जयराम रमेश ने नए संसद भवन को कहा मोदी मल्टीप्लेक्स, कांग्रेस पर बरसे जेपी नड्डा

उन्होंने बताया कि एक-दूसरे को देखने के लिए दूरबीन की जरूरत होगी क्योंकि हॉल बिल्कुल भी आरामदायक नहीं हैं। संसद की पुरानी इमारत में एक आभा थी, साथ ही यहां बातचीत करना भी आसान था। एक सदन से दूसरे सदन जाने में, सेंट्रल हॉल में और कॉरिडोर्स में चलना-फिरना आसान था। नई संसद में सदन को चलाने के लिए दोनों सदनों के बीच का बॉन्ड कमजोर हुआ है। पुरानी इमारत में अगर आप रास्ता भूल जाते थे, तो रास्ता मिल जाता था क्योंकि यह गोलाकार था लेकिन नई इमारत में यदि आप रास्ता भूल जाते हैं तो आप भूलभुलैया में खो जाते हैं। पुरानी इमारत में खुलेपन का एहसास होता था, जबकि नई इमारत में बंद जगहों पर घुटन महसूस होती है।
The new Parliament building launched with so much hype actually realises the PM's objectives very well. It should be called the Modi Multiplex or Modi Marriot. After four days, what I saw was the death of confabulations and conversations—both inside the two Houses and in the…— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 23, 2023
Even by the lowest standards of the Congress Party, this is a pathetic mindset. This is nothing but an insult to the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.
In any case, this isn’t the first time Congress is anti-Parliament. They tried in 1975 and it failed miserably.