोर्ट दिया गया है। Redmi Note 12T Pro को कंपनी ने चार रैम-स्टोरेज वेरिएंट्स में पेश किया है। स्मार्टफोन को कार्बन ब्लैक, आइस फॉग व्हाइट और हारूमी ब्लू में खरीदा जा सकता है।

motorola edge 40 : आ गया दुनिया का सबसे पतला 5G फोन, बिना तार के होगा चार्ज, कीमत भी बेहद कम

motorola edge 40 : आ गया दुनिया का सबसे पतला 5G फोन, बिना तार के होगा चार्ज, कीमत भी बेहद कमmotorola edge 40 launched : स्मार्टफोन बनाने वाली प्रमुख कंपनी मोटोरोला (motorola) ने भारत में अपना सबसे पतला नया 5जी स्मार्टफोन मोटोरोला एज (40 Motorola edge 40 ) को लॉन्‍च करने की घोषणा की है जिसकी कीमत 29999 रुपए है। यह इसकी प्रीमियम एज में नया संकलन है। मोटोरोला एज 40 दुनिया का सबसे पतला 5जी (7.58 एमएम) स्मार्टफोन है। इसमें आईपी 68 अंडर वॉटर प्रोटेक्शन का फीचर है।

OPPO F23 5G : ओप्पो के सस्ते स्मार्टफोन की इंट्री, 64MP ट्रिपल कैमरे के साथ धांसू बैटरी, मिल रहे हैं कई ऑफर्स

OPPO F23 5G : ओप्पो के सस्ते स्मार्टफोन की इंट्री, 64MP ट्रिपल कैमरे के साथ धांसू बैटरी, मिल रहे हैं कई ऑफर्सOppo F23 5G launched : Oppo ने अपना स्मार्टफोन Oppo F23 बाजार में लॉन्च कर दिया। इसके खास फीचर्स की बात की जाए तो इसमें दमदार बैटरी दी गई। Oppo का यह स्मार्टफोन Redmi Note 12 Pro को टक्कर देगा। Bold Gold और Cool Black में आने वाले इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत कंपनी ने 24,999 रुपए रखी है। इस कीमत में 8GB RAM और 256GB स्टोरेज वाला स्मार्टफोन मिलेगा।

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G : 50MP कैमरा, 4500mAh बैटरी, लॉन्च से पहले ही लीक हुए फीचर्स, जानिए क्या हो सकती है कीमत

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G : 50MP कैमरा, 4500mAh बैटरी, लॉन्च से पहले ही लीक हुए फीचर्स, जानिए क्या हो सकती है कीमतSamsung जल्द ही अपने नए स्मार्टफोन Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G को लॉन्च करने जा रही है। लॉन्च होने से पहले ही Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G के specifications लीक हो गए। स्मार्टफोन triple rear camera setup के साथ आएगा।

vivo X90, vivo X90 Pro : वीवो के 2 धाकड़ स्मार्टफोन्स की भारत में इंट्री, जबर्दस्त कैमरे के साथ मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

vivo X90, vivo X90 Pro : वीवो के 2 धाकड़ स्मार्टफोन्स की भारत में इंट्री, जबर्दस्त कैमरे के साथ मिलेगा डिस्काउंटvivo X90, X90 Pro launched in India : Vivo X90 Pro और Vivo X90 स्मार्टफोन्स भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च हो गए हैं। दो हफ्ते बाद स्मार्टफोन्स की बिक्री शुरू भारत में शुरू होगी। प्री-बुकिंग करने पर SBI, ICICI, HDFC और IDFC बैंक कार्ड इस्तेमाल करने पर 10 प्रतिशत कैशबैक मिल सकता है। चीन और मलेशिया के बाद इन्हें भारत में लॉन्च किया गया है।
