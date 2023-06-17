शनिवार, 17 जून 2023
नेताजी बोस के प्रति इतिहास निर्दयी रहा, मैं खुश हूं कि पीएम मोदी इसे फिर से जिंदा कर रहे हैं : NSA अजीत डोभाल

Ajit Doval On Partition: राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार (NSA) अजीत डोभाल ने शनिवार को अपनी स्‍पीच में बहुत महत्‍वपूर्ण बातें कहीं हैं। डोभाल ने कहा, अगर नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस जिंदा होते तो भारत का कभी बंटवारा नहीं होता। उन्‍होंने यह भी कहा कि बोस ही वो एकमात्र नेता थे जिनके पास महात्‍मा गांधी को चुनौती देने का साहस था।

डोभाल ने आगे कहा कि मैं अच्छा या बुरा नहीं कह रहा हूं, लेकिन भारतीय इतिहास और विश्व इतिहास के ऐसे लोगों में बहुत कम समानताएं हैं, जिनमें धारा के खिलाफ बहने का साहस था।
अजीत डोभाल ने कहा कि नेताजी अकेले थे, सिर्फ जापान ही था जो उनका समर्थन करता था। डोभाल ने कहा कि सुभाष चंद्र बोस के रहते भारत का विभाजन नहीं होता। जिन्ना ने कहा था कि मैं केवल एक नेता को स्वीकार कर सकता हूं और वह सुभाष चंद्र बोस हैं।

उन्‍होंने कहा, ‘नेताजी के महान प्रयासों पर कोई संदेह नहीं कर सकता।  महात्मा गांधी भी उनेक प्रशंसक थे। इतिहास नेताजी के प्रति निर्दयी रहा है, मुझे बहुत खुशी है कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी इसे फिर से जीवित कर रहे हैं। 
पति ने मोबाइल छीना तो आगबबूला पत्‍नी ने पति के प्राइवेट पार्ट में डाल दिया खौलता हुआ तेल

पति ने मोबाइल छीना तो आगबबूला पत्‍नी ने पति के प्राइवेट पार्ट में डाल दिया खौलता हुआ तेलबढ़ते स्‍क्रीन टाइम और घटते धैर्य पर क्‍या कहते हैं देश के मनोचिकित्‍सक

ट्रेनिंग ले रहे CRPF के दो जवानों के सीने में उठा दर्द, हार्ट अटैक से दोनों की मौत

ट्रेनिंग ले रहे CRPF के दो जवानों के सीने में उठा दर्द, हार्ट अटैक से दोनों की मौतheart attack : हार्ट अटैक अब किसे आएगा और किसे नहीं यह कहा नहीं जा सकता। मेडिकल की दुनिया के लिए ये एक बडी चुनौती बनता जा रहा है। आए दिन नौजवानों को हार्ट अटैक आ रहे हैं। हद तो तब हो गई जब ट्रेनिंग के दौरान CRPF के दो जवानों की हार्ट अटैक से मौत हो गई।

चक्रवात बिपरजॉय मानसून को आगे बढ़ाने कर सकता है मदद

चक्रवात बिपरजॉय मानसून को आगे बढ़ाने कर सकता है मददMonsoon in India: मौसम वैज्ञानिकों ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि अरब सागर से उठे चक्रवात बिपरजॉय के कारण उत्तर प्रदेश और मध्य प्रदेश के कुछ हिस्सों में रविवार से बारिश के आसार हैं। साथ ही वैज्ञानिकों ने बिपरजॉय के पूर्वी भारत में मानसून को आगे बढ़ाने में मददगार होने की संभावना जताई है। पूर्वी भारत फिलहाल भीषण गर्मी की चपेट में है।

फिर बोले नीतीश, भाजपा समय से पहले करवा सकती है लोकसभा चुनाव

फिर बोले नीतीश, भाजपा समय से पहले करवा सकती है लोकसभा चुनावमुख्‍यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने कहा- जासूसी कर रहे थे मांझी

जिनका अपना इतिहास नहीं वो दूसरों का इतिहास मिटाने चले

जिनका अपना इतिहास नहीं वो दूसरों का इतिहास मिटाने चलेCongress sarcasm on the central government : कांग्रेस ने नेहरू स्मारक संग्रहालय एवं पुस्तकालय का नाम बदले जाने को लेकर शुक्रवार को केंद्र सरकार पर ‘संकीर्ण सोच और प्रतिशोध’ से काम करने का आरोप लगाया और कहा कि जिनका अपना इतिहास नहीं है वो दूसरों के इतिहास को मिटाने चले हैं।

पूर्व पीएम के बेटे ने क्‍यों की मोदी की तारीफ, कांग्रेस को कहा 'वंशवादी'?

पूर्व पीएम के बेटे ने क्‍यों की मोदी की तारीफ, कांग्रेस को कहा 'वंशवादी'?नीरज शेखर ने पीएम मोदी की तारीफ की है। उन्‍होंने अपने ट्वीट में पीएम की तारीफ की है। नीरज शेखर ने लिखा, 'प्रधानमंत्री म्यूजियम में पार्टी लाइन की परवाह किए बिना हर पीएम को मान और सम्मान मिला है। उनके योगदान पर प्रकाश डाला है। यह प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की राजनीति को दिखाता है'

नड्डा बोले, पीएम मोदी ने 9 साल में बदल दी देश की किस्मत, हो रहा है अभूतपूर्व विकास

नड्डा बोले, पीएम मोदी ने 9 साल में बदल दी देश की किस्मत, हो रहा है अभूतपूर्व विकासJP Nadda: भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा (JP Nadda) ने शनिवार को कहा कि देश प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) के नेतृत्व में अभूतपूर्व विकास का गवाह रहा है जिन्होंने गत 9 साल में भारत की किस्मत बदल दी है। उन्होंने मोदी सरकार की कसौटी के तौर पर अवसंरचना विकास और चहुंओर हो रहे विकास का हवाला दिया।

West Bengal: निशीथ प्रमाणिक के काफिले पर हमला, टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं पर लगाया आरोप

West Bengal: निशीथ प्रमाणिक के काफिले पर हमला, टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं पर लगाया आरोपAttack on Nishith Pramanik: बंगाल में हिंसा के बारे में आए दिन नए-नए समाचार सुनने में आ रहे है। यहां अगले महीने पंचायत चुनाव (Panchayat elections) होने हैं, लेकिन इसके बावजूद बंगाल में है कि हिंसा थमने का नाम ही नहीं ले रही है। यहां एक बार फिर बीजेपी और टीएमसी (TMC) कार्यकर्ताओं में झड़प की घटना सामने आई है। यहां केंद्रीय मंत्री निशीथ प्रमाणिक (Nishith Pramanik) के काफिले पर आज शनिवार को कूचबिहार जिले में हमला किया गया।

'अफ्रीका में हुई बड़े आकार वाली मकड़ियों की उत्पत्ति'

'अफ्रीका में हुई बड़े आकार वाली मकड़ियों की उत्पत्ति'भारतीय शोधकर्ताओं की एक टीम ने टेक्टोनिक प्लेटों के सरकने और गोंडवाना लैंड के टूटने के बाद पृथ्वी पर जानवरों के वितरण और उनकी विविधता को आकार देने वाले पहलुओं से जुड़ा एक महत्वपूर्ण अध्ययन किया है। इस अध्ययन के लिए शोधकर्ताओं ने बड़े आकार वाली विषैली और रोंयेदार मकड़ियों (टैरेंटुला) के वितरण को आधार बनाया है।

कंगाल पाकिस्तान को चीन से मिला 1 अरब अमेरिकी डॉलर का ऋण

कंगाल पाकिस्तान को चीन से मिला 1 अरब अमेरिकी डॉलर का ऋणइस्लामाबाद। आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहे पाकिस्तान को अपने करीबी सहयोगी चीन से 1 अरब डॉलर मिले हैं। अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुद्रा कोष (आईएमएफ) से ऋण सहायता मिलने को लेकर अनिश्चितता के बीच बेहद कम विदेशी भंडार से जूझ रहे देश को इस मदद से काफी राहत मिलेगी। पाकिस्तान का मुद्रा भंडार हाल के सप्ताहों में घटकर लगभग 3.9 अरब अमेरिकी डॉलर तक रह गया था।

Infinix Note 30 VIP : 12GB रैम, 108MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ धमाकेदार फीचर्स, कीमत जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Infinix Note 30 VIP : 12GB रैम, 108MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ धमाकेदार फीचर्स, कीमत जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरानInfinix Note 30 VIP को लॉन्च कर दिया गया है। Infinix में कई खूबियां हैं। स्मार्टफोन में 12GB रैम दी गई है। मीडियाटेक का डाइमेंसिटी 8050 प्रोसेसर लगाया गया है। एंड्रॉयड 13 ऑपरेटिंग सिस्‍टम पर चलने वाले Infinix Note 30 VIP में 108 मेगापिक्‍सल का प्राइमरी कैमरा और 32 मेगापिक्‍सल का सेल्‍फी कैमरा दिया गया है। मैजिक ब्लैक और ग्लेशियर ब्लू में लॉन्च किया गया है। हालांकि भारत में यह कब लॉन्च किया गया है, इसकी जानकारी नहीं दी गई है।

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G : Samsung ने लॉन्च किया 108MP कैमरे वाला 5G स्मार्टफोन, 6000mAh बैटरी और जबरदस्त फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G : Samsung ने लॉन्च किया 108MP कैमरे वाला 5G स्मार्टफोन, 6000mAh बैटरी और जबरदस्त फीचर्सSamsung Galaxy F54 5G launched: सैमसंग (Samsung) ने आज भारतीय बाजार में अत्याधुनिक कैमरा और 6000 एमएएच बैटरी वाला नया स्मार्टफोन Samsung Galaxy F54 5G लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की जिसकी कीमत 27999 रुपए है।

iPhone 15 को लेकर बड़ी खबर, क्या Apple करने जा रहा है बड़ा बदलाव

iPhone 15 को लेकर बड़ी खबर, क्या Apple करने जा रहा है बड़ा बदलावApple के iPhone 15 को लेकर कई तरह की खबरें सामने आ रही हैं। इसके फीचर्स को लेकर भी कई जानकारियां सामने आ रही हैं। ट्विटर पर @Tech_Reve द्वारा हाल ही में एक लीक ने आगामी iPhone 15 प्रो मैक्स के बारे में बताया गया है। इसके फीचर्स को लेकर भी कुछ जानकारियां सामने आई हैं।

Realme C53 : 5000mAh बैटरी और 50 MP कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च हुआ रियलमी का धांसू स्मार्टफोन

Realme C53 : 5000mAh बैटरी और 50 MP कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च हुआ रियलमी का धांसू स्मार्टफोनrealme c53 launched : Realme C53 स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च कर दिया है। हालांकि स्मार्टफोन को मलेशिया में लॉन्च किया गया है। फीचर्स की बात करें तो Realme C53 में 6.74 इंच की IPS LCD डिस्प्ले दी गई है, जो कि HD+ रेजोल्यूशन, 90Hz रिफ्रेश रेट, 180Hz टच सैंपलिंग रेट और 560 निट्स की पीक ब्राइटनेस का सपोर्ट करती है। कलर ऑप्शन के लिए यह Champion Gold और Might Black में खरीदा जा सकता है।

Redmi Note 12T Pro 5G लॉन्च, इतनी कम कीमत में 64MP कैमरा और 5080mAh बैटरी

Redmi Note 12T Pro 5G लॉन्च, इतनी कम कीमत में 64MP कैमरा और 5080mAh बैटरीRedmi Note 12T Pro Launched : Redmi ने चीन में Redmi Note 12T Pro को लॉन्च कर दिया है। खास फीचर्स की बात करें तो कैमरा में 64 मेगापिक्सल का मेन कैमरा मिलता है। इसमें 5,080mAh की बड़ी बैटरी है जिसके साथ 67W फास्ट चार्जिंग का सपोर्ट दिया गया है। Redmi Note 12T Pro को कंपनी ने चार रैम-स्टोरेज वेरिएंट्स में पेश किया है। स्मार्टफोन को कार्बन ब्लैक, आइस फॉग व्हाइट और हारूमी ब्लू में खरीदा जा सकता है।
