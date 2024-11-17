रविवार, 17 नवंबर 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
रविवार, 17 नवंबर 2024 (09:37 IST)

भारत ने किया हाइपरसोनिक मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण, राजनाथ ने दी बधाई

drdo missile testing
नई दिल्ली। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने रविवार को कहा कि भारत ने ओडिशा के तट से दूर डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम द्वीप से लंबी दूरी की मारक क्षमता वाली हाइपरसोनिक मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण किया है।
 
राजनाथ ने इस मिसाइल के परीक्षण को एक ऐतिहासिक पल करार दिया और कहा कि इससे भारत उन चुनिंदा देशों के समूह में शामिल हो गया है, जिनके पास ऐसी महत्वपूर्ण प्रौद्योगिकियों को विकसित करने की क्षमता है।
 
रक्षा मंत्री ने सोशल मीडिया मंच ‘एक्स’ पर एक पोस्ट में कहा, 'भारत ने ओडिशा के तट पर डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम द्वीप से लंबी दूरी की मारक क्षमता वाली हाइपरसोनिक मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण करके एक बड़ी उपलब्धि हासिल की है।'
 
उन्होंने कहा कि यह एक ऐतिहासिक पल है और इस महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि ने हमारे देश को उन चुनिंदा देशों के समूह में शामिल कर दिया है जिनके पास ऐसी महत्वपूर्ण और उन्नत सैन्य प्रौद्योगिकियों की क्षमता है। सिंह ने रक्षा अनुसंधान एवं विकास संगठन (डीआरडीओ), सशस्त्र बलों और उद्योग को इस उपलब्धि के लिए बधाई दी।
हिन्दू तुम्हारी मस्जिदों में घुसें तो जूते मारो, बंटोगे तो कटोगे नारे पर बाबा बागेश्वर का बड़ा बयान

हिन्दू तुम्हारी मस्जिदों में घुसें तो जूते मारो, बंटोगे तो कटोगे नारे पर बाबा बागेश्वर का बड़ा बयानबागेश्वर धाम के पंडित धीरेंद्र शास्त्री बयानों को लेकर चर्चाओं में रहते हैं। उनके बयान के वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होते हैं। इस बार उन्होंने योगी आदित्यनाथ और प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के नारे 'बंटोगे तो कटोगे' नारे का समर्थन किया हैं। उन्होंने आगे कहा की यदि हिन्दू मस्जिदों में घुसे तो जूतों से मारो। पं. धीरेन्द्र शास्त्री 21 से 29 नवंबर तक हिन्दू एकता पदयात्रा निकाल रहे हैं।

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की जीत पर बाबा महाकाल को 200 अमेरिकी डॉलर की माला चढ़ाने वाला भक्त लापता

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की जीत पर बाबा महाकाल को 200 अमेरिकी डॉलर की माला चढ़ाने वाला भक्त लापताa unique devotee of baba mahakal offered a garland of dollar notes : पहली बार किसी भक्त ने बाबा महाकाल को भस्म आरती में अमेरिकन डॉलर से बनाई नोटों की माला भेंट की है। अमेरिक नोटों की माला देखकर मंदिर प्रशासन भी सकते में रह गया। अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की जीत के बाद बाबा महाकाल की नगरी में आए एक भक्त ने बाबा महाकालेश्वर को करीब 200 अमेरिकी डॉलर की माला भेंट की।

Whatsapp का नया फीचर Message Draft, क्या होगा यूजर का फायदा, कैसे कर सकते हैं इस्तेमाल

Whatsapp का नया फीचर Message Draft, क्या होगा यूजर का फायदा, कैसे कर सकते हैं इस्तेमालWhat is a draft message : पर्सनल मैसेज के डिजिटल एक्सचेंज के सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्म व्हाट्सअप (Whatsapp) ने एक नया फीचर 'मैसेज ड्राफ्ट' (Message Draft) शुरू किया है। व्हाट्‍सएप ने बताया कि उसके यूजर्स के लिए 'मैसेज ड्राफ्ट' नाम का एक फीचर शुरू किया है। कंपनी ने इस फीचर को iOS और एंड्रॉइड दोनों यूजर्स के लिए रोलआउट किया है।

सुखबीर सिंह बादल कौन हैं और क्यों देना पड़ा SAD के अध्यक्ष पद से दिया इस्तीफा, क्या हैं आरोप

सुखबीर सिंह बादल कौन हैं और क्यों देना पड़ा SAD के अध्यक्ष पद से दिया इस्तीफा, क्या हैं आरोपsukhbir singh badal resigns from the post of president of shiromani akali dal : अकाल तख्त की ओर से 'तनखैया' (धार्मिक कदाचार का दोषी) घोषित किए गए सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने शिरोमणि अकाली दल (शिअद) के अध्यक्ष पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता दलजीत सिंह चीमा ने शनिवार को यह जानकारी दी। बादल के इस्तीफे से नए पार्टी प्रमुख के चुनाव का रास्ता साफ हो गया है। चीमा ने बताया कि बादल ने पार्टी कार्यसमिति को अपना इस्तीफा सौंप दिया है।

ईरान डरा, अमेरिका को भेजा मैसेज, ट्रंप की हत्या का कोई इरादा नहीं, बताया कैसे लेगा बदला

ईरान डरा, अमेरिका को भेजा मैसेज, ट्रंप की हत्या का कोई इरादा नहीं, बताया कैसे लेगा बदलाNo plans to assassinate Donald Trump : ईरान ने अमेरिका को एक मैसेज भेजकर स्पष्ट कर किया है कि डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की हत्या का कोई इरादा नहीं है। ईरान ने एक मध्यस्थ के माध्यम से यह संदेश अमेरिका को भेजा है। ईरान ने यह भी कहा है कि वह अमेरिका के साथ तनाव कम करने की कोशिश कर रहा है। जानकारी के मुताबिक ईरान ने यह संदेश अक्टूबर महीने में भेजा था।

LIVE: DRDO ने किया हाइपरसोनिक मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण, राजनाथ ने दी बधाई

LIVE: DRDO ने किया हाइपरसोनिक मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण, राजनाथ ने दी बधाईLatest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: डीआरडीओ ने किया हाइपरसोनिक मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण, महाराष्‍ट्र और झारखंड में चुनाव प्रचार के अंतिम चरण में सभी दलों ने लगाया जोर। दोनों राज्यों में सोमवार शाम को चुनाव प्रचार का शोर थम जाएगा। यहां 20 नवंबर को होना है मतदान। पल पल की जानकारी...

सड़क चौड़ीकरण के लिए हटाई माधवराव सिंधिया की प्रतिमा, 4 अधिकारी निलंबित

सड़क चौड़ीकरण के लिए हटाई माधवराव सिंधिया की प्रतिमा, 4 अधिकारी निलंबितभोपाल। मध्यप्रदेश के कटनी जिले में कांग्रेस के दिवंगत नेता माधवराव सिंधिया की प्रतिमा को आपत्तिजनक तरीके से हटाए जाने के बाद भारतीय राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग प्राधिकरण (NHAI) ने अपने 2 अधिकारियों को निलंबित कर दिया और अन्य को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया। निर्माण कंपनी के भी 2 अधिकारियों को हटा दिया गया है। मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री मोहन यादव ने इस संबंध में सख्त कार्रवाई का निर्देश दिया था।

मेमोरी लॉस पर कंगना रनौत का राहुल गांधी पर पलटवार, बंटोगे तो कटोगे पर क्या बोली मंडी सांसद

मेमोरी लॉस पर कंगना रनौत का राहुल गांधी पर पलटवार, बंटोगे तो कटोगे पर क्या बोली मंडी सांसदKangana ranaut news in hindi : महाराष्ट्र में चुनाव प्रचार के अंतिम दौर में मंडी से भाजपा सांसद और फिल्म अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत की भी एंट्री हो गई है। उन्होंने मेमोरी लॉस पर नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी पर पलटवार करते हुए कहा कि निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि कांग्रेस नेता बगैर चिट के एक मिनट भी बात नहीं कर सकते।

मणिपुर में फिर भड़की हिंसा, मंत्रियों-विधायकों के घरों पर हमला, इंटरनेट बंद, कर्फ्यू

मणिपुर में फिर भड़की हिंसा, मंत्रियों-विधायकों के घरों पर हमला, इंटरनेट बंद, कर्फ्यूManipur Violence case : मणिपुर में लापता हुए 6 में से 3 लोगों के शव नदी के पास बरामद होने के एक दिन बाद, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने शनिवार को राज्य के तीन मंत्रियों और छह विधायकों के आवासों पर हमले किए, जिसके बाद सरकार ने 5 जिलों में अनिश्चितकाल के लिए निषेधाज्ञा लागू कर दी। इसके अलावा राज्य के कुछ हिस्सों में इंटरनेट सेवाएं निलंबित कर दी गई हैं।

Manipur : पोस्‍टमार्टम के लिए 6 लोगों के शव सिलचर लाए

Manipur : पोस्‍टमार्टम के लिए 6 लोगों के शव सिलचर लाएManipur violence News : मणिपुर के जिरीबाम जिले में बरामद किए गए 3 बच्चों समेत 6 लोगों के शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सिलचर मेडिकल कॉलेज (SMCH) लाया गया, जबकि सुरक्षाकर्मियों के साथ मुठभेड़ में मारे गए 10 कुकी-जो युवकों के शव को शनिवार को हेलीकॉप्टर से असम के कच्छार जिले से चुराचांदपुर ले जाया गया।

क्या 9,000 से कम कीमत में आएगा Redmi A4 5G, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च

क्या 9,000 से कम कीमत में आएगा Redmi A4 5G, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्चXiaomi to launch Redmi A4 5G on this date : Redmi A4 5G के फीचर्स और कीमत को लेकर कई तरह की बातें सामने आ रही है। कंपनी की जानकारी के अनुसार बजट सेगमेंट का स्मार्टफोन रेडमी A4 5G 20 नवंबर को लॉन्च होगा। इसके फीचर्स को लेकर कई तरह की बातें सामने आ रही हैं। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक स्मार्टफोन की शुरुआती कीमत 9000 रुपए से कम हो सकती है।

तगड़े फीचर्स के साथ आया Infinix का एक और सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

तगड़े फीचर्स के साथ आया Infinix का एक और सस्ता स्मार्टफोनInfinix Hot 50 Pro price in india : Infinix ने त्योहारों को देखते हुए एक और सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किया है। इनफिनिक्स के इस सस्ते फोन में पंच-होल डिस्प्ले डिजाइन मिलेगा। Hot सीरीज के इस बजट स्मार्टफोन में 5000mAh की बैटरी, 8GB रैम, 256GB स्टोरेज जैसे धमाकेदार फीचर्स हैं। स्मार्टफोन को ग्लेशियल ब्लू, स्लीक ब्लू और टाइटेनियम ग्रे तीन रंगों में उतारा गया है। Infinix Hot 50 Pro को ग्लोबल मार्केट में पेश किया गया है। कंपनी ने अपने इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत अभी रिवील नहीं की है।

Infinix का सस्ता Flip स्मार्टफोन, जानिए फीचर्स और कीमत

Infinix का सस्ता Flip स्मार्टफोन, जानिए फीचर्स और कीमतinfinix zero flip price in india : त्योहारों को लेकर infinix ने अपना पहला फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Infinix Zero Flip किया है। Infinix Zero Flip को भारत में सिंगल स्टोरेज वेरिएंट में लॉन्च किया गया है। इसमें 8GB रैम के साथ 512GB स्टोरेज दी गई है। स्मार्टफोन कीमत 49,999 रुपए है और यह 24 अक्टूबर से फ्लिपकार्ट पर सेल के लिए उपलब्ध होगा। स्मार्टफोन दो रंगों Blossom Glow और Rock Black में लॉन्च किया गया है।
