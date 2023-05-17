बुधवार, 17 मई 2023
  • Follow us
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. bjp and congress on karnataka CM
Written By
पुनः संशोधित: बुधवार, 17 मई 2023 (15:24 IST)

कर्नाटक सीएम पर कांग्रेस और भाजपा में तकरार, 'सर्कस' पर उठे सवाल

Karnataka election
Karnataka CM News : कर्नाटक में मुख्‍यमंत्री चयन की प्रक्रिया में लग रहे समय को लेकर भाजपा और कांग्रेस में तकरार हो गई। भाजपा ने कर्नाटक का मुख्यमंत्री चुनने को लेकर कांग्रेस में चल रहे बैठकों के दौर को ‘सर्कस’ करार दिया है। इस पर कांग्रेस ने अतीत में भाजपा के मुख्यमंत्रियों के चयन में कई दिनों का समय लगने का हवाला देते हुए पलटवार किया।
 
भाजपा के आईटी प्रकोष्ठ के प्रमुख अमित मालवीय ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि क्या आप सर्कस देखना चाहते हैं? यह देखिए कि कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस मुख्यमंत्री का चयन कर रही है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने भी मुख्यमंत्रियों के चयन को लेकर कई बार चर्चा और विचार-विमर्श किया, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ कि पद के दावेदार एक दूसरे पर निशाना साधें, समर्थकों को लामबंद करें और मीडिया के माध्यम से धमकी दें।
इस पर कांग्रेस महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री की वाह-वाह कर रहे लोगों की याददाश्त को ताजा करना चाहता हूं। 2017 के उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव का परिणाम 11 मार्च को आया और इसके 8 दिन बाद 19 मार्च को योगी आदित्यनाथ को मुख्यमंत्री पद के लिए चुना गया।
 
इसी तरह 2021 में असम विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे 3 मार्च को आए और इसके 7 दिनों के बाद हिमंत विश्व सरमा को मुख्यमंत्री चुना गया। रमेश ने कहा कि ऐसी कई और भी मिसाल हैं।

इस बीच कांग्रेस महासचिव रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने कहा कि कर्नाटक में जल्द ही कांग्रेस विधायक दल का नेता होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री को लेकर अभी कोई फैसला नहीं हुआ है, अगले 48 घंटे से 72 घंटे के बीच कर्नाटक में होगी नई कैबिनेट। 
 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

बाबा बागेश्वर को तेजप्रताप ने पहचानने से किया इंकार, लालू यादव का भी आया बयान

बाबा बागेश्वर को तेजप्रताप ने पहचानने से किया इंकार, लालू यादव का भी आया बयानपटना। बागेश्वर धाम (Baba Bageshwar) के महंत पंडित धीरेन्द्र शास्त्री (DhirendraShastri) की हनुमान कथा और दरबार में जनसैलाब उमड़ रहा है। पंडित धीरेंद्र कृष्ण शास्त्री (Dhirendra Krishna Shastri) को लेकर बिहार के सियासी गलियारे में बयानबाजी जारी है। बिहार सरकार के मंत्री तेज प्रताप यादव (Tej Pratap Yadav) ने एक बार फिर बाबा बागेश्वर को लेकर बयान दिया है। लालू यादव से बागेश्वर बाबा को लेकर पत्रकारों ने सवाल किया तो उन्होंने एक लाइन में कहा कि कौन हैं?

इमरान पर चलेगा आर्मी एक्ट के तहत मुकदमा, हो सकती है मौत की सजा या आजीवन कारावास

इमरान पर चलेगा आर्मी एक्ट के तहत मुकदमा, हो सकती है मौत की सजा या आजीवन कारावासCase on Imran Khan: इस्लामाबाद। पाकिस्तान सेना के शीर्ष नेतृत्व ने सैन्य संस्थानों पर हालिया हमलों के लिए इमरान खान (Imran Khan) समेत जिम्मेदार लोगों को कानून के कठघरे में खड़ा करने का संकल्प लेते हुए कठोर 'पाकिस्तान सेना अधिनियम' (Pakistan Army Act) और 'आधिकारिक गोपनीयता अधिनियम' के तहत मुकदमे चलाने का फैसला किया है। इन हमलों में रावलपिंडी में जनरल मुख्यालय पर हुआ हमला भी शामिल है।

मध्यप्रदेश में कांग्रेस बनवाएगी अपने कार्यकर्ताओं के पहचान पत्र, भाजपा का तंज, कार्यकर्ताओं की पहचान का संकट

मध्यप्रदेश में कांग्रेस बनवाएगी अपने कार्यकर्ताओं के पहचान पत्र, भाजपा का तंज, कार्यकर्ताओं की पहचान का संकटचुनाव में कार्यकर्ताओं की बड़ी भूमिका होती है। कार्यकर्ता ही पार्टी की वह कड़ी है जो पार्टी को बूथ पर जीत दिलाता है। चुनावी साल में कार्यकर्ताओं को पूरी तरह एकजुट करने में जुटी कांग्रेस पार्टी अब अपने कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए पहचान पत्र देने जा रही है। मंडल, सेक्टर और बूथ स्तर के सभी अध्यक्षों और कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए पहचान पत्र बनाया जाएगा। इसके अलावा बूथ स्तर के पदाधिकारियों को भी पहचान पत्र दिया जाएगा।

मंदिर के पुजारियों को शिवराज सरकार की सौगात, कैबिनेट ने नई रेत नीति को भी मंजूरी

मंदिर के पुजारियों को शिवराज सरकार की सौगात, कैबिनेट ने नई रेत नीति को भी मंजूरीमध्यप्रदेश में SC वर्ग के बच्चों के स्कॉलरशिप की सीमा 6 से 8 लाख हुई

IPL Show में मुनव्वर फारूकी को मेहमान के तौर पर बुलाया तो ट्विटर पर ट्रैंड हुआ #BoycottStarSports

IPL Show में मुनव्वर फारूकी को मेहमान के तौर पर बुलाया तो ट्विटर पर ट्रैंड हुआ #BoycottStarSports12 मई को अपने Pre-Match Show में, स्टार स्पोर्ट्स ने विवादित कॉमेडियन Munawar Faruqui को आमंत्रित किया जिसकी वजह से कई लोग सोशल मीडिया पर 'Boycott Star Sports' ट्रेंड रहे हैं। दरअसल, मुनव्वर फारुकी वही कॉमेडियन हैं जिसे हिन्दू देवी- देवताओं के अपमान के आरोप में जनवरी 2021 में गिरफ्तार किया गया था और मध्य प्रदेश की इंदौर जेल में रखा गया था।

और भी वीडियो देखें

मध्यप्रदेश में मुख्यमंत्री युवा कौशल कमाई योजना मंजूर, जानें कैसे मिलेंगे 8-10 हजार रुपए महीना

मध्यप्रदेश में मुख्यमंत्री युवा कौशल कमाई योजना मंजूर, जानें कैसे मिलेंगे 8-10 हजार रुपए महीनामध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव (madhya pradesh election 2023) से पहले युवाओं के वोट को साधने के लिए शिवराज सरकार ने बड़ा एलान किया है। आज मुख्यमंत्री निवास हुई विशेष कैबिनेट की बैठक में मुख्यमंत्री युवा कौशल कमाई योजना को मंजूरी दे दी गई।

माफिया डॉन मुख्‍तार अंसारी को बड़ी राहत, हत्या के प्रयास के मामले में बरी

माफिया डॉन मुख्‍तार अंसारी को बड़ी राहत, हत्या के प्रयास के मामले में बरीUttar Pradesh news : उत्तर प्रदेश के गाजीपुर की एक अदालत ने माफिया डॉन मुख्‍तार अंसारी (Mukhtar Ansari) को बहुचर्चित मीर हसन की हत्या के प्रयास के मामले में दोषमुक्त करार दिया।

जातीय जनगणना मामले में सुनवाई से क्यों हटे न्यायमूर्ति करोल

जातीय जनगणना मामले में सुनवाई से क्यों हटे न्यायमूर्ति करोलBihar caste census : सुप्रीम कोर्ट के न्यायाधीश संजय करोल (sanjay karol) ने बिहार सरकार की ओर से दाखिल उस याचिका पर सुनवाई से खुद को अलग कर लिया, जिसमें राज्य में उसके द्वारा की जा रही जातीय जनगणना पर रोक लगाने के पटना हाईकोर्ट के आदेश को चुनौती दी गई है।

अडानी समूह की जांच पूरी करने के लिए सेबी को 14 अगस्त तक का समय

अडानी समूह की जांच पूरी करने के लिए सेबी को 14 अगस्त तक का समयउच्चतम न्यायालय ने भारतीय प्रतिभूति एवं विनिमय बोर्ड (सेबी) को गौतम अडानी की अगुवाई वाले अडानी समूह द्वारा शेयर मूल्यों में हेराफेरी करने के आरोपों की जांच पूरी करने के लिए बुधवार को 14 अगस्त तक का समय दिया। सीजेआई डीवाई चंद्रचूड की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ में न्यायमूर्ति पीएस नरसिम्हा और न्यायमूर्ति पारदीवाला भी हैं।

बागेश्वर बाबा धीरेन्द्र शास्त्र‍ी के पोस्टर पर बिहार में कालिख पोती

बागेश्वर बाबा धीरेन्द्र शास्त्र‍ी के पोस्टर पर बिहार में कालिख पोतीबिहार में हनुमंत कथा कर रहे बागेश्वर बाबा धीरेन्द्र कृष्ण शास्त्री के पोस्टर पर किसी व्यक्ति कालिख पोत दी और उस पर 420 और चोर भी लिख गया। कालिख पोतने की घटना बीती रात की बताई जा रही है। भाजपा के साथ ही आरजेडी और कांग्रेस ने भी पोस्टर पर कालिख पोतने की आलोचना की है।

OPPO F23 5G : ओप्पो के सस्ते स्मार्टफोन की इंट्री, 64MP ट्रिपल कैमरे के साथ धांसू बैटरी, मिल रहे हैं कई ऑफर्स

OPPO F23 5G : ओप्पो के सस्ते स्मार्टफोन की इंट्री, 64MP ट्रिपल कैमरे के साथ धांसू बैटरी, मिल रहे हैं कई ऑफर्सOppo F23 5G launched : Oppo ने अपना स्मार्टफोन Oppo F23 बाजार में लॉन्च कर दिया। इसके खास फीचर्स की बात की जाए तो इसमें दमदार बैटरी दी गई। Oppo का यह स्मार्टफोन Redmi Note 12 Pro को टक्कर देगा। Bold Gold और Cool Black में आने वाले इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत कंपनी ने 24,999 रुपए रखी है। इस कीमत में 8GB RAM और 256GB स्टोरेज वाला स्मार्टफोन मिलेगा।

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G : 50MP कैमरा, 4500mAh बैटरी, लॉन्च से पहले ही लीक हुए फीचर्स, जानिए क्या हो सकती है कीमत

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G : 50MP कैमरा, 4500mAh बैटरी, लॉन्च से पहले ही लीक हुए फीचर्स, जानिए क्या हो सकती है कीमतSamsung जल्द ही अपने नए स्मार्टफोन Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G को लॉन्च करने जा रही है। लॉन्च होने से पहले ही Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G के specifications लीक हो गए। स्मार्टफोन triple rear camera setup के साथ आएगा।

vivo X90, vivo X90 Pro : वीवो के 2 धाकड़ स्मार्टफोन्स की भारत में इंट्री, जबर्दस्त कैमरे के साथ मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

vivo X90, vivo X90 Pro : वीवो के 2 धाकड़ स्मार्टफोन्स की भारत में इंट्री, जबर्दस्त कैमरे के साथ मिलेगा डिस्काउंटvivo X90, X90 Pro launched in India : Vivo X90 Pro और Vivo X90 स्मार्टफोन्स भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च हो गए हैं। दो हफ्ते बाद स्मार्टफोन्स की बिक्री शुरू भारत में शुरू होगी। प्री-बुकिंग करने पर SBI, ICICI, HDFC और IDFC बैंक कार्ड इस्तेमाल करने पर 10 प्रतिशत कैशबैक मिल सकता है। चीन और मलेशिया के बाद इन्हें भारत में लॉन्च किया गया है।

2500 से कम कीमत में Nokia 105 4G 2023 हुआ लॉन्च, बड़ी बैटरी के साथ दमदार फीचर्स

2500 से कम कीमत में Nokia 105 4G 2023 हुआ लॉन्च, बड़ी बैटरी के साथ दमदार फीचर्सNokia ने अपने क्लासिक कैंडी बार स्टाइल मोबाइल फोन का नया वर्जन Nokia 105 4G लॉन्च किया है। कीमत की बात करें तो Nokia 105 4G की कीमत 229 yuan (लगभग 2,715 रुपए) है, लेकिन यह प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए डिस्काउंटेड प्राइस पर 199 yuan (लगभग 2,360 रुपए) में मिलेगा। इस फोन की डिलीवरी 28 अप्रैल से शुरू होगी। यह ब्लैक और ब्लू कलर में उपलब्ध है।

Realme Narzo N55 : रियलमी का अब तक का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन मचाएगा तहलका, शुरुआती ऑफर में मिल रहा है 1000 रुपए तक का जबर्दस्त डिस्काउंट

Realme Narzo N55 : रियलमी का अब तक का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन मचाएगा तहलका, शुरुआती ऑफर में मिल रहा है 1000 रुपए तक का जबर्दस्त डिस्काउंटRealme Narzo N55 Launched : Realme ने बुधवार को Narzo N55 स्मार्टफोन को भारत में लॉन्च किया। इस स्मार्टफोन को काफी कम कीमत पर लॉन्च किया है। 4GB + 64GB और 6GB + 128GB के दो वैरिएंट्स में उपलब्ध होगा। इनकी कीमत क्रमश: 10,999 रुपए और 12,999 रुपए हैं। कंपनी इस स्मार्टफोन पर शुरुआती ऑफर के तहत 1,000 रुपए तक का डिस्काउंट दे रही है। फीचर्स की बात करें तो इसमें शानदार फीचर्स हैं।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

IPL 2023

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com